Cultural Activities
VIDEO: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, in Bangkok
The subversive work of street artist Banksy is now showing in Bangkok.
The exhibition “The Art Of Banksy: Without Limits” kicked off last week and can be seen at Moca Bangkok on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road until December 31. It is the first time the anarchic British graffiti artist has displayed his work in Thailand.
“The Art of Banksy” shows more than 150 of the artist’s works such as his original pieces, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, mapping shows and much more.
A video documentary accompanies the exhibit offering insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting. The show promises a genuinely impressive experience and is a “must-see” to celebrate Banksy’s art and carry it out into the wider world.
The identity of Banksy remains a mystery and is much speculated. But The Thaiger believes they have unravelled the mystery HERE.
Banksy’s artwork takes a number of forms. It is satirical, subversive, and political. It somehow manages to combine a distinctive stencilling technique with black humour, and biting political and social commentary.
Banksy once characterised graffiti as a form of underclass “revenge,” or guerrilla warfare that allows an individual to snatch away power, territory and glory from a bigger and better-equipped enemy
Banksy and the rise of outlaw art 🎬 documentary on amazon 📽 Banksy, felix braun, claire de dobay rifely 🌏☮️🎧 enjoy you deserve it. pic.twitter.com/bOg59qhjW8
— Daniel The Prophet Perry (@DanielPrisoner) November 2, 2022
Some consider him a prankster, others, an artistic genius. From Bristol to Barcelona, Sydney to San Francisco, one thing that everyone agrees on is that his popularity cannot be denied. In 2010, Time magazine selected the British artist for its list of the world’s 100 most influential people among the company of Barack Obama, Steve Jobs, and Lady Gaga. Millions know him, and his works are on sale for millions.
As the enigmatic and elusive king of street art, Banksy has a unique power. He has an unnerving ability to get to the heart of the matter and is able to express strong political statements with poetry, energy and humour. Any location with his works becomes “the” place to see. When Bristol City centre asked residents to vote on whether they wanted Banksy’s work removed, 97% of people said it was a welcome addition to the town. His works are almost like limited gifts across the urban landscape.
Proceeds from the exhibition will fund Louise Michel, an independent lifeboat that patrols the Mediterranean for refugees in distress, that Banksy has generously supported.
Tickets are 350 baht for adults and 250 baht for students. Moca Bangkok opens from 10am to 6pm (closed on Mondays).
