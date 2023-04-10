Savouring spices: The best Thai restaurants for the finest Thai curries in Bangkok

PHOTO: Charmgang

With the pandemic finally in the rearview mirror, Bangkok is buzzing and open for business once again. This amazing city is the ultimate hotspot for foodies from around the globe, and it’s time for us to dive right into its delicious streets! Now, we all know that a trip to Bangkok is simply incomplete without a taste of its famous Thai curries, right? Luckily for us, the city is brimming with incredible Thai restaurants that serve up these gems. Be it a spoonful of dreamy green curry or a mouthful of scrumptious massaman curry, you can find anything to satisfy your cravings here.

So, here’s our list of the city’s hidden gems where authentic Thai curries take centre stage in a symphony of flavours!

Charmgang

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 18:00 – 22:00; Saturday – Sunday, 1:00 – 14:00 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: 14, 35 Charoen Krung Rd, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Charmgang, an artsy khao gaeng restaurant, is the proud creation of the talented former kitchen team of Nahm. Calling itself a “curry shop,” you just know that Charmgang is the real deal when it comes to drool-worthy curries.

Kick back in the cozy, neon-lit eatery, adorned with red printed reed mats and warmed by the glow of simmering brass pots filled with curry. Take a seat at the long steel dining table and feast your eyes on the unique floral designs on the woven cushions of metal chairs around you.

Start your meal light with a refreshing salad of rose apple, cilantro, and Thai herbs, drizzled with fried shallots and palm sugar. Then, whet your appetite with the tangy and succulent grilled tiger prawns and deep-fried pomfret. And now, comes the main star: the curries. If you’re a bit of a daredevil, we recommend sinking your teeth into the grilled tiger prawn with southern-style curry. Craving something more comforting? Try their soothing Paneang curry with tender braised beef cheek. Lastly, don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with Thai fruit desserts that’ll truly cleanse your palate.

The House of Smooth Curry

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:00

Address: The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, 61 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Where else should you go for a delicious bowl of Thai curry if not the House of Smooth Curry? The name already speaks for itself! Feel right at home as Chef Montri Jiratitankit whips up Thai delicacies inspired by his mum’s scrumptious cooking.

Ready for a taste sensation? Savour highlights like the Gaeng Khee Lhek Kor Moo Yang — a flavourful grilled organic pork neck curry with Thai copper pod. Or maybe you’re itching to try their red curry with delicious crabmeat and betel leaves or the delectable roasted duck and lychee. Talk about indulgence!

House of Smooth Curry showcases authentic Thai cuisine from the country’s four regions. Their speciality? Royal palace-inspired recipes, focusing on the incredible diversity of curries found nationwide. And, of course, they’re big on sustainability, with 80% of their menu featuring organic, farm-to-table ingredients from nearby provinces.

Savour your meal amidst the grand royal heritage on display in the restaurant’s décor. Harking back to the splendour of Kandhavas Palace – home to Princess Valaya Alongkorn – the design blends 1920s and 1930s elegance with splashes of colour and eye-catching patterns. Honouring the princess’s love for Thai art, local crafts and fabrics adorn the walls. Moreover, the restaurant is situated on the hotel’s third floor. Therefore, you can also enjoy the view of the podium garden or dine alfresco on the outdoor terrace.

Saneh Jaan

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:00 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: Sidhorn Building, 130 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Want to indulge in Thai curries in a fine dining setting? Then you simply mustn’t miss the Michelin-starred Saneh Jaan! Known among the best Thai restaurants, it serves up traditional Thai cuisine with a modern flair. The menu is brimming with rare vintage recipes, including some that wowed the royal family. Prepare to be dazzled by their signature massaman curry, crafted from homemade massaman curry paste and top-quality beef from Sun-kum-pang district. How could you say no?

Besides the massaman curry, there are more lip-smacking offerings like their exquisite green curry—featuring ribeye and baby eggplant—and a delightful Mon-style curry with grilled pork neck. Fuelled by fresh coconut milk bases and fragrant herbal ingredients, each curry’s flavour is elevated to extraordinary heights. In addition, don’t miss the outstanding sweet and sour crispy rice noodles with river prawns, and be sure to save room for the pièce de résistance: the “Traditional Golden Desserts” plate, graced with Saneh Jaan – the restaurant’s namesake dessert.

Moreover, Saneh Jaan prides itself on selecting first-class ingredients from across Thailand, meticulously prepared to enhance each dish, without abandoning its roots. Every mouthful has a story, waiting to be unravelled. And with one Michelin star under its belt, you’re in for an unforgettable culinary adventure!

Boonlang Noodles & Thai Food

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 21:00

Address: No. 38, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 36, Klong Ton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This gem of a Thai restaurant ticks all the right boxes for visitors and locals alike. Step into the laid-back ambience and let the aroma of their curries whisk you away.

Customer reviews rave about Boonlang’s fresh, delicious, and unique dishes. Whether it’s their mouthwatering duck khao soi or the sensational stinky bean and shrimp paste stir-fry, Boonlang will make your taste buds dance with delight. Choose between the northern Hanglay curry or the timeless duck red curry. Feeling adventurous? Give the catfish curry a whirl and see why it’s taken Bangkok by storm.

Khun Kate, the lovely owner, is not only the mastermind in the kitchen but also a warm, welcoming host. Boonlang offers a classy vibe downstairs with a bar, while upstairs you’ll find an elegant private dining room, perfect for friendly gatherings or lively work events.

All in all, it’s truly an ideal spot for introducing Bangkok first-timers to the local cuisine—thanks to the cosy atmosphere, quality food, and easy-to-love jazz tunes. Trust the chef to serve up scrumptious surprises with off-menu creations!

Market Café by Khao

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 22:30

Address: Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, 4th Floor, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Market Café by Khao is a fabulous collaboration with the illustrious Michelin-starred Khao restaurant. Here, you’ll find a captivating blend of Thai cuisine, from traditional to urban inspirations. These culinary maestros showcase the perfect harmony of authentic flavours, quality ingredients, and advanced cooking techniques.

Treat yourself to a wide array of Thai dishes, perfect for creating lasting shared memories with your loved ones. With the renowned Khao Group leading the charge, you’re in for a stellar Thai fine dining experience, crafted to bring Thai cuisine into the 21st century with flair.

Market Café by Khao offers a slightly more relaxed vibe than its posher counterpart, yet delivers flavours that are equally mesmerising. Tempt your palate with their divine pork Hanglay curry with lychee, or venture further into the world of Thai classics. With options like succulent massaman curry with lamb shank and fragrant green curry with Australian beef, this Thai restaurant caters to both cuisine newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike. Fancy a feast? Market Café also offers an all-you-can-eat lunch for seafood fanatics!

And there you have it, a flavourful journey through the bustling streets of Bangkok in search of the finest Thai curries. Whether you fancy the creamy opulence of green curry or the indulgent depth of massaman curry, these top Thai restaurants have you covered.