Muay Thai Gyms in Bangkok for an authentic experience
As the homeland of Muay Thai, Bangkok is the best place to be if you want to learn this Thai martial art in its most authentic form. The city is dotted with great Muay Thai gyms, so it can be challenging to choose the best one for you. But worry not; to help you with your search, we did our research and compiled a list of the top gyms in the capital to learn Muay Thai. Whether you’re looking to gain fitness, want to hone your kicking skills, or want to train like a professional, here are high-quality Muay Thai gyms in Bangkok.
Petchyindee Academy
Opening Hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:30
Address: 36/36 Charan Sanitwong 34 Alley, Arun Amarin, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok 10700
Petchyindee is one of the oldest Muay Thai academies in Thailand. Many legendary Thai boxers were created here. And until today, it’s still producing world-class fighters. The gym is very modern, bright, and clean. Plus, it’s equipped with top-notch equipment. There are numerous types of classes and packages for both amateur and professional fighters. If you’re a tourist or a total beginner who wants to learn more about authentic Muay Thai, the tourist package is a great option. It offers a fun basic introduction to the martial art in a group-training environment where participants can learn how to punch, kick, and use their knees and elbows.
Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai
Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 07:00 – 18:00
Address: 83 Chaloem Phrakiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Soi 34, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250
The next gym you need to check out if you’re looking for an authentic Muay Thai Experience is Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai. Opened its doors for the first time in 2008, it’s one of Bangkok’s Muay Thai powerhouse. Like Petchyindee, this gym has created numerous champions, such as Thongchai and Sitthichai. Compared to some other gyms, the training here is well-structured yet is renowned for being challenging. But don’t worry if you’ve never tried Muay Thai before. Sitsongpeenong also caters for tourists and beginners. Their classes are divided into three levels, including beginner, intermediate, and advanced.
Khongsittha Muay Thai
Opening Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 09:00 – 12:00 and 15:30 – 21:00; Sunday, 09:00 – 12:00 and 15:30 – 18:00
Address: 23 Sukhonthasawat Rd, Khwaeng Lat Phrao, Khet Lat Phrao, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10230
Khongsittha is one of the most popular Muay Thai gyms in Bangkok for those who want to train the true art of Muay Thai but prefer modern facilities and want to stay in the heart of the city. In addition to its outstanding training facilities, the gym has fully air-conditioned accommodations. It also has a restaurant that serves a mixture of healthy Thai and Western cuisines. It’s truly an all-around training academy where you won’t only train but also meet like-minded people, indulge in healthy meal plans, and immerse yourself in the local culture. They have an array of packages to suit all kinds of fighters. And like most other gyms on this list, Khongsittha hosts world champions as well, such as Saenchai and Petchboonchu.
Master Toddy’s Muay Thai Academy
Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 07:30 – 19:30; Saturday, 07:30 – 16:00
Address: 55/103-109 Soi Baring 22, Sukhumvit 107, Bangkok 10270
Want an unforgettable Muay Thai experience? Head to Master Toddy’s Muay Thai Academy. The gym stands out from other Muay Thai gyms in Bangkok for many reasons. One of the reasons is the legendary status of its owner, Grand Master Toddy (Thohsaphon Sitiwatjana), who is regarded as “The Father of Muay Thai” in England. He is also well-known in the MMA world for having trained legendary fighters like Randy Couture, Bob Sapp, and Tito Ortiz. Moreover, he has appeared in various famous films and TV series, including the 1974 Bond film, The Man With the Golden Gun. The gym has great facilities and experienced trainers who’ll help you hone your skills. You can choose from a plethora of courses and lessons to suit your Muay Thai levels.
Bangkok Fight Lab
Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 07:30 – 21:00; Saturday, 09:00 – 17:00
Address: 137 Sukhumvit 50 Aly, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Last but definitely not least on our list of Muay Thai gyms in Bangkok is Bangkok Fight Lab. It’s actually a multi-disciplinary martial arts gym. Aside from Muay Thai, the gym also offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and boxing courses. It boasts a large boxing ring and a Mixed Martial Arts MMA cage. But despite being a multi-disciplinary gym, you can still experience authentic Muay Thai here. You’ll meet some of the best trainers in the city, including Rika “Tiny Doll” Ishige and Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai. If your children want to learn Muay Thai or other types of martial arts, there are children’s group sessions available. Furthermore, the gym has a vegan café on the top floor. Thus, you can easily enjoy a wide range of delicious plant-based meals right after your class.
What are you waiting for? Go and sign up for a class at one of these gyms today! If you want to watch Muay Thai, check out these 5 Muay Thai stadiums in Bangkok.
