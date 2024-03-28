What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 29 – 31)

PHOTO: Kenn's & Co Sathorn Casual Dining N' Social Gathering (left) / REFRESH - Sunday Splash at W Bangkok (right)

As usual, this weekend in Bangkok is jam-packed with exciting things to do. From clothes swapping to pool parties to Mozart melodies, there’s no shortage of fun activities to fill your time off.

Plus, Easter is upon us! If you’re on the hunt for a place to celebrate, check out our list of egg-citing restaurants to indulge in delicious Easter feasts.

Things to do in Bangkok (March 29 – 31)

When: Friday, March 29, from 17.00 to 23.45

Where: Yodpiman Riverwalk

How much: 300 THB, including 1 drink

Kick off your weekend with a party at the floating Bangkok Island. Organized by Bangkok Indie Club, Rock The Boat supports local indie bands and ensures a great time for all. Your entry fee helps fund these talented musicians you know and love. The party kicks off at 17.00 and the lineup is stacked with talent featuring Rocketman and H 3 F, so make sure not to miss a minute of the action!

When: Open daily, from 07.30 to 22.00

Where: Kenn’s & Co Sathorn

Kenn’s & Co. has just opened their newest dining and social hub in Sathorn, boasting delicious food and a welcoming ambience. Partnering with Kenn’s Massilia and SaladStop, they prioritize using top-quality ingredients to create simple yet high-quality dishes under one roof. This unique concept offers a community-oriented dining experience where guests can savour the finest foods.

Here, you can start off your morning with freshly baked croissants for a productive (or relaxing) day ahead. The grab-and-go feature at this branch caters to those on-the-go mornings, making dining convenient for all. But if you just want to relax, come unwind with a cup of coffee or a non-coffee beverage in the easy-going atmosphere.

When: Friday to Saturday, March 29 to 30, from 17.00 to 01.00

Where: Pastel Rooftop Bar & Mediterranean Dining

Experience a night like no other at Pastel Rooftop Bar & Mediterranean Dining with their thrilling Freaky Circus event. Enjoy special menu options and exclusive cocktails as a live DJ and drummers provide the perfect soundtrack. Moreover, the circus-themed decorations will transport you to another world. At 22.00, incredible performances of fire eaters and stilt walkers will leave you in awe.

When: Friday, March 29, from 20.00

Where: Find The Photo Booth Bangkok

Swifties, this one’s for you. Find The Photo Booth Bangkok is hosting a Taylor & Friends tribute night in honour of International Women’s Day. Dance the night away to the empowering tunes of female pop icons like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Katy Perry. Don’t forget to bring your friendship bracelets for trading with fellow fans. Enjoy live performances by the incredible LOBSTER Band covering all your favourite hits, with DJ Bia keeping the party going all night long. And be sure to sip on delicious cocktails as you immerse yourself in the music.

When: Saturday, March 30, from 14.00 to 18.00

Where: Earth House Bangkok

How much: 350 THB (men and children under 12 swap for free)

This month’s Swap ‘n Sip is the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe for the upcoming Songkran holidays with some fresh summer clothes. You can bring as much or as little as you want to swap, all gently used items are welcome. Plus, there’s no limit on swapping, so you can exchange items to your heart’s content in a buffet-style setting.

For those feeling adventurous, there will be a vegan and cruelty-free tattoo artist offering handpoke designs to give your look a touch of springtime flair. And while you’re there, don’t miss out on trying the new Spring Menu at Earth House. Be sure to check out Earth House’s collection of Pet Nat wines, too. It’s going to be delicious!

When: Saturday, March 30, from 16.30

Where: F.V Song Wat (เอฟวี

If you love classical music, then you should attend Mozart in Chinatown this Saturday. You’ll get to witness a live string trio performance of Mozart’s Divertimento K.563. This piece is considered one of Mozart’s greatest chamber music works and showcases his genius like never before. Written in 1788, it was premiered just a year before his death with Mozart himself playing the viola part. With its six-movement format, the work explores a wide range of musical styles, from passionate to humorous. The performance will feature a string trio – violin, viola, and cello – bringing this masterpiece to life.

When: Saturday, March 30, from 18.00

Where: Penthouse Bar + Grill Bangkok

How much: 950 THB per person, including 1 drink (1,200 THB at the door)

This weekend, why not immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Berlin beats? Join KIRILL SHAPOVALOV, the renowned producer and DJ from Berlin, as he brings the stylish vibes of Berlin to the exciting city of Bangkok. In addition to Kirill Shapovalov, the lineup also includes Alex Edels, Gera, Sadia, Tristan K, and Dennis. The main stage and rooftop venue will be set aglow with stylish vibes and pulsating beats for a night filled with music, fashion, and pure extravagance. Oh, and dress to impress in your best black attire!

When: Sunday, March 31, from

Where: WET DECK, W Bangkok

How much: 1,200 THB (Refresh Cocktail Bundle) / 3,500 THB (Refresh Cocktail Table) / 7,000 THB (Refresh Sofa Table)

Want to escape Bangkok’s Heat? Head to W Bangkok’s pool party for an ultra refreshing Sunday. The party will be graced by 17 bartenders from Bangkok, 1 from Chiang Mai, and 1 from Hong Kong. They will be serving up delicious drinks at W Bangkok’s luxurious WET DECK.

There are endless things to do to keep you entertained this weekend in Bangkok, so have a thrilling time!

