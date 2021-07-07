Product Reviews
Top 8 wireless headphones to buy in 2021
Whether you are continuing your day-to-day lives at home during the pandemic or you have fully adapted to the new normal, headphones can provide some pure listening of your favourite tunes – wherever you are. A great pair of headphones should be versatile, full of features, well-built, and comfortable in addition to sounding lively and balanced.
With so many brands and models to choose from, choosing the right wireless headphones to fit your needs can be tricky. To help you find the best one for your needs and budget, here are 8 of the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2021.
Best Wireless Headphones to Buy In 2021
1. Sony WH-1000XM4
Boasting top-tier noise-cancellation, an ergonomic design, long battery life, and some of the best sound quality you will find, Sony WH-1000XM4 is easily the best headphones you can buy today. They may look fairly identical to their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3. Still, there are significant upgrades that make them a lot better.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC
Battery Life: 30 hours (ANC on), 38 hours (ANC off)
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿8,990
Performance
Sony WH-1000XM4 offers a loud and dynamic soundstage, with rich bass and detailed highs. The sound is composed and confident, particularly when it comes to lower frequencies. On the noise-cancelling front, the headphones are remarkably quiet, with intelligent noise-cancelling modes. The ANC is amazing. It can reduce the volume of the music playing on speakers nearby significantly. Low-frequency rumble like you hear on a train or plane is significantly reduced as well. In addition, the call quality is incredible since they both a new microphone and better processing.
Value and Verdict
Not only light and comfortable, but Sony WH-1000XM4 can also cancel out the world better than almost all competitors. They can sense when you talk and pause your music, and they deliver impressive call quality. The sound the headphones produce is near-perfect, leaving anyone satisfied with the performance. Therefore if you want versatile headphones that do well on noise-cancelling, audio playback, and calls, and you have the money to splurge, you should seriously consider getting these headphones.
2. Apple AirPods Max
Apple’s AirPods Max deliver excellent audio performance, and they work well as a headset for making calls. Anyone who has already bought into the Apple ecosystem won’t find headphones that are easier to use and sound better than the AirPods Max.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC
Battery Life: Up to 20 hours (ANC on)
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿19,900
Performance
AirPods Max boasts a balanced sound with no distortion, even when you turn the headphones all the way up. There’s a tiny sensor on the inside of the ear cups, which auto-pauses playback when you take off the headphones. You can easily resume playback by putting the headphones back on. Moreover, they have an incredible active noise cancelling and transparency mode.
Value and Verdict
If you are looking for headphones with crisp and detailed sound, the AirPods Max can be one of your options. The headphones cancel noise effectively as well, and the sleek design stands out among other headphones available in the market today. In addition, they offer seamless connectivity with Apple devices, so if you have an iOS device, you will definitely have a fantastic experience. It’s a shame, however, that they come with such a high price.
3. Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700
Looking for the best noise-cancelling headphones for making calls? Bose Noise Cancelling headphones should be on top of your list. They offer hands-free voice assistant access, terrific audio performance, and the most incredible noise cancellation you can buy today.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Battery Life: Up to 20 hours
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿14,000
Performance
Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700 sounds incredible, with a well-balanced soundstage and a vibrant, lively character. The noise cancellation technology is sophisticated, which features eight microphones and 11 increments of noise cancellation intensity so you can transition from full isolation to full transparency. The microphone clarity is excellent, and the headphones have a powerful bass depth.
Value and Verdict
The noise cancellation technology that Bose offer in their Noise Cancelling headphones 700 is top notch. It’s ideal for use on busy commutes and noisy flights. The sound quality is great, and the headset performance for voice calls is impressive. Besides, with a sleek and minimalist design, the Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700 looks good and is comfortable.
4. AKG N60NC Wireless
The AKG N60NC Wireless are packed with numerous functionality, with competitive battery life and robust performance. Compared to the three headphones above, these headphones are much more affordable. However, the sound quality and noise cancellation are almost on par with the much more premium headphones on this list.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Battery Life: Up to 15 hours
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿8,599
Performance
AKG N60NC truly delivers what they promised to do: a balanced and refined sound that you would typically find in more expensive pairs. The noise-cancellation performance is very effective, especially for low rumbling sounds like that of a plane’s engines. Higher-pitched frequencies are made quieter but not eliminated as much as lower rumbles.
Value and Verdict
With a combination of a refined sound and excellent noise-cancelling performance, the AKG N60NC seems like they should be much more expensive than they are. The only problem we have with the headphones is that they sit on rather than over your ears, which could be uncomfortable if you want to use them for hours. However, overall, the AKG N60NC Wireless are fabulous for the price.
5. Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose is known for its class-leading noise cancellation, and you will get exactly that with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. In addition, they offer excellent sound quality, exceptional comfort, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant. On top of that, the battery life is impressive.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1 and NFC
Battery Life: Up to 20 hours
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿13,900
Performance
The Bose QuietComfort 35 does a truly amazing job in cancelling any noise, making you feel like you are transported into a quiet room no matter where you actually are. From the sound of cars driving by and the rumble of a train to wind and crowd noise, these headphones can really drown out everything. While the sound quality is not top-notch, it’s still good and will do its job.
Value and Verdict
The active noise cancelling feature of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is one of the best you can get at any price point. Although the sound quality is not the best, the soundstage is still broad and clear. In addition, they’re super comfortable to use. Therefore, you can use it all day without having to hurt your ears.
6. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless
Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are the finest pair of Sennheiser’s high-end noise-cancelling headphones. They are full of new features and tech, including one-touch access to your phone’s voice assistant, superb active noise cancellation, and a sound signature that delivers high-frequency clarity and natural bass depth.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC
Battery Life: Up to 17 hours
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿13,500
Performance
If you want elite-sounding headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless can be an option. It has a strong bass response that blends well with mids and highs. Although the noise cancellation is not as good as the Bose 700, it’s still excellent. They use advanced and effective technology, with three different active noise cancellation modes: Anti-Pressure (low), Anti-Wind (medium), and Max (high).
Value and Verdict
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless is stylish and comfortable. It also has supreme sound quality and great active noise cancelling. The bass depth is powerful, and the highs are detailed and crisp. However, if you need great headphones for calls, it’s best to look elsewhere. Calls are muffled and distant, making it hard to communicate.
7. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless headphones
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones are among the most comfortable over-ear headphones you can find today. On top of that, they come with top-class features, such as proximity sensors that can auto-pause music when you take them off. The design may not be eye-catching for most people, but they are incredibly well made.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Battery Life: 30 hours
Noise-cancelling: Yes
Price: Start from – ฿16,900
Performance
The PX7 will give you an outstanding audio experience – bass is supple but substantial, mids are fleshed out, and highs are crisp. They can also kill off ambient sound effectively, especially when you switch the active noise cancelling mode to “high.” The active noise cancelling has almost no effect on the audio performance, which means the bass depth of the headphones will stay excellent.
Value and Verdict
It’s not easy to find a pair of headphones that can combine effective noise cancellation with superior sound, but Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless headphones can deliver them seamlessly. They’re also comfortable, future-proofed, and have long battery life. If you have the budget, the PX7 headphones are well worth considering.
8. JBL Tune 500BT Wireless
JBL is a well-known name in the world of wireless headphones, and rightly so. Their entry-level headphones, the JBL Tune 500 BT headphones, aren’t only decently comfortable with sleek design but also offer a well-balanced sound profile.
Specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1
Battery Life: Up to 18 hours
Noise-cancelling: No
Price: Start from – ฿2,490
Performance
With high output, the JBL Tune 500BT Wireless provide bass-intensive listening pleasure. It does overshadow mids and highs considerably. However, if you like bass, you will love the sound of the headphones. In addition, JBL Tune 500BT wireless have great microphones and excellent voice assistant support.
Value and Verdict
The JBL Tune 500BT Wireless headphones are clearly not audiophile headphones, but they are enough for the average users who aren’t too demanding about sonic fidelity. They’re dependable, portable, and most of all, affordable. If you need budget headphones for casual listening during your commute, phone calls, or to accompany your YouTube binging, this pair of JBL headphones is for you.
With so many options, it’s essential to find out which products are the best for your money. Make sure to read the specifications carefully and choose the one that meets your needs. No matter what your budget is, there’s an excellent pair of wireless headphones waiting for you.
If you’re looking for the best tablets to buy in 2021, make sure to check our article on the top 8 tablets you can buy in 2021.
