Thailand

Easier entry for foreign tourists: CCSA approves ATK for on-arrival screening

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Government
image
image

This story was updated to include a clarification from a government spokesperson who said an incorrect date during a press briefing.

Entering Thailand will get a little easier, and a bit cheaper. The CCSA approved the use of rapid antigen tests to screen international arrivals for Covid-19 starting December 16. The ATK method will replacing the RT-PCR test, meaning travellers won’t need to wait long before they are allowed to travel throughout Thailand. The measure will apply to travellers entering under the quarantine exemption scheme and “sandbox” scheme.

While the RT-PCR test is said to be more accurate, the results come back much slower and travellers entering the country have been required to book a night at an approved hotel while they wait for results to come back. Travellers can wait between 6 hours to a day. Results from the antigen test can come back in 15 minutes.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nopakun Natapanu, who gives the CCSA briefing in English, said travellers will need to take the antigen test at a hotel and will need to book approved transportation from the airport.

“You will not need to book the actual hotel room, because of course the ATK test gives out a faster result.”

The CCSA also approved to shorten the stay under the “sandbox” scheme to five days. Under the scheme, vaccinated travellers are allowed to roam freely in an approved district for province instead of undergoing quarantine at a hotel. Officials also agreed to add Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani to the list of “blue” zones, which are approved to reopen under the “sandbox” scheme.

Easier entry for foreign tourists: CCSA approves ATK for on-arrival screening

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-11-26 17:06
3 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: But Agoda does, up until 3 days before the booking. Check the T's and C's in the booking. I was joking, but it does depend on the host cancellation policy whether flexible or strict or…
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-11-26 17:08
1 minute ago, Lowseasonlover said: I was joking
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-11-26 17:09
2 minutes ago, Lowseasonlover said: I was joking
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-11-26 17:11
6 minutes ago, Lowseasonlover said: I was joking, but it does depend on the host cancellation policy whether flexible or strict or sometime None refundable as on booking.com Can only book Test N Go package for BKK through Agoda at…
image
Bert
2021-11-26 18:06
So travellers still need to book "special transport" to a hotel and take the test there ... Doesn't make much sense to me. Shouldn't it be more like this: - traveller arrives at airport , a rapid test is taken.…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

