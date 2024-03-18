How Thai Cannabis Club sets the standard for cannabis in Thailand

PHOTO: Thai Cannabis Club at Sukhumvit Soi 7 via Facebook

If you ever spot a big, bright green sign adorned with the iconic weed leaf, there’s no mistaking it; that’s Thai Cannabis Club. With multiple locations scattered throughout Bangkok, Pattaya, and Koh Chang, their presence dominates the Thai cannabis scene.

Thai Cannabis Club came to life back in November 2018, right when the Thai government gave the green light to legalise medical marijuana. Fueled by their founder’s family history of using marijuana for medical purposes, their mission is to spread important cannabis knowledge throughout Thailand. Fast forward to July 2022, and they proudly launched their first location in Soi LK, Pattaya, followed by another dispensary in Bangkok just two weeks later. In less than two years, they have established themselves as a company with a reputation for excellence in all things related to cannabis. And here’s how the Thai Cannabis Club became one of the best at what they do – setting the standard for cannabis in Thailand.

Best quality weed for the most reasonable prices

The heart of every cannabis company is, of course, cannabis. However, not all cannabis companies can boast the same calibre of quality, pricing, and strain variety. One of the main ways Thai Cannabis Club is setting the standard for cannabis in Thailand is by offering high-quality weed at surprisingly reasonable prices.

Thai Cannabis Club takes pride in supporting the local economy by sourcing locally grown cannabis from Thai farmers. And in order to make sure they have access to the finest cannabis buds, they only work with top farms in Thailand. But aside from choosing the best farms, they go a step further by handpicking each supply from a large selection. And they don’t stop there. The owners are hands-on, constantly testing and tasting cannabis like expert chefs in a kitchen. Plus, they don’t just focus on flavours. They also consider the strengths and effects of each strain before offering them to customers. This meticulous process guarantees that only the best make it to their stores for their customers to enjoy.

In addition to quality and affordability, Thai Cannabis Club also focuses on variety. What started with only 4 strains each weighing 1 kg has now expanded to over 40 different strains, all above a kilo. This vast selection makes their stores a one-stop-shop for various life and health issues. Need cannabis for insomnia? They’ve got it. Want something for libido or anxiety? Look no further! They always make sure to have the perfect strain to address your specific needs.

Among the few companies that make all their own products

Unlike many other dispensaries in the country, Thai Cannabis Club produces their own line of products. By doing so, they can maintain a high level of consistency and integrity throughout their product line. This further solidifies their status as a leading company in Thailand’s cannabis industry.

From CBD oil, inhalers, and balm to teak bongs, ashtrays, and papers, all of the items in their stock are of Thai Cannabis Club branding. Their dedicated team follows the strict Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) to guarantee a premium experience for their customers. As one of Thai Cannabis Club’s owners, Shaun, always says: “If a job’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well” Therefore, you can trust that when you buy from the Thai Cannabis Club, you’re getting the best that Thailand has to offer in terms of cannabis products.

Not only does this dedication lead to exceptional quality, but it also allows for unique offerings that set them apart from other cannabis retailers in Thailand. Among their standout items are CBD fruit gummies and regular gummies, both of which have rapidly gained popularity among customers who are looking for a tasty and fun way to experience the benefits of cannabis.

Unique shop design

Thai Cannabis Club currently has 15 locations in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Koh Chang. As you approach each location, you’ll be greeted by a bold green sign proudly displaying the club’s name and a distinctive weed leaf design. Each shop has its own vibe, but they all share one thing in common: a fresh white interior paired with lush green carpet that just screams clean and cosy. Forget about flashy; the shops are all about practicality with a side of charm. Moreover, every single item is neatly displayed on shelves, making it easy for you to browse and find exactly what you’re looking for.

The strategic locations of Thai Cannabis Clubs in bustling areas enhance accessibility while providing comfy lounges for a relaxed experience. Additionally, their expert budtenders are always ready to offer personalised recommendations and guidance.

With their distinctive branding, commitment to excellence, and unique shops, Thai Cannabis Club has successfully set the standard for cannabis in Thailand.

Sponsored