Product Reviews
Vizio P-Series Quantum X reviews and ratings
Are you in the market for the best TV to watch sports or TV shows? Or are you looking for the best screen that can give you an exceptional gaming experience? Vizio P-Series Quantum X might be the TV for you.
Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV is bright, colourful, and contrast-rich. It will surely impress you with its picture performance. Its stunning picture is among the brightest on the market. In addition, it’s also packed with future-facing features, such as various HDMI 2.1 gaming-centric features, Dolby Vision, and eARC. The TV truly provides the highest level of quality without costing as much as its competitors.
Performance
With quantum dot film and a full array of LED backlight with 384 active dimming zones, the TV has a great colour depth with minimal flaring around bright objects and almost no halo effects around highlights. It also boasts some of the deepest blacks you will see outside of an OLED TV, thanks to its nifty picture processing tricks. In addition, its high peak brightness can fight glare effectively and delivers an outstanding HDR experience.
Most gamers will be pleased with its low input lag. It also supports a variable refresh rate, which reduces screen tearing. With its quick response time, it can deliver fast-moving scenes with minimal motion blur as well. Moreover, it provides an excellent contrast ratio and black uniformity, making it the perfect choice for those who love gaming in the dark.
Specifications
The Vizio P-Series Quantum X has five HDMI ports. The HDMI connections are 2.0a, but there’s one 120Hz 1.4 input for gaming. The TV is also equipped with a single USB port, a component video input, analogue and digital audio outputs, as well as a coaxial connection for an antenna or cable. There is an Ethernet port and built-in 802.11 ac dual-band Wi-Fi as well. If you want to pair headphones or other devices with Bluetooth, the TV also has built-in Bluetooth.
One issue we found with the Vizio P-Series Quantum X is its sound quality. The TV is equipped with two 15-watt, back-firing speakers. The sound quality is fine, with a good presence in the mids and highs. However, in a larger room or a room with irregular walls, it will not sound as good. For most people, this is not a huge problem. Also, since it supports Dolby Atmos via eARC, you can connect an object-based surround sound soundbar like the Vizio Elevate to boost sound quality.
Value and Verdict
Overall, we give the Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV a four out of five stars rating. For 80,169 THB, this fantastic TV allows you to have a premium experience without having to spend too much money. It gets very bright and can handle reflections well, so you will definitely have a great experience watching movies, TV shows, or sports during the day. Additionally, it also performs really well in dark rooms as it can produce deep and inky blacks colours. For gamers, it offers low input lag, a high refresh rate, and a fast response time, meaning it delivers a responsive gaming experience. However, its VA panel has narrow viewing angles, so if you have wide seating areas, it’s probably not the best option for you.
Need more TV recommendations? Make sure to check our article on the Top 8 TVs to buy in 2021.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vizio P-Series Quantum X reviews and ratings
30-day curfew for Songkhla following a surge in Covid-19 cases
Which LG OLED TV should you purchase?
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 8 TVs to buy in 2021
Gas station heist possibly inside job
Government urged to provide booster shots in sandbox destinations
Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox starts, Bangkok hamburgers, curfews announced
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 57 deaths; 5,533 new infections
German Covid-19 vaccine only 48% effective in final stage trials
Officials defend dine-in ban amid fears of a fourth wave
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Small businesses fear Phuket Sandbox will leave them behind
Nightlife, restaurants suggest opening in defiance of restrictions
New details in the Phuket Sandbox Royal Gazette publication
Thailand News Today | Tourist predictions, Sinovac batch problem, Tak cluster | June 30
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket1 day ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Thailand22 hours ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
- Bangkok3 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok