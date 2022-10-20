Technology
Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Are you an NFT art collector? Want to create a cool NFT display? After spending a large amount of money, it’s only natural that you want to display your precious crypto art for the world to see. Unlike physical artworks, showcasing NFT art can be challenging, especially since this booming art type is still in its early stage. However, there are a few awesome ways you can flaunt your NFT collection. Here are some of the best ways.
Print your NFT collection
If you don’t want to spend any money to show off your NFT collection, turning them into physical art by printing them yourself is a great option. You can also create a custom art label to go along with your printed NFTs. The art label can include the title, artist’s name, and any other description you want. You can also put a QR code, which can be scanned for verification or links to the informational page for the NFT. After you print your NFT collection, you can put them in a frame to decorate your home just like you would with any other physical artwork or photo.
If you don’t want to print it yourself because you’re not sure about paper type and size, there are NFT printing companies that can take care of it for you. Of course, this can be expensive. However, these companies use cutting-edge technologies to give you high-quality prints. You can choose between glossy, semi-glossy, or matter prints. Moreover, they’ll include an authentication certificate on the back of the prints.
Use a digital photo frame NFT Display
Printing your NFTs only works for still images. So what if you have NFT art in the form of GIFs and videos? Using digital frames is the answer. Digital frames are possible the sleekest and coolest ways to show off your NFT art at your home. There are many digital frames designed specifically for an NFT display, each with different specifications.
If you’re planning to invest in a digital frame, make sure that it supports the format of your NFTs. You should also research the storage capacity, picture quality, and other features. Some frames are easy to control, meaning you can customise the artwork size and background colour or even change the artwork you want to display anytime you want. Other frames, however, are not so flexible. They may only allow you to display one specific NFT forever.
Display on your social media
One of the easiest ways to flaunt your NFTs is to put them all over your social media platforms.
Twitter introduced NFT integration earlier this year, allowing you to set your NFTs as your profile picture. If you add a verified NFT, your profile picture will turn into a hexagonal shape instead of the original circular icon. Many celebrities, such as Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton, display their NFTs as their Twitter profile pictures.
Facebook and Instagram also have an NFT integration feature. The feature allows users to connect to their digital wallets and choose which NFTs to share with their followers. It essentially acts as a digital art gallery since you can pin the NFTs you own or have created to your feed next to your other posts.
Be extra and display at an IRL gallery
Yes, take your NFT collection out of the digital space and display them in a real-life art gallery. These galleries come with innovative digital screens that display the artworks in high quality and provide all information.
Curated NFTs by collectors, as well as artworks created by Web3 artists, are displayed in galleries across the world, including the Superlative Gallery in Bali, Bright Moments Gallery in Venice, Asia Art Centre in Taiwan, Quantus Gallery in the UK, as well as imnotArt Gallery in Chicago and Blackdove in Miami, USA.
…or online galleries
In addition to real life galleries around the world, you can also display your crypto art in online art galleries. After all, NFT art was born and bred on the internet. These online galleries offer hassle-free NFT displays. There are plenty to choose from, such as Showtime, Pixlr Genesis, Lazy, and OnCyber.
Show them off in the Metaverse
This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Metaverse. Numerous metaverses, such as Decentraland and The Sandbox, provide spaces where creators and collectors can display their NFTs. If you’d like to invest in virtual lands and you have money to splurge, you can buy lands in these metaverses, build your own gallery, create your NFT art display event or exhibition, and invite others. Alternatively, you may also rent a virtual art gallery to hold your exhibition.
