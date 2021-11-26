Vaccine passport soon to be made digital and issued for free

Thailand is planning on streamlining the proof of vaccination process by offering an e-vaccine passport for free for international travellers. The CCSA announced the plan as one of the topics covered in their meeting today which also saw the elimination of Dark Red Zones and curfews, as well as a switch from RT-PCR tests for entering tourists to the faster, cheaper antigen tests.

The decision was made to offer a digital version of the vaccine passport that are currently issued at a charge of 50 baht, though the date from which the e-passport will be available has yet to be determined. When the programme does launch though, the digital vaccine passport will be available through the Mor Prom mobile application.

The CCSA made the announcement but also issued a warning at the same time, reminding travellers to check in advance the requirements for whatever country they plan on travelling to and confirm that their destination accepts an electronic vaccine passport or if a physical copy is required.

The announcement mentioned that Thais could apply for a printed vaccine passport by registering through the mobile app and paying the 50 baht fee, but it did not say if this option is available for foreigners as well. They would be required to make an appointment to pick up the paper copy at one of 4 locations

Department of Disease Control at the Bang Rak Building on South Sathorn Road

Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute

Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control

Suvarnabhumi Airport at the International Communicable Disease Control Office

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

