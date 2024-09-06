Exclusive for Thaiger readers: 10% off your health insurance plan – for this month only!

Did you know that treating a broken leg can cost around 200,000 THB for uninsured patients, and a three-day hospital stay for conditions like dengue fever averages 40,000 to 80,000 THB in Thailand? While healthcare in Thailand is more affordable than in many Western countries, serious medical treatments can still be quite expensive. Additionally, retirees need proof of health insurance for their yearly visa extensions.

For expats in Thailand, securing the right health insurance is crucial—and there’s no better time than now. Our official partner, Cigna is offering a 10% discount on comprehensive health insurance plans, during the month of September only. This limited-time offer helps you address common coverage gaps and gain extensive healthcare access, including COVID-19 coverage and essential services.

Why health insurance is important in Thailand?

Protection from unexpected costs: Health insurance helps cover unexpected medical expenses from accidents, illnesses, or emergencies, so you can receive the care you need without financial worry.

Health insurance helps cover unexpected medical expenses from accidents, illnesses, or emergencies, so you can receive the care you need without financial worry. Access to quality care: With insurance, you can choose private hospitals and clinics, which generally offer better services and shorter wait times compared to public facilities.

With insurance, you can choose private hospitals and clinics, which generally offer better services and shorter wait times compared to public facilities. Peace of mind: Having health insurance allows you to focus on your well-being, knowing you’re financially protected if something unforeseen occurs.

Having health insurance allows you to focus on your well-being, knowing you’re financially protected if something unforeseen occurs. Avoiding high expenses: Without insurance, medical costs in Thailand, especially at private hospitals, can quickly become overwhelming, leading to potential financial strain.

Without insurance, medical costs in Thailand, especially at private hospitals, can quickly become overwhelming, leading to potential financial strain. Visa requirements: Many visas in Thailand require proof of health insurance for long stays, making it a key part of maintaining your legal status.

Many visas in Thailand require proof of health insurance for long stays, making it a key part of maintaining your legal status. Comprehensive coverage: Health insurance often includes additional benefits like outpatient care, preventive services, and coverage for chronic conditions, enhancing your overall health management.

Healthcare fees in Thailand

Is Thailand offering medical coverage for tourists?

Thailand is currently offering medical coverage for tourists, covering up to 500,000 THB (around $14,000) for medical expenses related to accidents. This initiative, which began on February 14, 2024, aims to improve safety for international visitors and is available through December 31, 2024. To take advantage of this coverage, tourists simply need a valid passport and must be travelling for tourism. Tourists can register for the program through the Thailand Traveller Safety website.

How much is health insurance in Thailand for expats?

Health insurance for expats in Thailand typically costs around 40,000 THB (approximately $1,200 USD) per year at a minimum. However, with our exclusive 10% discount on Cigna Health Insurance for Thaiger readers this month, you could save up to 4,000 THB instantly on your premium! Remember, prices can vary based on factors such as age, coverage level, and health conditions, so this discount is the perfect chance to lock in affordable health insurance tailored to your needs.

How much is doctor fees in Thailand?

Doctor fees in Thailand vary based on the type of medical facility. In private hospitals or clinics, consultation fees typically range from 700 to 3,000 THB (approximately $22 to $94). In contrast, public hospitals offer much lower fees for consultations. But with Cigna in your hand, you will be able to get all these benefits:

Inpatient and Daypatient Coverage : Cigna covers hospital stays, surgery, diagnostic tests, intensive care, cancer treatment, and more.

: Cigna covers hospital stays, surgery, diagnostic tests, intensive care, cancer treatment, and more. Outpatient Coverage (optional): Includes consultations with doctors and specialists, prescribed medications, and diagnostic tests.

(optional): Includes consultations with doctors and specialists, prescribed medications, and diagnostic tests. Direct Billing: Cigna’s extensive network of hospitals in Thailand allows you to receive treatment without paying upfront. Use their provider search tool to find a doctor or hospital near you.

Why now is the best time to buy health insurance

As Thailand enters flu and rainy seasons, the risk of illnesses such as dengue fever and influenza increases, making health insurance essential for protecting against unexpected medical expenses. Medical costs can be particularly high during these peak illness periods, so securing health insurance now is a strategic move to manage these rising expenses.

Health insurance also guarantees access to quality healthcare, which is crucial when healthcare needs surge due to seasonal illnesses. Furthermore, it provides financial protection against serious health issues that may arise more frequently during the rainy season. Cigna health insurance includes coverage for hospital accommodation, surgeries, full cancer care, consultations with specialists, prescribed medications, diagnostic tests, and many more add-ons, which are vital during times of increased illness. Ultimately, having Cigna will reduce your stress about medical costs, allowing individuals to enjoy their time in Thailand without financial worries.

Now is the best time to get your health insurance, don’t miss out on the 10% discount* available for Thaiger readers.

⭐ Get your free quote now and enjoy a 10% discount! ⭐

Key features of the Cigna insurance plans

Cigna Insurance Plans offer comprehensive coverage that includes inpatient and outpatient services, with access to over 2.2 million healthcare providers worldwide. Plans are flexible, allowing customisation with various deductible options and including preventive care benefits. Cigna provides 24/7 multilingual customer support and has no maximum age limit for enrollment, making it accessible for all ages.

Expats insurance SILVER plan

The core benefits of the Silver plan include international inpatient and day-patient coverage, as well as hospital stays and treatment.

Available additional modules Core hospitalisation cover overview Outpatient

Evacuation and Crisis Assistance Plus™

Health and Wellbeing

Vision and Dental Annual benefit limit: Approx 36,150,000 THB

Full cancer care

Inpatient and day-patient treatment

Newborn care cover

Private room

Expats insurance GOLD plan

Comprehensive coverage, with higher overall annual limits and added benefits including inpatient maternity care.

Available additional modules Core hospitalisation cover overview Outpatient

Evacuation and Crisis Assistance Plus™

Health and Wellbeing

Vision and Dental Annual benefit limit: Approx. 72,300,000 THB

Full cancer care

Inpatient and day-patient treatment

Newborn care cover

Private room

Expats insurance PLATINUM plan

Our highest level of coverage offers an unlimited overall annual limit, with most benefits being paid in full.

Available additional modules Core hospitalisation cover overview Outpatient

Evacuation and Crisis Assistance Plus™

Health and Wellbeing

Vision and Dental Annual benefit limit: Paid in full

Full cancer care

Inpatient and day-patient treatment

Newborn care cover

Private room

What people think about Cigna health insurance

Carlos Aguirre ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Extremely customer service I received important information on the Plan and then your agent was extremely helpful in describing the Plan, collaborating to effectively I decide to buy the Plan. Your agent was also extremely helpful in supporting my request to access the Plan.

SKC ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Quick and transparent Quick, responsive, transparent. I was provided with all information required to help me make my decision. My interlocutor was helpful, thorough and very clear.

Simon Thomas ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Great service Very helpful and clear and had health cover arranged easily.

Mahesh lyer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Very supportive sales person Very supportive sales person, speedy process for approval and policy ready within 2 days.