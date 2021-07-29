Chiang Mai’s 8 most indulgent spa hotels

Nature lovers choose Chiang Mai as their top place to experience a unique and organic trip, full of waterfalls, mountains, and rare wildlife. From Doi Inthanon to Mae Ping River, the opportunities are endless when it comes to touring the natural side of Northern Thailand. Visitors definitely have lots of options when choosing a spa hotel in Chiang Mai, as it is easy to find an upscale place in which to pamper oneself.

8 Most Indulgent Chiang Mai Spa Hotels

With Lanna-styled pavilions that overlook rice fields and Mae Rim Valley mountains, The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is the perfect place to stay. Antiques and galleries are nearby and its mountainous location is just 15 minutes away from the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.

Guests can certainly enjoy the 5 star resort’s infinity pool and the world-renowned spa. Moreover, visitors can enjoy the Sala Mae Rim restaurant where upscale northern and vegetarian Thai cuisine is offered. This resort definitely caters to the highest expectations with travellers truly being pampered.

Facilities: Hot tub, sauna, steam room, fitness centre, pool, salon, library, kids’ club, game room and a tennis court.

Pricing: 10,700 – 194,200 Baht.

Address: Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180.

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is great for business travellers and leisure travellers alike as it offers a prime location with modern, high-tech amenities. Complete with a writing desk, business travellers can find comfort in working from home. Moreover, the hotel offers a restaurant, babysitting, butler service and car rental that makes holidays all the more easy.

The resort’s top-class conference rooms and business centre also make it more convenient for business travellers. The riverside resort is definitely a winner as it transcends guests into a colonial wonderland. And, at night, the resort comes to life with beautiful floating candles wading in reflective ponds, with an unparalleled view.

Facilities: Sauna, spa, fitness centre, massage, pool, garden, salon, restaurants and a bar.

Pricing: 4,755 – 17,948 Baht.

Address: 123 Charoenprathet Rd T.Changkran Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100.

Built in an early 1900s colonial style, this hotel is close to the Ping River and Chiang Mai Night Bazaar. And, it is just minutes from the Sunday Walking Street and famous temples. The on-site Nakara Spa is what makes this hotel among the best, as its award-winning style offers Ayurvedic treatments among others. Guests here can also enjoy easy access to restaurants, including the hotel’s restaurant which serves Thai cuisine.

Moreover, the hotel’s bar serves all kinds of drinks for those needing to quench their thirst. Rooms feature individual decor and modern amenities with separate baths. Furthermore, its floors are made of teakwood and covered in Persian rugs, making the hotel deserve its 5 star rating.

Facilities: Sauna, hot tub, spa, salon, garden, restaurants and a library.

Pricing: 1,523 – 4,209 Baht.

Address: 135/9 Charoenprathet Road, A. Muang, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100.

If you are looking for an out of town location with stunning views over the valley, this resort is for you. And, its spa is absolutely amazing as it offers many types of services. Moreover, the hotel has morning yoga sessions that help start your day right, as well as a fabulous fitness centre.

Complete with an infinity pool on the roof, the Veranda High Resort offers views of rice and tea terraces with a completely Zen atmosphere. Its on-site restaurant is famous for its European and Lanna Thai cuisine dishes, where guests can fill up at any time of the day. Each room features modern Zen style decor, with wood trimming. Here, is where guests can enjoy waking up to beautiful sunrises and birds singing in the trees.

Facilities: Pool, restaurants, fitness centre, kids’ club, spa, free breakfast, hot tub, balcony, library and a salon.

Pricing: 2,171 – 21,100 Baht.

Address: 192 Moo2 Banpong Hangdong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230.

Panviman Chiangmai Spa Resort is one of the most luxurious hotels in Chiang Mai. And, its amenities definitely live up to its reputation. Here, corporate travellers and high-end holidaymakers will be impressed at the blend of traditional Lanna architecture and comforts of the modern world.

Visitors can experience the nearby Maesa Elephant Camp or waterfall and stroll through the Queen Sirikit Royal Botany Garden. As its name means ‘heavenly’ in Thai language, travellers wanting to feel like they are, indeed, in heaven, will surely be impressed with this upscale resort.

Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, steam room, restaurants, hot tub, pool, library, kids’ club and a garden.

Pricing: 1,946 – 12,238 Baht.

Address: 197/2 A. Muang, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180.

Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort is definitely a sight for sore eyes. Featuring beautiful designs and clean lines, it is pure pleasure when checking in to this resort. Great for couples, it provides all the modern amenities one would expect, and more. Just 1 kilometre from the city centre, this 5 star resort is convenient to all the city’s attractions.

Complete with luxurious bedding and a relaxing spa, this resort aims to impress. Moreover, its pool and fitness centre offers high-end self-care for those wanting to stay healthy. Visitors to Na Nirand will definitely be surprised at its elegance and accessibility, as it truly offers everything one would need when staying in Chiang Mai.

Facilities: Pool, spa, restaurants, bar, terrace and a library.

Pricing: 2,216 – 8,999 Baht.

Address: 1/1 Soi 9, Chalernprated Road., Changklan, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100.

Known as the only spa resort in Chiang Mai Business Park, Khum Phaya Resort & Spa is famous for its 80 year old teak wood roof. Additionally, the resort uses Lanna heritage for its designs, which offer an elegant window into the past. Its spa offers traditional Thai style treatments that are surely to knock you off your feet. Furthermore, its restaurant transcends guests with traditional northern Thai food and daily dance performances in the evening.

The resort is just 30 minutes away from the famous Doi Suthep, Hill Tribe Villages and Botanical Gardens, making it easy to take a day trip to these exciting attractions. And, visitors can take advantage of the resort’s shuttle to the downtown area for a bit of sightseeing among local markets. The suites are spacious and modern, equipped with modern amenities like a rain shower, sofa, outdoor veranda, jet pool bath and rain shower.

Facilities: Pool, hot tub, sauna, spa, steam room, salon, fitness centre and restaurants.

Pricing: 1,642 – 4,493 Baht.

Address: 137 M.5, T. Nong Pa Klang, A. Muang, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000.

Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort is located in the city centre by the Ping River and is just minutes away from the famous Night Bazaar. Guests here can also indulge in the luxurious spa, which offers many types of treatments. Moreover, the hotel offers a private jacuzzi, and fitness centre. Each room has a private balcony with river views and is decorated with ancient Chiang Mai heritage in mind.

Additionally, the hotel features 2 restaurants, a bar, and meeting rooms for those on business. And, visitors can take a Thai cooking class on-site. Here, it is easy to feel like you are between worlds as the golden Buddha in the reception area is a replica of the one found in Shwedagon Pagoda in Myanmar’s capital of Yangon.

Facilities: Salon, spa, fitness centre, library, pool, restaurants, hot tub and finally, a sauna.

Pricing: 2,239 – 11,700 Baht.

Address: 33 Changklan Road,A.Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100.

Chiang Mai is famous for its culture, environmentally-friendly activities and spas. Here, is where visitors can surely unwind and take in the natural scenery from the comfort of an outdoor jacuzzi on their room's relaxing terrace. As each high-end hotel on our list offers spa services that are truly unparalleled, it is a pleasurable experience to check in to one of these resorts where you can be sure to be pampered in style.

