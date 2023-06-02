Pitfall pursuit: Officer narrowly escapes injury while chasing wire thief in Pattaya

Photo via The Pattaya News

An officer from Pattaya City’s municipality experienced a close call while attempting to apprehend a wire thief in the early hours of the morning. The officer, Wittaya Sodavichit, fell into a five-meter-deep pit concealed by tall grass during the pursuit but fortunately did not sustain any injuries.

The incident occurred at the Chaiyapruek Sports Stadium, where Wittaya was providing help to his team after receiving a report of a thief stealing electrical wires. Upon spotting the suspect, he shouted at him to stop, prompting the thief to drop tools and flee the scene. As Wittaya and his team pursued the suspect, he fell into the deep, uncovered pit near the stadium gate, reported Pattaya News.

Unable to climb out on his own, Wittaya called his teammates for assistance. Meanwhile, the suspect managed to escape. Despite the potential danger posed by metal pipes within the hole, Wittaya did not suffer any injuries.

After the incident, Wittaya remained in high spirits, posing for pictures with his team. The story quickly gained traction on social media, highlighting the risks faced by officers working to maintain the safety and security of Pattaya’s residents.

Back in February, Pattaya welcomed a new police chief, Pol. Col. Thanapong Phothi, who joined the Pattaya Police Station with great enthusiasm for performing his duties and prioritising safety and security. As a long-time resident of Pattaya, who has served in other roles in the city, Thanapong expressed confidence in leading the police force and stressed the importance of ensuring safety for everyone.

Emphasizing his commitment to the city’s well-being, Thanapong promised to look after the 400 police officers stationed in Pattaya. This dedication to the team ensures their motivation to exceed expectations in their work, contributing to the safety, security, and overall improvement of the city for the benefit of residents and tourists alike.