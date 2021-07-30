Shopping malls in Phuket are as great as the ones in Bangkok. The malls feature both international and local brand names, top-quality supermarkets, restaurants serving delicious cuisines from all around the world, and entertainment venues. You can watch a movie, escape the heat of the day, sample great food, or simply go on a shopping spree at the best shopping malls in Phuket.

Below, we list some of the best shopping malls and centres in Phuket.

Best Shopping Malls in Phuket

1. Jungceylon Shopping Mall

Jungceylon Shopping Mall is not only one of the first malls in Phuket but also the most successful. The mall covers a large area in a convenient location in Patong Beach, just at the end of Bangla Road. This mall has almost everything you could possibly ask for in a mall, from shopping and entertainment to food and hotel. It features 7 entertainment venues (including SF Cinema CIty), a huge Big C supermarket, over 200 boutiques, a Robinson department store, 25 plus restaurants and bars, and excellent hotels (Millennium Resort Patong & Pimnara Boutique Hotel).

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Address: 81 Rat-u-thit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

2. Central Phuket

Central Phuket is the largest shopping mall in Phuket. It consists of two main wings: Central Festival and Central Floresta. Central Festival is the original wing, which features major clothing, cosmetics, homeware brands, and a huge Central department store. On the other hand, Central Floresta is the newer wing with high-end luxury shops and entertainment venues. In Central Phuket, you can find everything from electronics and furniture to clothing and sportswear boutiques. There’s also an SFX Cinema and a great food court full of local and international restaurants.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10.30 AM to 10.00 PM.

Address: 74-75 Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit, Muang, Phuket 83000.

3. Boat Avenue

If you’re in the Bangtao area, Boat Avenue is a great place to shop. With many fantastic shops and restaurants, as well as a large supermarket, this shopping centre is like a shopping mall. It’s very popular and often filled with crowds, especially on Friday evenings as it hosts Fun Friday Avenue Night Market. On the night market, you can try a lot of authentic Thai food that you might not find in most restaurants on the island. The leading shop on Boat Avenue is the Villa Market, which is a high-end supermarket selling local food, fresh produce, and an extensive range of imported goods. There’s also an expensive design furniture shop and a wide range of clothing brands, such as Paul Ropp, Dalaya Fashion Boutique, Quiksilver, Chandra Fashion, and Zen Sisters Jewellery.

Opening hours: Shops open and close at different times, but they generally open from 8:00 AM every day.

Address: 49/13 Bandon-Cherngtalay Rd Cherngtalay Phuket 83110.

4. Banana Walk

Banana Walk is a three-floored shipping centre located on Patong Beach Road, just 100 metres south of Bangla Road. Made of Plexiglas, stainless steel, and aluminium, this shopping centre looks very futuristic. At night, colourful LED lights make it looks even more impressive. The shopping centre has various shops, including brand names in fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and food. You can also find a convenience store on the second floor and a mini-golf course on the rooftop.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 124/11 Thawewong Rd, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

5. Limelight Avenue

Located right at the heart of Phuket City, just a few steps away from Phuket Old Town, Limelight Avenue is a modern but modest shopping mall. Thanks to its location, it’s a great place to escape the heat while you’re exploring Phuket’s historic district. Here, you can find several franchise restaurants, as well as some great shops. The shopping centre is also home to the Phuket Indy Market.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM.

Address: 2/23 Dibuk Road, Muang, Phuket 83000.

With new malls popping up all over Phuket, there are numerous other malls offering a great selection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. However, these five are our current top picks.

Looking for a place to eat in Phuket, read our article on Phuket’s Must-Try Restaurants.

