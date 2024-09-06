How tailors in Phuket make getting a bespoke suit worth it

PHOTO: Taken from Exclusive Tailor Facebook page

Thinking about getting a bespoke suit in Thailand? You’re not alone. In fact, you should go to Phuket which isn’t just famous for its stunning beaches and lively nightlife but it’s also a hotspot for custom tailoring. In fact, Phuket boasts hundreds of tailor shops which makes it one of the top destinations in Asia for bespoke suits.

Why Phuket? The island’s tailors are renowned for their craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of high-quality fabrics—all at a fraction of the cost you’d pay in the UK or the US. Whether you’re after a sharp business suit or stylish clothes for a special occasion, Phuket offers unparalleled value.

What to consider when buying a suit in Phuket?

When planning to buy a suit in Phuket, several factors can raise your experience and ensure you get a high-quality garment.

Considerations Details Choosing the Right Tailor Research tailors with positive reviews and strong reputations like Exclusive Tailor. Visiting multiple tailors helps you compare services and prices. Customisation Options Tailors offer a range of fabrics (cotton, linen, wool, silk, cashmere). Personalise aspects like lapel style, pocket type, and button styles. Accurate measurements are essential for comfort and appearance. Multiple fittings are often provided. Understanding Pricing The cost depends on fabric quality and customisation details like embroidery. Visit different tailors to compare prices and services. Time Considerations Schedule fittings over 2-3 days for necessary adjustments. Start the process early to ensure timely delivery. Cultural Experience Engage with local tailors to learn about Thai craftsmanship. Explore Phuket’s markets and traditions while visiting tailor shops.

Top tailors in Phuket that make getting a suit worth it

Phuket boasts some of the best tailors, attracting visitors who seek quality suits. Here are the top picks for tailors you should consider when in Phuket.

What are the criteria?

We selected these top tailors in Phuket based on their experience, craftsmanship quality, and customer reviews. Each tailor is known for offering excellent services and a wide range of customisation options to ensure a high-quality suit and a great overall experience.

Exclusive Tailor

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am – 10.00pm & Sunday 4.00pm to 10.00pm

Address: 54/6 Bangla Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Pros Cons ✅ Customisation

✅ Professional consultation

✅ Perfect fit ❌ Maintenance requirements

Exclusive Tailor, located in Patong, stands out with over 30 years of experience in custom tailoring since its founding in 1988. Known for crafting suits using materials like cashmere, silk, and pure cotton, and providing excellent service, it is one of the first tailor shops in Phuket which utilises their experience to create some of the finest and most affordable suits you will have.

With a rapid turnaround rate and professional consultation that will make sure your suit fits you the best, You will find that getting a suit at Exclusive Tailor is hassle-free and an experience in itself. If you happen to be in Phuket, or you want a suit to wear to an occasion now, you must stop by Exclusive Tailor regardless of what it takes.

You can contact them via email at sales@exclusivetailor.com or by phone at +66 76340823 for the shop, +66 819700493 for Johnny, or +66 898745 for Nitu. However, you can also check their Facebook and Instagram for more details.

What do their customers think (4.9 stars out of 5 stars, 118 reviews)

Zach Tybalt: “Really friendly and professional staff. Very accommodating and provided an excellent product made from high-quality fabric. Fitted cashmere and silk suits and pure cotton shirts. Rapid turnaround around. I would definitely consider them again if I’m in the market again”

Bradley Spencer: “ Very good service from Soni and the team, talked me through options and best materials and had everything ready in time. Perfect service and 10/10 would recommend to anyone needing a tailor in phuket !! Also has pay online feature which was amazing ! “

Star Tailor House – Bespoke Tailor Phuket

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am – 11pm & Sunday 5pm – 11pm

Address: Way in The Royal Paradise Hotel, 143/8 Rat Uthit Song Roi Pi Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Pros Cons ✅ Renowned and established in Phuket

✅ Excellent craftsmanship

✅ Maintains customer records for reorders ❌ High in demand

Since 1992, Star Tailor House – Bespoke Tailor Phuket has been a leading name in bespoke tailoring in Phuket, offering 32 years of expert craftsmanship and service. The tailor shop is located in Patong and they are renowned for their attention to detail which makes it one of the top choices for anyone in Phuket. What sets Star Tailor House – Bespoke Tailor Phuket apart is that they source their premium fabrics from mills worldwide from brands like Drago in Italy. On top of that, With the largest fabric stock in Phuket, clients can choose from a wide range of textiles, textures, and colours to allow for full customisation. From sophisticated suits to casual wear, Star Tailor House – Bespoke Tailor Phuket delivers high-quality, durable suits that are perfect for your occasion. And if you think that their services and expertise are contained within Thailand, they also travel to the US at least once or twice a year for their trunk shows, bringing their expert tailoring services directly to international clients. With over 32 years of experience, an unmatched selection of fabrics, and a commitment to excellence, Star Tailor House – Bespoke Tailor Phuket remains the top choice for anyone seeking bespoke tailoring in Phuket. For more details or to make an appointment, visit their website, Instagram, and Facebook, or contact them directly at info@startailorhouse.com. You can contact their phone at +66 818916091 but you can also contact Dev on WhatsApp at +66 818916091.

What do their customers think (5 stars out of 5 stars, 525 reviews)

R. Micheal: “AMAZING service and quality. This was my first custom suit and the experience was better than expected. The suits arrived very timely and fit perfectly. Especially the shirts. I received several compliments already. I highly recommend!”

Raza M: “I recently had a suit tailored at Star Tailor House in Phuket and was extremely impressed. The staff were welcoming and provided excellent advice on fabrics and styles. The craftsmanship is outstanding, with every detail perfect and the suit fit great. They delivered my suit quickly despite my tight schedule, showing dedication to customer satisfaction. I highly recommend Star Tailor House for anyone in need of a high-quality, custom-tailored suit.”

Creative Karon & Khaolak Tailors

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am – 9pm & Sunday, 4.30pm – 9pm

Karon branch address: 192 Karon Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

Khaolak branch address: 16/4-5 Thanon Phetchkasem, Khuekkhak, Takua Pa District, Phang Nga 82190

Pros Cons ✅ High-quality garments

✅ Affordable prices

✅ Gives back to the community ❌ High in demand Creative Karon Tailors is a third-generation, family-owned business in Phuket, known for its high-quality custom garments and excellent customer service. With over three decades of experience, they have partnered with local and international tour operators to deliver bespoke clothing that meets the highest standards. They also specialise in uniform manufacturing for various enterprises, offering competitive prices.

Dedicated to supporting the local community, Creative Karon Tailors not only provides exceptional tailoring but also contributes to the local economy by supporting the local workforce in Phuket. They also have a branch in Khaolak as well for when you happen to be in Phang Nga which provides equal quality of service and craftsmanship.

For inquiries, contact them via WhatsApp at +66818990939 (Sareena), +66818915784 (Joe), or email at info@creativephuket.com. You can also visit their Facebook and Instagram for more details.

What do their customers think (5.0 stars out of 5.0 stars, 73 reviews)

Jason Harris: “The whole team at Creative Karon Tailors have been absolutely amazing! While we were in Thailand celebrating our wedding anniversary last year, Sareena and her team helped us to select materials and designs to outfit us for our daughter’s wedding. Their careful attention to detail and willingness to make adjustments to suit our requests resulted in exceeding our expectations. We had such a great experience, we’ve had them measure us up to outfit us for our son’s wedding later this year!”

Carolyn Brent: “Thank you 🙏🏻 Kap Khun Ka 🙏🏻

The tailors at Creative Karon are amazing! The service was friendly, and my new skirts are beautiful. I highly recommend and look forward to seeing them again.”

Anthony’s Bespoke Tailor

Opening hours: Opens daily, 10am – 10pm

Address: House Number 192/5,195 Karon Road, Karon (Soi Aroona), Phuket 83100, Thailand

Pros Cons ✅ High-quality garments

✅ Affordable prices

✅ Gives back to the community ❌ Limited availability Anthony’s Bespoke Tailor is a renowned tailor shop located in Phuket, known as one of the top tailoring destinations in Thailand. Founded by Anthony Khanal, who brings over 25 years of experience to the table, the shop specialises in creating high-quality formal garments for both men and women. From bespoke suits and jackets to shirts, overcoats, and dresses, Anthony’s Bespoke Tailor is the go-to place for those seeking elegant, custom-made clothing in Phuket. Their mission is to provide garments that exude confidence by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern designs. Clients benefit from personalised consultations, access to the finest fabrics, and transparent updates throughout the process. In addition to offering reasonable prices, they also support international customers with local contacts on their travels. For inquiries, you can reach them via email at hello@anthonysbespoketailor.com or call +66 611758486. You can also visit their Facebook and Instagram for more details. What do their customers think (5.0 stars out of 5.0 stars, 157 reviews) Johannes Slotte: “Great service and excellent products, as usual! I have known Anthony and his business for almost 15 years now and can warmly recommend him for fast, efficient and very pleasant tailoring services. Anthony always has the customers’ best interest in mind and will do his utmost to fulfil your demands. He is very nice too, which gives the service a very personal touch. :)” Aiden Armony: “Anthony and his team are fantastic! Great service, Very knowledgeable, and great people. I had a linen suit made with them and the entire process from helping me choose the fabric, to delivering a very well-fitted suit was terrific. I even ordered two more pairs of chino pants that fit perfectly. I highly recommend!” InStyle Bespoke Tailors Phuket Opening hours: Opens daily, 10.30am – 10pm Address: 92/7-8 Thaweewong Road, Behind, Soi Dr Watthana, Pa Tong, Phuket 83150 Pros Cons ✅ Professional service

✅ Quality fabric options

✅ Smooth process ❌ Limited availability InStyle Bespoke Tailors, in the city of Patong, offers a wide selection of finely crafted suits. With years of experience behind them, their professional team is capable in understanding individual clothing needs, ensuring you’ll receive tailored advice that fits you perfectly. Their high-quality fabric options are abundant, and while choosing the right one might seem daunting, the friendly staff are always ready to provide helpful recommendations to make the process smooth. Whether you’re on a budget or seeking premium materials, their range of price points caters to all customers. Above all, the attention to detail in their craftsmanship ensures that every piece is made to last, delivering both style and longevity. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram for more details. You can also contact their phone at +99 4976407. What do their customers think (5.0 stars out of 5.0 stars, 237 reviews) J Montilla: “I’ve worked with Manit since 2016 and I’m very happy with the suits he has made for me. Manit provides quality material/fabric, master craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service all at an affordable price. Thanks Manit and Team, I look forward to the next suit!!” jorgieeeeee: “I have been getting my suits from Manit for the past 7 years. They have always fitted well and I’ve never had any issues. He has a wide variety of fabrics to choose from and pricing is very competitive. I highly recommend Instyle!”

Why go to Phuket for bespoke tailored suits?

Phuket stands out as a top destination for custom-tailored suits. The island offers a unique combination of affordability, quality, and an enriching cultural experience.

Affordability and quality

Phuket provides an unmatched balance of affordability and quality. In Western countries, custom suits can cost over $1,000, specifically if made from high-quality materials. In Phuket, you can get similar suits for 2,500 baht to 3,000 baht or for more special suits, 10,000 to 12,000 baht (about 75 to 89 dollars or 300 dollars to 350 dollars). depending on fabric and design complexity. This price difference lets you invest in multiple suits without breaking the bank.

Many tailors in Phuket, like Exclusive Tailor and Star Tailor House Phuket, source their fabrics from reputable suppliers, ensuring top-notch quality. These tailors use traditional techniques passed down through generations, resulting in meticulously crafted suits that look great and last for years.

Customisation for your bespoke tailored suits in Phuket

Customisation in Phuket allows you to tailor your bespoke suit to your preferences. Your tailor will take precise measurements of your body, ensuring a perfect fit unique to you. This includes adjustments in shoulder width, chest size, waist, and arm length.

You can choose from various design elements, including lapel styles (notch, shawl, or peak), pocket types (flap, jetted, or patch), and lining colours. Tailors can also add specific features like monograms or custom embroidery, letting you express your style fully.

Functional features like extra pockets, reinforced stitching, and specific vent styles (single or double) can enhance both the suit’s appearance and practicality.

Quick turnaround time

Phuket’s tailors are known for their efficiency. Most can complete a suit in 24 to 48 hours, which is specifically useful if you have limited time. The quick turnaround comes from their experience and streamlined processes.

While the initial fitting can be done quickly, it’s best to schedule a second fitting to make any necessary adjustments for a perfect fit. This personalised service ensures you can leave Phuket with a suit that feels custom-fitted to your body. Tailors like Antonio Custom Tailor offer flexible fitting schedules to accommodate your travel plans.

Expert tailoring skills

Phuket’s tailors possess expertise that ensures high-quality bespoke suits. Many tailors have honed their skills over decades, learning from family members or through apprenticeships. This expertise results in exceptional workmanship, with precise stitching, pattern matching, and finishing touches.

Tailors like Creative Karon & Khaolak Tailors have garnered positive reviews from satisfied customers worldwide. Their attention to detail produces suits that not only fit well but also exhibit superior craftsmanship.

The cultural experience of getting a bespoke tailored suit in Phuket

Getting a suit tailored in Phuket will provide a cultural experience especially when you are visiting. Interacting with local tailors gives you insight into traditions and craftsmanship that go into tailoring in Phuket and tailors often share stories.

Furthermore, building a relationship and rapport with your tailor can make the process enjoyable and more effective. Many tailors take pride in their work and love sharing their knowledge, offering personal advice and looking to make sure that the fit is best for you.

Visiting Phuket to get your suit is a trip that is highly worth it. Low-cost and high-quality suits, friendly tailors, all along a great tradition steeped over decades, you will find that getting a suit from these tailors is a nearly impeccable experience.