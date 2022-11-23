Connect with us

Entertainment

Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon

Published

 on 

The Victorian home featured in the film “The Goonies” is on sale in Astoria, Oregon. Buyers are said to be planning to make the iconic house accessible to fans of the classic movie. The 1896 home with majestic views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has an asking price of US$1.7 million (60 million baht).

Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon | News by Thaiger

Astoria and its rugged coastline served as the backdrop for several well-known films from the 1980s and ’90s, including “Kindergarten Cop” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Realtor Jordan Miller said…

“We have a few interested parties right now. It seems to be everybody’s intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”

Since the Spielberg movie debuted in 1985, fans have been drawn to the house in northwestern Oregon. The city of Astoria celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film’s release date, and welcomes thousands to the event every year.

Owner Sandi Preston welcomed visitors but lived in the house full time. The crowds were often a strain. When 30th-anniversary crowds reached 1,500 a day in 2015, Preston posted “no trespassing” signs.

In the coming-of-age film, a group of friends fight to protect their homes from an expanding country club. When they find an old treasure map, the adventure begins.

Potential buyers don’t seem to want to live in the house, said Miller.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Entertainment1 hour ago

Iconic “Goonies” house on sale in Oregon
Economy2 hours ago

One-third of adult Thai citizens applied for welfare
Thailand2 hours ago

Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Sponsored1 day ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
Tourism3 hours ago

Hotel loan program extended through June 2023
Pattaya3 hours ago

Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

FIFA warns Thailand World Cup broadcast will be cut off after illegal access spotted
Crime4 hours ago

Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
World4 hours ago

Brazil’s far-right president challenges election results
Transport4 hours ago

Airlines argue that flights only need one pilot
Thailand4 hours ago

Man crashes car into elephant at Khao Yai National Park
World Cup5 hours ago

Free of toxic assets, Manchester United goes on sale
Crime5 hours ago

Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
World Cup5 hours ago

Arabs spring surprise – the shocking history of FIFA World Cups
World5 hours ago

Bangladeshi terrorists who hacked American blogger to death escape
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending