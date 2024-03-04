Bitcoin nears all-time high, marking a 50% rise this year

Flickr/QuoteInspector.com

Bitcoin’s value witnessed a steep rise today, reaching a two-year high of US$64,285, a mere 2% shy of its all-time record of US$68,999.99 set in November 2021. This surge marks a 50% increase in the cryptocurrency’s value since the beginning of this year, with the majority of this growth observed in recent weeks.

The rise in Bitcoin’s value corresponds with a significant increase in trading volumes for US-listed Bitcoin funds, following the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States earlier this year. The introduction of these funds has attracted substantial investors, fuelling a surge of enthusiasm reminiscent of the cryptocurrency’s peak in 2021, said Markus Thielen, the head of research at 10x Research, a crypto analytics firm based in Singapore.

“The flows are not drying up as investors feel more confident the higher price appears to go.”

Ether, Bitcoin’s smaller rival, has similarly experienced a 50% increase in its value this year, fuelled by speculation of potential exchange-traded funds. However, its value of US$3,490 today remained just below its two-year high established last week, reported Bangkok Post.

The dramatic rise in cryptocurrency values has occurred alongside record-breaking performances in global stock indexes, from Japan’s Nikkei to the S&P 500 and the tech-centric Nasdaq, said Brent Donnelly, trader and president at Spectra Markets.

“In a world where Nasdaq is making new all-time highs, crypto is going to perform well as bitcoin remains a high-volatility tech proxy and liquidity thermometer.”

Reflecting on the current market trend, Donnelly added, “We are back to a 2021-style market where everything goes up and everyone is having fun.”

