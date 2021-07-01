Vizio P-Series Quantum X reviews and ratings

Are you in the market for the best TV to watch sports or TV shows? Or are you looking for the best screen that can give you an exceptional gaming experience? Vizio P-Series Quantum X might be the TV for you.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV is bright, colourful, and contrast-rich. It will surely impress you with its picture performance. Its stunning picture is among the brightest on the market. In addition, it’s also packed with future-facing features, such as various HDMI 2.1 gaming-centric features, Dolby Vision, and eARC. The TV truly provides the highest level of quality without costing as much as its competitors.

Performance

With quantum dot film and a full array of LED backlight with 384 active dimming zones, the TV has a great colour depth with minimal flaring around bright objects and almost no halo effects around highlights. It also boasts some of the deepest blacks you will see outside of an OLED TV, thanks to its nifty picture processing tricks. In addition, its high peak brightness can fight glare effectively and delivers an outstanding HDR experience.

Most gamers will be pleased with its low input lag. It also supports a variable refresh rate, which reduces screen tearing. With its quick response time, it can deliver fast-moving scenes with minimal motion blur as well. Moreover, it provides an excellent contrast ratio and black uniformity, making it the perfect choice for those who love gaming in the dark.

Specifications

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X has five HDMI ports. The HDMI connections are 2.0a, but there’s one 120Hz 1.4 input for gaming. The TV is also equipped with a single USB port, a component video input, analogue and digital audio outputs, as well as a coaxial connection for an antenna or cable. There is an Ethernet port and built-in 802.11 ac dual-band Wi-Fi as well. If you want to pair headphones or other devices with Bluetooth, the TV also has built-in Bluetooth.

One issue we found with the Vizio P-Series Quantum X is its sound quality. The TV is equipped with two 15-watt, back-firing speakers. The sound quality is fine, with a good presence in the mids and highs. However, in a larger room or a room with irregular walls, it will not sound as good. For most people, this is not a huge problem. Also, since it supports Dolby Atmos via eARC, you can connect an object-based surround sound soundbar like the Vizio Elevate to boost sound quality.

Value and Verdict

Overall, we give the Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV a four out of five stars rating. For 80,169 THB, this fantastic TV allows you to have a premium experience without having to spend too much money. It gets very bright and can handle reflections well, so you will definitely have a great experience watching movies, TV shows, or sports during the day. Additionally, it also performs really well in dark rooms as it can produce deep and inky blacks colours. For gamers, it offers low input lag, a high refresh rate, and a fast response time, meaning it delivers a responsive gaming experience. However, its VA panel has narrow viewing angles, so if you have wide seating areas, it’s probably not the best option for you.

