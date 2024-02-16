What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 16 – 18)

PHOTO: Riverside Rendez-vous at Siam Yacht Club

Planning for a fun-filled weekend in Bangkok can be quite overwhelming, as the city is constantly buzzing with thrilling activities and events. This weekend is no different, offering a plethora of options to choose from. You can still find Valentine’s Day events if you missed it on D-Day, but there are also a range of dance parties, delectable food, and everything in between. So, to help you plan the perfect weekend, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 16 to 18)!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 16 – 18)

When: Every Saturday from 13:00 to 17:00

Where: Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

How much:

Dessert: Start from 258+ THB

Main Course: Start from 488++ THB

Bites & Nibbles: 588++ THB per person

Free-flow Beverages & Cocktail: 988++ THB per person

Come and spend your Saturday at the Siam Yacht Club’s Riverside Rendez-vous, where you can indulge in delicious food while admiring the beautiful Chao Phraya River. The air-conditioned space offers a cool and refreshing atmosphere, and with music from a DJ, the ambience is absolutely incredible. The buffet-style menu features unique Bites & Nibbles like Italian wonton cups, truffle mushroom tart with Brie, Spanish fried calamari, and so much more! All of this can be enjoyed for just 588++ THB per person.

If you’re looking for a lively party atmosphere, you can opt for the Free-flow Beverages & Cocktail package. For 988++ THB per person, you’ll have access to unlimited alcoholic and cocktail beverages such as Prosecco, Lillet Blanc Tonic, Aperol Spritz, and many others. They’ve got mouthwatering main course options, too. Starting at 488++ THB, sink your teeth into dishes like Beef Cheek Bourguignon or Pasta au canard confit – pure culinary bliss! And of course, we couldn’t forget about dessert. With options starting at 258++ THB, you can treat yourself to Crème Brulee, Mango and Coconut Panna Cotta, Sticky Toffee Pudding or Spanish Almond cake with Berries Sauce. Your sweet tooth will thank you!

For more information and to book your spot, head over to Siam Yacht Club’s website.

Love Like 90’s RnB at Maggie Choo’s

When: Friday, 16 February 2023 from 20:00

Where: Maggie Choo’s, Novotel Bangkok Silom Road

How much: 450 THB at the door (include 1 drink)

February is all about love and nostalgia, and we’ve got the perfect event for you. Maggie Choo’s Love Like 90’s RnB will transport you right back to the golden era of 90s RnB. Hosted by American singer and poet Kayla Dawn, get ready to be serenaded by soulful melodies, moved by heartfelt poetry, and captivated by mesmerizing performances. Plus, they’re giving you a chance to showcase your talent with our open mic session.

Talented DJs will be spinning the best RnB tracks from the 90s all night long, keeping the energy high and ensuring you never want to leave the dance floor. And as things heat up, they’ll even throw in some old-school Hip Hop and Reggaeton to keep you grooving with your loved ones and friends.

Oyster Delights at The Grande Seafood Dinner Buffet

When: Friday, 16 February to Sunday, 18 February 2024 from 18:00

Where: Orchid Café, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

How much: 2,766 THB net per person

For seafood lovers, this one is for you. Brace yourself for an extraordinary dining adventure at the Orchid Café with their magnificent Grande Seafood Dinner Buffet. Prepare to be captivated by their Oyster Festival, where you’ll witness the art of live oyster shucking and savour a delectable menu featuring a variety of irresistible oyster dishes. From the oyster with balsamic pearl to the oyster with Tom Yum butter, as well as oyster Rockefeller and Chinese oyster omelette with spring onion and bean sprout – they have it all!

When: Saturday, 17 February 2024 from 19:00 to 22:00

Where: Public House Sukhumvit 31 Hotel

How much: Start from 899 THB (include 1 drink)

Did you spend Valentine’s Day alone, longing for someone to love? Were you disappointed with the lack of perfect matches on dating apps? Why not give speed dating at OMG! I Have 10 Dates a try? It’s an opportunity to find the love of your life (or just the perfect match) through quick conversations.

They’ve carefully curated two age groups, 25 to 35 and 35+, so you can connect with people who understand and resonate with your wavelength. You’ll be able to mingle with 15+ like-minded singles in a fast-paced setting, engaging in quick conversations that could potentially ignite sparks of romance. Moreover, a live DJ will set the mood for a post-speed dating mingle party. Continue getting to know those who caught your eye and deepen those connections that have already shown promise.

Fiesta Mexicana at Vertigo TOO

When: Saturday, 17 February 2024 from 18:00 to 21:00 (Dinner Tasting Menu) / Sunday, 18 February 2024 from 12:00 to 15:00 (Family Brunch Set)

Where: Vertigo TOO, Banyan Tree Bangkok

How much:

Dinner Tasting Menu: 3,500 THB net per person

Family Brunch Set: 1,990 THB net per person

Take your taste buds to Mexico this Saturday and Sunday. Chefs Gaby and Diego will be taking over Vertigo TOO, bringing a 9-course dinner that fuses Mexican traditions with Thai flair in a 9-course dinner on Saturday. Delight in mouthwatering dishes such as Avocado Tostadas with Cripsy Shirasu, Scallop Aguachile, Duck Mole Coloradito, and the refreshing Raspados Tepache Bee’s Knees Granita.

On Sunday, bring the whole family along to savour a unique spread featuring dishes like Pozole with Pork Head Broth and Guacamole with Cripsy Shirasu and Durian. And don’t forget to complement each delectable bite with special drinks like the Roselle Mezcal Highball and Gooseberry Tequila Sour.

To truly immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Mexico, they have also lined up some exciting entertainment for you. On the 17th, groove to the rhythm of El Hijo del Maiz, while on the 18th, let a lively Latin band transport you to another world.

2-UP! Arcadia 2nd Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, 17 February 2024 from 16:00

Where: Arcadia Barcade

How much: Free Entry

Arcadia has been rocking Bangkok for two whole years now, bringing an epic combination of craft beer, retro games, and killer cocktails. Since then, they’ve been on a roll, adding movie nights, a dispensary, game tournaments, and Rock band, among others. And this Saturday, they want to show their appreciation by throwing a BBQ party for all the carnivores out there. But don’t worry vegans, they’ve got you covered too with some mouthwatering catered vegan eats.

Moreover, it’s going to be an evening filled with laughter as they bring in some top-notch comedians to keep you entertained. There will also be drink specials, mini retro game tournaments, and giveaways. did we mention free-flow drinks ? That’s right! From 17:00 to 18:00, enjoy unlimited cocktails and OG Kratom sodas.

When: Saturday, 17 February 2024 from 19:00. to 23:00

Where: Bar Sathorn, The House on Sathorn, W Bangkok

Priyanka, the winner of 2023 ProWine Mumbai Bartender Competition, will be gracing Bar Sathorn with her presence. Hailing from the vibrant city of Bengaluru, India, Priyanka has captivated countless guests at ZLB23 Speakeasy with her warm hospitality. And this Saturday, she’s bringing her renowned mixology skills to Bangkok.

When: Sunday, 18 February 2024 from 10:30 to 12:00

Where: Bangkok Soap Opera

How much: 850 THB per child / 1,600 THB for duo (parent + child)

Looking for a fun bonding experience with your little ones? Then Kids Cartoon Soap Making at Bangkok Soap Opera is the perfect thing to do this weekend. You and your kids can create 100% natural fruity soaps infused with the delightful essence of fruit juice, cinnamon, coffee, banana, or vanilla. These soaps are not only perfect for both the face and body but also possess exceptional antibacterial properties and produce a luxurious foam. To enhance your experience, a wide selection of essential oils will be available for you to personalize your soap creation according to your preferences.

When: Sunday, 18 February 2024 from 11:00. to 15:00

Where: Bombbay Blood Artistic Mood & Space

You won’t find a more perfect spot in Bangkok to spend your Sunday than this one. Its vast assortment of Jazz vinyl records and captivating art pieces, combined with its tastefully adorned interior and intimate atmosphere, create an unparalleled experience. They’ve recently introduced a brunch accompanied by live jazz music, making it the ideal setting to delight in their diverse selection of international delicacies.

Pure Flow at Bangkok Island

When: Sunday, 18 February 2024 from 17:00

Where: Yodpiman Pier Bangkok

How much: Start from 600 THB per person

Are you up for a night of partying on a cruise? Then Pure Flow, a house party cruise experience brought to you by FUMP in collaboration with Secret Guests Asia, is one of the best things to do in Bangkok this week. Set sail on the incredible Bangkok Island floating club and let Pure Flow immerse you in a dynamic blend of underground house music that will keep you dancing until the early hours.

Detroit’s very own DJ Skeez will be gracing Bangkok with her incredible talent. Joining DJ Skeez are a handpicked selection of Secret Guests Asia and FUMP artists: Bytz from New York City, Berry from Myanmar, and Nanny Satisfy from Thailand. Don’t forget, the boat departs promptly at 18:30, so make sure to arrive on time!

With this many exciting things to do in Bangkok, there’s no reason for you to feel bored this weekend. Have fun!

