Explore the best markets in Bangkok
Bangkok is known for its bustling markets, and they’re more than just a tourist attraction. The markets are an integral part of the city’s culture, and they’re great places to get a glimpse into the true heartbeat of Bangkok.
While countries like Morocco are famous for their bazaars, Thailand is known for its many types of street markets. From crafts to flowers, we’ll take you through the top markets waiting to be discovered in Bangkok.
Chatuchak Market
Chatuchak Market is the biggest market in Bangkok, and one of the biggest in the world. It’s a great place to visit if you want to get a taste of local Thai culture.
This market is huge, with over 15,000 stalls selling everything from clothing and accessories, to pets and food. If you’re looking for something specific, this market will definitely have it.
The Chatuchak Market is open every weekend from 8am—6pm and is located in Bangkapi District. It is easily accessible by public transportation as well as taxi service.
Jodd Fairs Night Market
If you’re looking for an adventure and the thrill of the night market, then Jodd Fairs Night Market is the place to go.
There are many things to do here. You can go on a ride with friends or family, get some food from one of the many food stands, or buy souvenirs from one of the many shops.
You’ll want to come hungry—there are plenty of delicious street foods available here. If you’re not feeling like eating out, there are also plenty of restaurants inside the complex that offer sit-down meals.
Srinakarin Train Night Market
Srinakarin Train Night Market is a must-see for anyone visiting Bangkok. The city’s only train night market, it offers an array of vendors selling everything from food, to clothes and souvenirs.
The market is known for its antiques and collectibles, which are sold by local Thai artists and craftsmen. The open-air space has a retro vibe, featuring a vintage camera shop and an extensive supply of vinyl.
There are also lots of food vendors at this market, including restaurants serving Thai food as well as international favourites like pizza and fried chicken sandwiches.
Chang Chui Plane Night Market
If you’re looking for a more low-key, laid-back Bangkok experience, there’s no better place to go than Chang Chui Plane Night Market.
The main attraction at this market is a life-size plane with an actual restaurant inside—Na Oh Bangkok. The restaurant offers fine dining with a set menu.
The rest of the market offers a unique mix of street art and installations, as well as plenty of food stalls. You’ll find everything from traditional Thai dishes like satay, to foreign favourites like tacos or pizza.
Sampeng Market
If you’re looking for a unique Bangkok experience, Sameng Market is the place to go. Located in the heart of Bangkok’s Chinatown, this market has everything from fresh produce to live seafood.
This lively market is a great place to pick up some souvenirs and snacks, as well as enjoy some delicious dishes from China. The market is also home to several vendors who specialize in making all sorts of delicious dumplings, so be sure to bring an empty stomach.
Once you’ve had your fill of food and shopping, you can enjoy the bustling atmosphere of the market while taking in the sights and sounds of traditional Chinese culture.
Wang Lang Market
Wang Lang Market is one of Bangkok’s most well-known markets, but it’s also one of the best places to eat in the city. If you’re looking for a place that has everything from street food stalls to sit-down restaurants, this is the place for you.
The market is also home to a number of vendors selling traditional Thai foods, including fresh fruit and vegetables, dried goods like mushrooms and nuts, as well as barbecued meats like duck and pork belly.
You’ll also find traditional Thai desserts and sweet treats. Try out the mango sticky rice, sweet Thai crêpes, and coconut pancakes.
Pak Khlong Talat Flower Market
Pak Khlong Talat is the biggest flower market in Bangkok. The market has been going for over 60 years, and it has a long history. Before it became a flower market, it was a fish market, and a floating one before that.
It’s a great place to get lost in an endless sea of flowers, plants, and popular Thai fruits. You’ll find everything from fresh flowers to dried flowers, plants, and even silk flowers.
There are plenty of restaurants nearby where you can grab a bite while you enjoy all the sights and sounds of this beautiful market.
