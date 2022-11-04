Connect with us

Cultural Activities

VIDEO: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, in Bangkok

Published

 on 

The subversive work of street artist Banksy is now showing in Bangkok.

The exhibition “The Art Of Banksy: Without Limits” kicked off last week and can be seen at Moca Bangkok on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road until December 31. It is the first time the anarchic British graffiti artist has displayed his work in Thailand.

“The Art of Banksy” shows more than 150 of the artist’s works such as his original pieces, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, mapping shows and much more.

VIDEO: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

A video documentary accompanies the exhibit offering insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting. The show promises a genuinely impressive experience and is a “must-see” to celebrate Banksy’s art and carry it out into the wider world.

The identity of Banksy remains a mystery and is much speculated. But The Thaiger believes they have unravelled the mystery HERE.

Banksy’s artwork takes a number of forms. It is satirical, subversive, and political. It somehow manages to combine a distinctive stencilling technique with black humour, and biting political and social commentary.

Banksy once characterised graffiti as a form of underclass “revenge,” or guerrilla warfare that allows an individual to snatch away power, territory and glory from a bigger and better-equipped enemy

Some consider him a prankster, others, an artistic genius. From Bristol to Barcelona, Sydney to San Francisco, one thing that everyone agrees on is that his popularity cannot be denied. In 2010, Time magazine selected the British artist for its list of the world’s 100 most influential people among the company of Barack Obama, Steve Jobs, and Lady Gaga. Millions know him, and his works are on sale for millions.

VIDEO: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

As the enigmatic and elusive king of street art, Banksy has a unique power. He has an unnerving ability to get to the heart of the matter and is able to express strong political statements with poetry, energy and humour. Any location with his works becomes “the” place to see. When Bristol City centre asked residents to vote on whether they wanted Banksy’s work removed, 97% of people said it was a welcome addition to the town. His works are almost like limited gifts across the urban landscape.

Proceeds from the exhibition will fund Louise Michel, an independent lifeboat that patrols the Mediterranean for refugees in distress, that Banksy has generously supported.

VIDEO: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Tickets are 350 baht for adults and 250 baht for students. Moca Bangkok opens from 10am to 6pm (closed on Mondays).

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Marc26
2022-11-04 10:07
Wow I may check this out   Bring the older kids and expose them to something they never experienced 

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand37 seconds ago

Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Health28 mins ago

Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Bangkok37 mins ago

Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Sponsored4 hours ago

Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Hot News1 hour ago

French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Road deaths1 hour ago

Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Pattaya2 hours ago

Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Explore Thailand through augmented reality
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT wants US tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’
Hot News2 hours ago

FBI tells synagogues in New Jersey to keep safe after credible threat
Hot News3 hours ago

81-year-old Japanese man arrested for murder after pushing wife’s wheelchair into sea
Thailand3 hours ago

New foreign land ownership law in Thailand can be scrapped if Thais don’t agree
Crime4 hours ago

VIDEO: Korean tourist in Pattaya says transgender person pickpocketed him
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai artist scoops UOB Painting of the Year award
Guides4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Chiang Mai4 hours ago

Danish man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat, killing 1
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending