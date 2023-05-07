Jodd Fairs DanNeramit: new night market in Bangkok Attention to all night market goers!

The most famous night market in Bangkok, Jodd Fairs, recently opened a new branch at Dan Neramit, a formal theme park.

Jodd Fairs on Rama 9, which opened after Covid-19 in November 2022, became an instant favourite among tourists and locals alike. The night market features clothing, accessories stalls and Bangkok’s most delicious and unique street food.

New Jodd Fairs: Jodd Fairs DanNeramit

The good news is the new Jodd Fairs DanNeramit is even bigger, covering an area of 33 rai. The new night market on Phahonyothin Road has even more variety of stalls- you can find stylish clothes and accessories, vintage items, craft beers, souvenirs, innovative traditional Thai snacks, Japanese street food, churros, Taiwanese boba- you name it! You’ll find never-seen-before street food and drinks there – a feast for your eyes, tastebuds and your Instagram feed. Since the night market is more spacious, you do not need to struggle through the crowd or even wait in line to enjoy the night market classics ( XXL seafood platter and pork bone mountain)- the new Jodd Fairs have more restaurants with spacious seating.

Did we mention that there is also a fairytale castle in the compound? In front of the night market stalls is a vast common area, with the centrepiece being the picturesque castle surrounded by hot air balloons. (You can even climb up the castle!) Some visitors would picnic on the grass with delicious street foods from the night market.

How do I get to Jodd Fairs DanNeramit?

We recommend taking public transportation to the venue. You can take the MRT Blue Line to the Phahon Yothin station (Exit number 3) or ride the BTS to Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station (Exit number 2).

Is the original Jodd Fairs at Rama 9 still open?

According to TimeOut Thailand, the lease of the original Jodd Fairs location will expire by the end of 2023. The Thaiger contacted the Jodd Fairs at Rama 9 and confirmed that the night market is open as of now.

Another New Jodd Fairs: Jodd Fairs Ratchada

For all night market goers, the good news doesn’t end here. Another Jodd Fairs is opening in a new location on Ratchadapisek Road called Jodd Fairs Ratchada. Jodd Fairs Ratchada is set to open in early 2024.

