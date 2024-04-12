What to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 12 – 14): Songkran edition

PHOTO: Songkran Splash Away at W Bangkok

Who’s ready for the weekend? As always, Bangkok is always full of exciting things to do, especially since it’s Songkran this weekend. Whether you want to dance all night, have fun at pool parties, or indulge in delicious Songkran specials, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok (April 12 – 14)

Siam Paragon Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024

When: April 9 to 16

Where: Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon is not a stranger to extravagant Songkran celebrations. This year, they collaborate with the world-renowned British Pop Art artist Philip Colbert for the “Lobster Wonderland,” a vibrant pop art experience that offers a playful twist to the Songkran festival. Come with the whole family and take lots of pictures together!

Aside from the pop art experience, the event also features a “World Stage Music Festival” packed with over a hundred famous performers. Moreover, you can also participate in a Buddha bathing ceremony for a traditional Songkran celebration.

The Iconic Songkran Celebration 2024 at ICONSIAM

When: April 10 to 12

Where: ICONSIAM, Bangkok

ICONSIAM has a line-up of festivities for Songkran. Tthe highlight is the 7-day Songkran Mahothorndevi Parade along the Chao Phraya River from April 10 to 16. The parade will feature 7 famous actresses and artists, such as Aff Taksaorn, Pie Rinrada, Becky Rebecca, Bella Ranee, Mai Davika, and Diana Flipo. Additionally, Minnie from (G) I-DLE will be represented as Miss Songkran 2024.

Apart from the parade, there will be water-splashing festivities for you to participate in. Another traditional activity during Songkran at ICONSIAM is the bathing of the Buddha Sihing ceremony.

Siam Songkran Music Festival

When: April 12 to 15

Where: RCA Central Park, Bangkok

How much: Start from 2,000 THB per person per day

Experience an electrifying lineup of top DJs including Tiësto, Martin Garrix, and Zedd at the Siam Songkran Music Festival! This four-day event is set against the backdrop of water festivities with the theme Celestial Odyssey. It’s the ultimate destination for party lovers seeking an unforgettable Songkran celebration.

Songkran 2024: Shangay-La World of Fantasy by gCircuit

When: April 12 to 15

Where: Emsphere Bangkok

How much: Start from 2,900 THB

Ready for Asia’s largest gay-focused Songkran event? The festivities kick off on April 12 with the Opening Party, culminating in the Closing Party on April 15 at UOB Live Hall in Emsphere. On April 13, there’s a special Bear Pool Party tailored for the bear community, followed by the main party later in the day. Things heat up on April 14 with The Boy Party and Main Party Vol Two. Each has a different theme, so come prepared!

Splashing Songkran Pool Party at Shangri-La Bangkok

When: April 13 to 14, from 13.00 to 19.00

Where: Shangri-La Bangkok

How much: 800 THB net per person per day (including one welcome drink and 500 THB net food vouchers for the event) / Free entry for hotel guests

Make a splash at Shangri-La Bangkok’s Splashing Songkran Pool Party this weekend. It’s going to be a day filled with upbeat music from a DJ and plenty of water play areas to keep you entertained. You’ll be surrounded by giant floaties as you relax by the pool and take in the beautiful views of the Chao Phraya River. Quench your thirst with refreshing drinks from the bar as you soak up the festive atmosphere. And don’t forget to savour the mouthwatering selection of grilled BBQ dishes prepared by the hotel’s talented chefs.

Songkran Splash Away at W Bangkok

When: April 13 to 14, from 14.00 to 21.00

Where: WET, 6th floor, W Bangkok

How much: Start from 790 THB per person per day (including one welcome drink)

W Bangkok’s highly anticipated annual pool party is back, taking on a vibrant ‘Tropical Edition’ theme. The hotel partners with popular Thai fashion brand Kinntor for this year’s party, promising plenty of fun and excitement by the poolside. The two-day event will feature an impressive lineup of DJs, including DJ Groove, DJ Nana & Nuhm T-Bone, DJ Fasto & Benz Saxophone, DJ Dani8l, and DJ Ruggero Fiore.

Songkran Splash at The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel

When: April 13 to 14, 14.00 to 20.00

Where: The Sukhothai Garden, The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel

How much: 300 THB for adults / 400 THB for children (including access to playground and activities)

If you’re looking for a Songkran celebration for the whole family, head over to The Sukhothai for their Songkran Splash event. This fun-filled celebration offers a variety of activities suitable for both kids and adults. Your little ones can enjoy playing on inflatables and water playgrounds, while parents can relax and sample the delicious food available. Of course, there will be water fights and outdoor games for everyone, too! The event also features a gaming truck with interactive entertainment for all ages.

Songkran Festival 2024 at Topgolf Megacity

When: April 13 to 16, from 14.00 to 17.00, 18.30 to 20.30, and 20.30 to 22.30

Where: Topgolf Megacity

How much: Start from 550++ THB per bay per hour

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Songkran without dealing with crowded streets? Head over to Topgolf Megacity with your loved ones! Enjoy a fun-filled day of games, delicious food, and refreshing drinks while ushering in the Thai New Year with style. From 14.00 to 17.00, families can indulge in endless excitement, featuring game activities, soft-serve ice cream, and a delectable menu.

Once the clock strikes 18.30, the evening party kicks off with top DJs spinning the hottest beats. It’s the perfect opportunity to continue the festivities in a vibrant and entertaining environment.

Songkran festivities at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok

When: April 13 to 15

Where: Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok

How much: 750++ THB per serve (Khum Hom’s Khao Chae Set) / 1,000++ THB (Songkran Lunch Buffet) / 1,400++ THB (Songkran Sunday Brunch Buffet)

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok has a range of festivities prepared for Songkran! First, they have Khum Hom’s Khao Chae Set, which includes traditional Thai Summer flavours with the exquisite Khoa Chae Set to help you beat the heat in the most delicious way. Next, indulge in the Songkran Lunch Buffet featuring a tempting selection of seafood, as well as international and Thai dishes.

On Sunday, don’t miss the lavish Songkran Sunday Brunch Buffet offering premium cooked-to-order menus alongside delightful international delicacies. You can enjoy a complimentary access to the pool and participate in a special Buddha Water Blessing Ceremony after the brunch! And for some relaxation, head to the Poolside Splash Hour to enjoy Happy Hour by the pool.

Tropic Like It’s Hot Songkran Party at 25 Degrees Bangkok

When: April 13 to 14, 15.00 to 22.00

Where: 25 Degrees Burger Bar, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G

If you’re planning to enjoy Songkran festivities in Silom, then you absolutely have to swing by 25 Degrees Burger Bar at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G. Here, you can dance to DJ beats, fuel up with their delicious burgers, and sip on a glass or two of your favourite drinks at their cocktail kiosk.

S20 Songkran Music Festival 2024

When: April 13 to 15

Where: Live Park (Rama 9) Bangkok

How much: Start from 1,600 THB per person per day

If you’re looking to dance all night at Songkran, the S2O Songkran Music Festival is the place to be. As “the world’s wettest party,” this event features an extravagant stage setup with water elements that will elevate your experience. The festival spans three days filled with non-stop partying and vibrant energy. Top-notch DJs like The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Afrojack, and others will keep the beats going strong throughout the event.

So, are you ready to splash and have a blast with water fights this weekend?

