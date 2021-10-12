Tuesday Covid Update: 9,445 new cases, provincial totals

84 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand 17,835 in 17,741 were during Thailand’s latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,445 new Covid-19 cases and 11,452 recoveries. There are now 108,174 people receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 1,730,364 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The recent wave has accounted for 1,701,501 of those infections.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on