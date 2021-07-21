Best Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations

Bangkok is known as one of the most visited cities in the world. Thus, it’s public transport network is intricate and can accommodate crowds of travellers. This allows explorers to conquer any part of the city by simply hopping onto the MRT, which offers cheap, safe and fast transportation. Furthermore, as each area in Bangkok offers a unique sightseeing experience, its important to find a hotel that offers convenience. This is why we’ve listed the best hotels located by such public transportation stations that haven’t left out taste and amenities.

10 Top Hotels Near MRT Stations In Bangkok

Just steps away from the Sukhumvit MRT station, the luxurious hotel offers award-winning restaurants. Guests here can enjoy the tropical outdoor pool and en suite bathtub. Moreover, upon arriving, guests are given welcome fruits to help start off their stay the healthy way.

Each room features a minibar, flat-screen TV, and a walk-in closet, making time here comfortable for travellers. Moreover, The Grande Spa inside the hotel provides amazing massages, while the modern gym hosts a sauna and personal trainers. The Library features international newspapers as well as a wide selection of books for visitors to enjoy. And, once done with all of the pampering activities, guests can eat at any of the delicous restaurants or listen to live Jazz music at the hotel’s Living Room.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, family rooms, very good fitness centre, library, spa, bar

Pricing: 1,817 baht-6,627 baht

Address: 250 Sukhumvit Road , Bangkok, Thailand , Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand.

With Sukhumvit MRT station just minutes away, this hotel offers nearby access to Sukhumvit Road and Arab Street. Moreover, Emporium Shopping Mall is just 2 kms away while Central Embassy is 2.6 kms away. Guests at Somerset Maison will enjoy the a la carte breakfasts, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, garden, and sun terrace.

Rooms feature moden decor, with plush grey carpet for added comfortability. Here, guests can enjoy a clean and crisp room, complete with muted white walls and grey decor. And, for those digital nomads, the rooms offer a long desk with comfortable chair so working from your hotel room is relaxing and convenient.

Facilities: Swimming pool, good fitness centre, free parking, free WiFi, room service

Pricing: 1,387 baht-4,002 baht

Address: Room 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand.

This 5 star hotel definitely means business when it comes to location and convenience. Just a short walk to the famous Sukhumvit Road and Phetchaburi MRT station, the Grand Mercure offers a classy place to stay while enjoying the surrounding attractions.

Featuring a rooftop swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, and suites with private balconies, this hotel surely lives up to its reputation. Moreover, guests here can take advantage of the free shuttles to the MRT station and Terminal 21 Shopping Mall for an easier commute.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, Tea/coffee maker and a very good breakfast.

Pricing: 1,450 – 6,000 baht.

Address: 50 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Wattana District, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110.

Only a short walk to the Phetchaburi MRT station, the Kingston Suites Hotel is definitely luxurious. In addition, its European townhouse ambience is upscale and pristine.

It’s location in the popular area of Sukhumvit is ideal for travellers looking for excellent shopping. This is due to its close proximity to shopping centres such as Siam Paragon and the MBK Centre. Furthermore, each 30 sqm. room comes with a city view and is fully stocked with all the extra amenities, making it delightfully accommodating. With a majestic swimming pool and a gym to offer a bit of healthy activities, visitors will feel like they are on vacation just by staying at Kingston Suites. Moreover, its Mediterranean-style restaurant definitely doesn’t disappoint as it offers delicious cuisines.

Facilities: Swimming pool, exceptional fitness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, restaurant, tea/coffee maker and a good breakfast.

Pricing: 883 – 3,554 baht.

Address: 39/3-7 Sukhumvit 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110.

Conveniently set by the Huai Khwang MRT station, Resort M is just 6 kms away from popular places like Chatuchak Market and Central Embassy. Boasting family rooms, a sun terrace in each room, and an outdoor swimming pool, the hotel accommodates the entire family.

Furthermore, visitors can enjoy its nearby shopping opportunities as Central Plaza Ladprao and Emporium Shopping Mall are just a few minutes away. Besides its easy access to other attractions, the hotel offers quite a good price, making it a top place to stay.

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, family rooms, 24-hour front desk, tea/coffee maker in all room

Pricing: 416 baht-1,069 baht

Address: 3/7 Ratchadaphisek 14 Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok, Huai Khwang, 10310 Bangkok, Thailand.

Guests who stay at The Sukhothai will undoubtedly be impressed as it feels like a garden paradise in the middle of Bangkok. Near the Lumphini MRT Station, its convenient access to Lumphini Park is unrivalled. Offering spacious rooms with teakwood furnishings and Thai silks, visitors will be able to unwind in their own private bathtub and rain shower. In addition, visitors can swim in the outdoor swimming pool or workout at the fitness centre and sports courts.

Furthermore, guests can take advantage of the massages and facials offered at Spa Botanica. After, they can dine at the Celadon Restaurant for delicious fare. Travel and Leisure magazine named this restaurant the best in Bangkok and its decadent Thai cuisine definitely earns bragging rights.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free parking, WiFi, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 3,296 – 11,182 baht.

Address: 13/3, 28/1-4 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand.

The PlayHaus hotel features musical themed floors where guests can immerse themselves in a stage-like atmosphere. Just steps to the Phetchaburi MRT station, travellers will have no problems hopping on public transportation. Moreover, a short stroll will take visitors to Funky Villa and Rainhill, which represents the Thong Lor area’s upscale environment.

The eclectic rooms are furnished with contemporary decor reminiscent of Mary Poppins, Romeo and Juliet, Aladdin, and the Thai Four Reigns musicals. And, upon arriving visitors are treated to a free drink to help them relax. In addition, the Behind the Scene Bar offers cocktails and other beverages to kick start a holiday that is guaranteed to be interesting from the start for guests at PlayHaus.

Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, free parking, WiFi, tea/coffee maker and a bar.

Pricing: 1,109 – 1,194 baht.

Address: 205/22-23 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor) Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110.

This hotel is near the Khlong Toei MRT Station and features an outdoor pool, spa tub, and fitness centre. Thus, X2 Vibe definitely offers recreational activities along with child care options. The X2 Vibe is located in the heart of Bangkok, with the EmQuartier and W District just 10 minutes away.

Guests here can surely unwind at the spa, which offers a multitude of relaxing treatments. Featuring a sea-salt pool and Japanese-inspired onsen, the hotel clearly focuses on guests’ well-being. Furthermore, trained massage therapists offer expertise and a healing touch to facilitate deep relaxation. Overall, due to its location and amenities, this hotel is a winner in our books!

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a good breakfast.

Pricing: 888 – 2,867 baht.

Address: 10 Sukhumvit 52, Prakanong, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10260 Bangkok, Thailand.

Travellers looking for a hotel that offers just about every amenity, should stay at the Waldorf. Located in the lively downtown area, guests will find its location to be quite accommodating. The hotel is just a couple stops away from the Sukhumvit MRT station, making travelling to other areas of Bangkok easy.

Furthermore, each hotel room is a spacious 50 square metres with floor to ceiling windows and a separate bath and shower. And, if you forgot your toiletries, you can find free, luxurious ones inside your room. For those wanting to try out the spa services, Waldorf Spa specialises in Thai traditional massages. With an open air infinity pool featuring private cabanas, the Waldorf takes guests away from the busy city life and allows them to relax and unwind. Additionally, guests can dine in at the Bull & Bear steak and seafood restaurant while taking in the city skyline from the hotel’s 55th floor.

Facilities: Swimming pool, exceptional fitness centre, airport shuttle, restaurant, free parking, bar and a superb breakfast.

Pricing: 8,239 – 53,965 baht.

Address: 151 Ratchadamri Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330.

This hotel’s name says it all. In fact, guests can find prestige and sophistication at a convenient location to the Phetchaburi MRT station. Despite the outside being a work of art on its own, its inside holds the real beauty. Its interior is modern and its exceptional decor paves the way for amazing city views right outside its windows. Best of all, it has a spa and fitness centre for pampering and a suspended pool for further relaxation. Additionally, Okura features the renowned Yamazato restaurant, presenting authentic Japanese cuisine at its finest.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, facilities for disabled guests, tea/coffee maker, bar and breakfast.

Pricing: 3,708 – 17,509 baht.

Address: 57 Wireless Rd., Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330.

Upon arriving in Bangkok, travellers surely want the best location with convenient access to transportation. This is especially important as most travellers want to explore Bangkok hassle free. These hotels know that as long as you are near transportation, the city can be conquered to your heart’s content.