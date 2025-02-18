From ICONSIAM to One Bangkok: Mentabuild, the consultancy firm behind Thailand’s most ambitious developments

Mahanakorn Tower. Image via mentabuild.com

If you’ve ever set foot in Bangkok and looked up at its towering skyline, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Mentabuild’s work, whether you realised it or not. Founded over 40 years ago, this construction consultancy firm has played a big role in shaping Thailand’s urban landscape. From massive mixed-use developments to sleek corporate offices, Mentabuild makes sure projects get done right, on time, and on budget.

“Our vision is to be the trusted leader in construction consultancy services throughout Thailand and beyond, setting new and higher standards in professional practice, innovation, and achieving our clients’ aspirations,” says Seth Weng Wai Leong, Managing Director of Mentabuild. And with over 1,100 projects under their belt, it’s safe to say that they’re well on their way to realize that vision.

Who is Mentabuild?

Mentabuild was established in 1984 under the name Langdon Every Cost Engineering (LECE). Since then, it has evolved and expanded, merging with Davis Langdon & Seah, later Arcadis, before becoming an independently owned company in 2022. 

Related Articles

Despite the name changes and the rebrands, their core mission has remained the same. They aim to deliver expert construction consultancy services with precision, professionalism, and a deep understanding of the industry. 

What does Mentabuild actually do?

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of a large-scale construction project? It’s a high-stakes game. Costs can balloon, deadlines get pushed back, and unexpected challenges can turn a dream project into a disaster. Mentabuild works to prevent these problems before they happen.

Their team anticipates challenges, negotiates the best deals, and keeps everything on schedule. In simple words, they make sure construction projects don’t turn into a money pit or a logistical nightmare.

Here are some of the services Mentabuild offers:

  • Cost Management & Quantity Surveying: Providing a comprehensive suite of services that covers project setup, design, procurement, construction, project closure, and defects liability.
  • Project & Construction Management: Overseeing projects from start to finish to ensure everything is done efficiently and up to standard.
  • Environmental Advisory: Working proactively with clients to identify and manage environmental risks and regulatory obligations throughout the lifespan of their projects. 

What kind of projects have Mentabuild worked on?

Samyan Mitrtown
Samyan Mitrtown. Image via mentabuild.com

According to Seth, Mentabuild has done over 1,100 projects, including both small-scale projects and large mixed-use developments. Therefore, they have their fingerprints on some of the most iconic developments in Thailand.

If you’ve stepped inside ICONSIAM, strolled through the sleek, sustainable halls of AIA East Gateway, or admired the sheer scale of One Bangkok, you’ve already seen Mentabuild’s work firsthand. Other famous projects include The Parq, Mahanakorn Tower, and Samyan Mitrtown.

In addition to skyscrapers and shopping malls, Mentabuild has also been involved in projects like Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

Looking at their portfolio, it’s clear that Mentabuild actually turns visions into great results. And for Seth, that experience is what defines the company.

“This experience has shaped us into the versatile, knowledge- and experience-driven company we are today,” he explains.

What’s the secret to their success?

There’s a reason why the biggest developers in Thailand trust Mentabuild with their projects. The company stays ahead by embracing technology, innovation and closely working with their clients to better understand their goals and aspirations. 

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, embracing BIM and digital project cost management tools to drive efficiency and deliver value,” shares Seth. Understanding their client’s objectives also ensures deliverables and outcomes are aligned in harmony.

In other words, they don’t just do things the old way because that’s how it’s always been done. They continuously seek to streamline processes objectively, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately save time and money for their clients.

But at the end of the day, the people are what keeps developers coming back. Mentabuild’s team of experienced professionals brings a straight-talking, problem-solving mentality that’s rare in an industry known for its bureaucracy.

They don’t sugarcoat things. If something’s not working, they’ll tell you. If there’s a smarter way to do it, they’ll find it. And if they say they’ll deliver? They will.

That no-nonsense approach has earned them long-term partnerships and a reputation for getting things done right the first time.

Mentabuild is meant to build

With Thailand’s property landscape evolving and sustainability becoming a bigger focus, Mentabuild is ready for whatever comes next. They’re constantly adapting, using new technologies, and refining their processes to stay ahead of the curve.

If you’re in the business of construction or just fascinated by how cities come together, Mentabuild is a name worth knowing. Check them out at mentabuild.com because if you’re building something, big or small, you’ll want them in your corner.

