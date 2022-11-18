Connect with us

The three best things about staying in Khanom

Ohhhh Khanom! It is indeed the best-kept secret of Thailand’s southern, exotic scenery. As many tourists flock to Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, or Koh Tao, they often forget this stunning area that is just a short hop from them all. Think Bohemia, secluded island vibes and then imagine that you don’t have to take a ferry to the mainland as it is already there.

Here, we have the three best things about living in Khanom.

Idyllic Beaches

If you are looking to totally disconnect and relax, without hoards of tourists, there is no better place to visit than Khanom. With its own quirky vibe, beach bars and tight-knit community, experiencing a more organic side of Thailand is easy when you set feet on its untouched sands. It is quite possible to plop down on a beach mat and snooze the day away without worrying much about anyone around you. The beaches still have that Thailand hippie vibe but your experience may just be richer due to many mistakenly overlooking Khanom as they head for more bustling locations.

The three best things about staying in Khanom | News by Thaiger

Less Hustle and Bustle

Even though Khanom is a smaller town, with unique aesthetics and locals, the fact that a serene environment accompanies such a beautiful piece of Earth is almost unheard of these days. In many other islands, beach days can feel more like social time, but in Khanom, the refreshing winds cascading off the aqua-toned waters sans traffic sounds make life here all the more relaxing.

 

The three best things about staying in Khanom | News by Thaiger

Rare Pink Dolphins

Joining Khanom’s list of distinctive attributes is that the extremely rare pink dolphin can be found enjoying its natural habitat off the waters of its powdery sands. More than 50 pink dolphins live in the area of Laem Prathab and Ao Kwang Phao in Nakhon Si Thammarat province (which features Khanom). Although it is, indeed, a tourist attraction, it is still just another slice of Khanom’s exotic beauty. Many reviewers of pink dolphin tours say the exact same thing about the sightings of the stunning, milky-sweet pink dolphins as being a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The three best things about staying in Khanom | News by Thaiger

Khanom is full of peacefulness and offers a great holiday or even a new home for those looking to mimic island life but be closer to mainland attractions. One thing’s for sure, this laid-back hippie town is one of Thailand’s best-kept secrets!

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news.

