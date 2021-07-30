Patong Beach’s 10 most popular hotels

Phuket visitors will definitely find that staying in Patong gives them access to all of the area’s major attractions. Moreover, meeting other travellers can be had as the area is the most popular in which to stay. With the Bangla Walking Street and nightlife making holidays here loads of fun, guests at any of these amazing hotels will find convenient access to the best places in Patong. Moreover, most of these places cater to the entire family, so kids can also enjoy a tropical holiday with any of the fun activities that were created just for them.

10 Most Popular Patong Beach Hotels

1. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Lapping in luxury, this 5 star hotel is located right on Merlin Beach. However, it is also just minutes from the bustling area of Patong. Tri-Trang Beach is also just steps away, making this hotel one of convenience whilst not sacrificing amazing amenities. In addition, guests here can access all the major shopping and nightlife areas of Phuket, including Phuket Old Town.

With plush bedding, modern TVs, large bathrooms, and balconies featuring a pool, garden, beach or sea view, families and couples will surely be accommodated. Business men as well, will feel comfortable working as the rooms include large desks and free WiFi. The Marriott also caters to those wanting to relax and stay around the resort, as there are 3 pools, children’s activities, a gym, and day spa. Moreover, if you are looking for a low key night, try dining at one of the hotel’s restaurants where delicious cuisine will surely induce a food coma.

Facilities: Breakfast, pool view rooms, sea view rooms, terrace, pools, restaurants, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre.

Pricing: 2,100 baht-4,300 baht.

Address: 99 Muen-Ngoen Road Tri-Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket 83150.

2. Amari Phuket (SHA Plus+)

Located on a secluded and lush beachfront, the Amari offers spectacular views of the Andaman Sea. This sprawling resort offers direct beach access along with 3 outdoor pools, a spa, 2 restaurants and 2 bars. Moreover, it includes private lookouts for intimate gatherings.

Near the popular areas of Patong, it is easy to enjoy tranquility and access to attractions at the same time. The hotel also offers a complimentary shuttle service to Kata Beach for additional sunbathing experiences. Guests can also enjoy the exclusive hilltop Clubhouse where a pool, lounge, terrace, and fitness centre are found.

Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, steam room, kids’ club, tennis court, squash court, hot spring bath, pool, restaurants

Pricing: 3,295 baht-12,835 baht

Address: 2 Meun-Ngern Road, Kathu District, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

3. Holiday Inn Resort Phuket (SHA Plus+)

In the heart of Patong Beach, the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is loaded with style and upscale amenities. Swimming pools, a fitness centre, and 4 dining options make it the perfect place to call your home away from home. And, it is just a 15 minute taxi ride to Phuket Town, where many attractions such as shopping and markets are abound.

Each room here features a rain shower and en suite bathroom with delightful decor. The restaurants serve Thai cuisine, steak specialties, Italian, and an array of other international cuisines. Visitors can be comforted by the fact that the resort is in a prime location where they can indulge in Patong’s vibrant nightlife, beach, and shopping. Known for its long-standing excellent reputation, this hotel is definitely something that impresses its visitors every time.

Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, pool, library, kids’ club, game room, tennis court, bar, garden, restaurants, free breakfast

Pricing: 1,476 baht-4,140 baht

Address: 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

4. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort (SHA Plus+)

This newly constructed resort is a dream for most travellers looking for an all-inclusive experience. Nothing has been left out of the design and decor, including its upscale amenities. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket is just across from the beach and near the famous Bangla Walking Street.

The hotel is brightly coloured and well-designed to make this spacious resort feel cosy and comfortable. 3 large swimming pools surround the premises, creating a truly majestic aquatic feeling that is surely to instill a sense of relaxation. Complete with a kids’ club and free breakfast, this resort is definitely one of the best in which to stay. And, it’s Chinese paintings help set the mood along with its expansive lobby.

Facilities: Fitness centre, yoga room, library, kids’ club, restaurants, free breakfast, on-site golf course, garden

Pricing: 2,000 baht-6,279 baht

Address: 198 Thawewong Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

5. DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort (SHA Plus+)

This beautiful resort is located in the heart of Phuket and offers excellent access to the city’s must-see attractions. All rooms feature the best amenities to make a stay here the utmost in comfortability. The recreational activities include a spa, beachfront, fitness centre, spa, pool, tennis court, restaurants and bar.

Here, visitors can definitely lounge beachside as the resort is located across from Patong Beach and is just 500 metres to Bangla Walking Street. Guests can certainly enjoy their stays with plenty of things to do and see as the hotel is centrally located in the heart of the area’s nightlife.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, tennis court, restaurants, bar

Pricing: 1,440 baht-17,750 baht

Address: 90/1 Thawewong Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

6. Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+)

The peaceful resort mixes elegance with convenience, making it the perfect place to plant roots for your holiday. Moreover, guests get exclusive access to one of the best spots to watch the sunsets. The spa also offers a serene experience where guests can unwind after a long day at the beach or shopping. Speaking of shopping, the Graceland is steps away from Bangla Walking Street, where a plethora of stores can be found.

Kids and parents alike can enjoy the kids’ club as it offers a break for parents and loads of fun for kids. Furthermore, this is one of the only resorts that has a bowling alley, making it fun for the entire family. With a great price and endless, excellent reviews, this resort offers luxurious rooms and a convenient location.

Facilities: Library, kids’ club, salon, spa, fitness centre, restaurants, bar, game room, free breakfast, bowling alley

Pricing: 1,302 baht-5,066 baht

Address: 190 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

7. Baan Laimai Beach Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+)

Located in the heart of Patong Beach, the Baan Laimai Beach Resort & Spa allows guests to enjoy the natural surroundings of the tropical environment while still being close to major attractions. Jsut 50 metres from the white sands of Patong Beach, Thai and Western restaurants, guests can enjoy a wide range of cuisines by just simply taking a short walk.

Moreover, each room is stacked with amenities and contemporary decor, making your stay here delightfully relaxing. The outdoor pool is quite popular as well as it is a great place to mingle with other guests. With an attractive price that also includes a free breakfast, this resort is definitely a place to book if you are wanting something that suits the entire family.

Facilities: Free breakfast, restaurants, bar, pool, fitness centre, spa, library, kids’ club, sauna. balcony

Pricing: 2,493 baht-7,173 baht

Address: 66 Thavee-Wong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

8. Diamond Cliff Resort And Spa (SHA Plus+)

Diamond Cliff Resort And Spa is quite popular among travellers as it offers a wide range of amenities and perks to make your time here spectacular. Rooms here feature only the best decor and amenities, making it convenient and relaxing to spend your nights.

Furthermore, just glancing at the inviting outdoor pool is enough to feel like you are in paradise as its bright blue decor is an upscale and trendy feature. Guests can also pamper themselves with the sauna, and enjoy a massage at the on-site spa. And, kids can spend time at the kids’ club or pool, making a stay here fun for everyone. Additionally, don’t forget to check out the game room and tennis court for a bit of fun while you are taking a sightseeing break.

Facilities: Game room, tennis court, library, kids’ club, pool, restaurants, spa, fitness centre, hot tub, sauna, bar

Pricing: 1,226 baht-8,519 baht

Address: 284 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

9. Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket (SHA Plus+)

This hotel is definitely one for those looking for a bit of peace and quiet as it is located in the more quiet, northern end of Patong Beach. Here, guests who want to be close to major attractions can also take comfort in knowing that the bustling scene won’t be following them home. Set among a fragrant backdrop of greenery, the Andamantra Resort is perfect for those wanting a tranquil and relaxing stay.

With furnished balconies and wooden accents, each room offers the utmost privacy and comfortability for guests. Some of the villas even offer outdoor bathtubs that overlook the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters from the resort’s cliff-top location. Here, magical sunsets can be found, making your tropical getaway complete with majestic views right outside your room.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, library, kids’ club, game room, tennis court, restaurants, pool, sauna

Pricing: 555 baht-6,374 baht

Address: 290/1 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

10. Crest Resort & Pool Villas (SHA Plus+)

The Crest Resort & Pool Villas is another hotel that values privacy without compromising location. Just a 10 minute drive to the famous nightlife area, guests can be sure to feel relaxed without noise from other attractions. Moreover, the hotel is still close to the city centre and other popular areas so visitors can access all of the things on their bucket lists for Phuket.

Additionally, the resort is complete with a fitness centre, sauna, and luxurious Prima spa, so visitors can pamper themselves to the highest degree. And, kids can also enjoy a game room and kids’ club, giving parents a much-needed break on their tropical vacation.

Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, steam room, pools, restaurant, bar, sauna, library, kids’ club, game room

Pricing: 999 baht-41,619 baht

Address: 95, Meun-Ngern Road, Tri Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Guests at these luxurious hotels need not worry about missing out on any amenities as they truly will feel as if they have the world at their fingertips. Such 4 and 5 star resorts offer all of the expected amenities, and even more, with fabulous views of the sunsets right outside room windows. Visitors to any of these hotels will find the decor and atmosphere unparalleled, which is why staying in Phuket is definitely one of the most popular destinations worldwide.

