Top-quality American Schools in Thailand

If you’re in search of a future-proofed education for your children, international schools with an American curriculum can be an option. The core curriculum offered in American schools across Thailand is designed to prepare students for enrollment at schools and universities in the United States and many other countries across the globe. Therefore, aside from being popular among families relocating from the US, it also attracts students who want to enrol in the best colleges and universities in the world.

With the sheer number of American schools in Thailand, it can be difficult to pick the best one. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best schools around the country offering the US educational system. Each school is accredited by the Thai Ministry of Education and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

American School of Bangkok (ASB)

Address:

Sukhumvit Campus – 59 59/1 Sukhumvit 49/3 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Green Valley Campus – 900 Moo 3 Bangna-Trad Road Km. 15 Bangplee, Samutprakarn 10540

The American School of Bangkok (ASB) has grown along with Bangkok for almost 4 decades since it opened its gate to learners for the first time in 1983. The private school offers an outstanding American curriculum from Pe-kindergarten to Grade 12. Daily academic challenges for students include a wide range of fundamental subjects, including social studies, science, math, and language arts, that are normally found in a rigorous American curriculum. Moreover, ASB is an accredited US College Board provider of the Advanced Placement (AP) programme.

ASB has two campuses, including the Sukhumvit Campus and the Green Valley Campus in Bagna. The Sukhumvit Campus is known for its academics. The Green Valley Campus, on the other hand, is where students can join world-class golf training. Both campuses feature spacious classrooms, modern facilities, science labs, computer labs, basketball courts, a football field, a gymnasium, and music studios. The Green Valley Campus is, of course, fitted with a pitch and putt practice golf course.

Chiang Mai International School (CMIS)

Address: 13 Chetupon Rd. Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000

The next on our list of the best American schools in Thailand is Chiang Mai International School (CMIS). Founded in 1954, it’s one of the oldest international schools in Thailand. Despite the fact that the school’s core values are centred around Christianity, CIMS takes pride in its ethnically and culturally diverse student body.

The school offers education for students from Preschool to Grade 12. They provide academically rigorous courses in all grades, including AP courses that help prepare students for admission to top colleges and universities across the globe. Thanks to its location, CMIS boasts the perfect social and cultural environment for the development of its students.

Berkeley International School

Address: 123 Bang Na-Trat Frontage Rd, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260

Berkeley International School is an American college preparatory school. It offers a world-class educational program from Preschool to Grade 12. One of the standout features of the school’s curriculum is its IT programme. Students in kindergarten and elementary classes have access to iPads and even programmable robots to learn basic programming. Starting from Grade 6, students will work on their own laptops.

The school is equipped with all kinds of facilities to support students’ academics and after-school activities. Inside their campus, you’ll find 25 and 50 swimming pools, full-size soccer fields, a fitness room, an air-conditioned gym with raised maple flooring, and a 300-seat theatre, as well as science, music, and dance rooms.

ISE International School

Address: 282 Moo 5, Tumbon Bowin, Sriracha, Chonburi 20230

Formerly known as the International School Eastern Seaboard, ISE is a private co-educational school nestled amidst the rolling hills of Burapha Golf Course and a gated community in Chonburi province. The school offers American-style education for students from Preschool to Grade 12. Along with the American curriculum, ISE also provides the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme in high school. The classes at ISE are small, so students can receive personalised attention from their teachers. The campus is divided into Elementary School and Early Childhood, Secondary School, two gyms, soccer fields, and a Fine Arts Centre.

The Fine Art Centre comes with music classrooms, an auditorium, conference rooms, and exhibition areas. The secondary school features 3 floors with a media centre, an art room, an IB art room, a media centre, a secondary school library, two computer labs, three science laboratories, and 12 regular classrooms. The elementary school campus has 4 buildings, with a computer lab, an elementary school library, two science labs, music rooms, and 19 regular classrooms. In addition, ISE also has two volleyball and basketball courts, two soccer fields, and several playgrounds for preschool children. But that’s not all. ISE also has a tennis court and swimming pool at the Burapha Golf Club House.

Raffles American School Bangkok

Address: 15 Moo. 15, Bangna-Trad Rd., Bangkaew, Bangplee, Samutprakarn Province 10540

Raffles American School (RAS) Bangkok offers a US standards-referenced curriculum model for students from Preschool to Grade 12. The school especially provides a strong foundation in language arts, mathematics, social studies, and science. Students can develop their inner selves and learn multiple methods of expression through the subjects of art, music, world language, and physical education. With the exception of world languages, the school teach all subjects in English.

At RAS, students at every grade level will have the opportunity to practise and receive feedback on their demonstration of the school’s General Learning Outcomes (GLO) in every subject area. Students are ensured to develop academically, physically, psychologically, and emotionally with the GLOs.

If you still can’t decide which curriculum is best for your children, learn more about the most common international school curriculums in Thailand HERE.