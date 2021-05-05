Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Sorry, you’ll just have to wait. The Ministry of Public Health has muddied the waters further about foreigners or expats being able to access Covid vaccines in Thailand.
Ministry spokesperson Rungrueng Kitphati has rolled back some of the comments that have already been made about the matter and the real world situation where some expats already registering for the next round of vaccinations in June. Speaking to Bangkok Post…
“The vaccines right now are only reserved for Thai people who are now at a high-risk level or living in the severe outbreak areas. Expats should wait for a clear policy from the government.”
He flatly denied reports of expats living in Thailand being allowed to register for free vaccines. But did offer a glimmer of hope…
“In the future, the country will provide more alternatives for vaccines so they could have a chance of getting it.”
The messaging from the government about vaccines for foreigners and expats has been confusing. And yesterday’s comments from the public health ministry will probably be further ‘clarified’ although it appears that foreigners will simply have to wait and see.
Even foreign embassies have largely told expats that they are on their own and their own governments won’t be assisting them. Yesterday The Australian Embassy gave a flat ‘no’ in an official response about The Australian Government helping expats and Australian travellers in Thailand access vaccines. This, despite donating 68 million baht to Thailand to hasten the country’s vaccine efforts.
The Government confirmed that foreigners who had registered via the Mor Prom app or the LINE app would not be offered vaccination in the June or July roll out.
The issue of foreigners being able to access Covid vaccines in Thailand is further complicated by the government’s not allowing private companies or hospitals to independently import vaccine doses after changing their mind several times on the matter.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Full steam ahead. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s insists that the sandbox re-opening plans for 6 of Thailand’s most economically sensitive tourist magnets will start on July 1… July 2021.
Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will, according to the TAT, be open to foreign tourists who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (or 1 if that’s the vaccine dose of a registered vaccine in Thailand).
Phuket will be the first destination to lift quarantine requirements for vaccinated foreign tourists under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ program. And the TAT say the date WILL be July 1, 2021.
“Tourists will be required to spend the first seven days on the island, before travelling to other Thai destinations.”
The media release doesn’t specify any of the paperwork or travel restrictions that may still be imposed on international travellers to the 6 targeted areas.
The TAT says that authorities continue to work on vaccination programs on the island “to safely achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 for 70% of Phuket’s population, including residents, workers in tourism-related businesses, and migrant workers.”
So far, the best intentions of Phuket officials have only vaccinated around 90-100,000 residents, less than 25% of the island’s resident population but well ahead of other parts of the country.
The Thai government are trying to acquire additional vaccines to reach the target of 100 million doses to vaccinate 50 million people across Thailand by the end of the year, according to the TAT.
“Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri which includes Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani which includes Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, as well as 8 other high-risk provinces were being prioritised in the rollout of the first vaccine doses.”
Some 1.47 million people in Thailand have now received at least 1 dose of the 2-dose vaccines available in Thailand at this time. The country’s mass vaccination rollout is scheduled to begin in June when the first batch of 6 million doses of the locally licensed AstraZeneca vaccine will start to be delivered by Siam Bioscience.
“The amount will increase to 10 million doses a month between July and November, and the last batch of 5 million doses in December.”
The Thai government is also in the process of acquiring 37 million more doses of vaccine to be delivered within this year from either Pfizer, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson or Sinovac, as well as from Moderna, Sinopharm and Bharat.
“According to the government, all people in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine and can register for the vaccination program via the Mor Prom (“Doctors Ready”) Line official account, or at hospitals and health promotion hospitals nationwide. ”
The Thaiger keeps receiving complaints from foreigners who are trying to register with the app but, like many Thai people at the moment, the app and Line registration have been crumbling under the initial high levels of registrations since it opened last Saturday. Foreigners will currently need a Pink ID card to register but many foreigners with even a Pink Thai ID card are reporting problems getting a receipt of their registration.
Persist.
The vaccines for this current registration will start on June 7 for the main priority groups, people aged 60 or older and those with seven chronic diseases… ung disease, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, and cancer.
“Other groups or people aged 18-59 can register in July 2021, and the vaccination starts in August 2021.”
SOURCE: TAT
Australian Embassy snubs Aussie expats but Australia donates 68 million baht for Thailand’s vaccine efforts
The Australian Embassy in Thailand has responded to requests by Australians living in the Land Of Smiles that there will be no assistance for expats or other Australian citizens to be vaccinated in Thailand. Given the snail-pace response of the Thai Government and the age of some of the expats retired in the Kingdom, it was an important request. But the embassy responded with a normal ‘non’ answer…
“Australians here (Thailand) and in other countries around the world may be covered by the vaccine roll out program in their current location.”
Recently the Australian government announced that it had contributed 68 million baht to support Thailand’s vaccine program to ensure a swifter vaccination for Thai citizens.
“Australia is pleased to provide $2.8 million to support Thailand’s rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, as part of Australia’s regional Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative.
This funding will go towards the provision of technical assistance from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance.
It will also support the World Health Organisation in their work to improve vaccine-related data collection systems in Thailand and to develop communication strategies to improve understanding and acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines.
Thailand will also benefit from Australia’s broader support to the region, including $21 million to help establish the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, and our $100 million commitment to support vaccine access and distribution in Southeast Asia, under the Quad Vaccine Partnership.”
The message from the Embassy is that the Australian government will happily provide assistance for Thai citizens get their vaccines faster but will not provide any support for expats or other Australian travellers in the country at this time.
Here’s the full response from The Australian Embassy regarding the request for assistance for expats…
“Australia’s Covid-19 vaccinations are being rolled out domestically to people in Australia. These vaccinations will only be available in Australia.
The Australian Embassy won’t be involved in delivering vaccines to Australians in Thailand. Australians here and in other countries around the world may be covered by the vaccine rollout program in their current location.
We will provide more information on access to Thailand’s vaccination program as soon as the Thai authorities clarify their approach. We currently do not have any information regarding other embassies coordinating vaccines for Australian residing in Thailand.
Under the Australian Covid-19 Vaccination Program, the Australian Government considers officials about to be deployed or currently deployed overseas on official government business as Critical and High Risk Workers under Phase 1b and has started to offer vaccines to eligible personnel. As an officer with the United Nations, if you believe that you may be covered under this category please discuss this with your employer and/or contact the Australian Department of Health for further advice.
If you are on Facebook, we also suggest following the “Australian Embassy, Thailand” page, where Ambassador McKinnon regularly posts Covid-19 video updates. These posts will continue to provide vaccine information as it becomes available. Additional information is also available the Covid-19 Vaccinations page on the Smartraveller website.
For up to date information regarding Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and prioritisation schedule, please refer to the following website: Australian Government Department of Health
For further information on when and how the Australian Embassy can assist Australians living or travelling in Thailand, please refer to our Consular Service Charter. In addition, we strongly encourage Australians in Thailand to subscribe to travel advice for Thailand via the Smartraveller subscription service.”
So… no. They’ll make sure their consular staff and ‘officials’ are vaccinated, to hell with all the other Aussies living or working in Thailand. Given the vacillation of the Thai government, Australian citizens have turned to their Embassy for some help to receive the usual standard of assistance and advice.
The Australian government should be congratulated for their generous donation to the people of Thailand, however including their own citizens, especially the ones over 60 or with pre-existing conditions, in the deal would have been appropriate and useful at the time.
Respondents on the website Royal Coast Review had this to say…
“Australian government donating to Pacific and South East Asia partners but no mention of vaccines for Expats; but you can guarantee embassy staff etc get vaccinated.“
“Would be about time that the Australian Government considered it’s citizens overseas, those that in many cases paid taxes all their working lives and now are not given any consideration.”
“Time to support Australian Expats during this covid crisis with the supply of vaccines as so far there has been NO support for Expats from the Australian government.”
27 people die from Covid-related illness 1,763 new infections in Thailand
The CCSA has reported 27 deaths and 1,763 new Covid infections over the past 24 hours. Over the past 10 days the daily reports have hovered around the 1,500 – 2,000 mark with the death rate trending upwards.
1,009 patients remain in a serious condition. 311 patients are currently on ventilators with Covid-related symptoms.
In other related news…
• The Safari Park and Open Zoo in the Bo Phloi district of Kanchanaburi, west Thailand, has been ordered closed until May 16 after 3 employees tested positive for Covid-19.
Representatives of Zuellig Pharma, the regional importer of Moderna vaccines, insist that the manufacturer of Moderna vaccine is willing to sell its vaccine to the Thai government, but not directly to private companies.
• The local disease committee in Ayutthaya is extending the closure of the central shrimp and seafood market for another 7 days until at least May 11.
• In Phuket, the results are in for hundreds of the island’s sea gypsies living in the Rawai. No one has returned a positive Covid test.
• The Royal Thai embassy in New Delhi, India, is recommending Thais should leave India immediately.
• The embassy said Thais who did not need to stay there should register to return home on repatriation flights. Flights are scheduled to leave from Chennai on Saturday and May 15 from New Delhi.
• Phuket is now added to the list of provinces in Thailand that have introduced “soft” curfews – strongly worded requests for residents to stay home during specific hours.
Phuket residents are being asked to stay at home between 10pm and 4am daily. The announcement is now in force. Checkpoints are being set up to advise and warn people who don’t cooperate.
• The Mor Prom app and LINE vaccine online registration has now received more than 600,000 registrants. If a foreigner has a Pink Thai ID card they may be able to register for the next round of vaccinations that start at the end of May.
Today is the final day of a 4 day long weekend. Today is Coronation Day, commemorating HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation as the 10th king of the Chakra Dynasty. Most public service buildings will be closed, including banks, other than those in shopping centres.
Macman
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:43 am
Oooh! I am so surprised (NOT!)
David Ambrosia
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:50 am
I wonder what would happen if the Western countries adopted such views, certainly a bunch of neo-Marxist brainwashed spoiled white college students would riot calling it racism.
David Ambrosia
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:53 am
That’s not totally related to the topic, but it’s interesting to note how some Asian counties have very ethnocentric (not to say racist) policies and practices that are often overlooked by the international community and those who claim “social justice”. China is a great example, segregating African students last years and up to this time not allowing foreign students to mingle with Chinese students. Isn’t it racism?