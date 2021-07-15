Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: Provincial totals; 2,224 new cases in Bangkok
All of Thailand’s 77 provinces recorded new Covid-19 infections today. A total of 9,186 new Covid-19 cases and a record daily high of 98 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA recorded a total of 372,215 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 3,032 Covid-related fatalities.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 2,224 were in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave with more than 100,000 infections reported since April 1. Infections remain high in provinces surrounding the capital, which are classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control and tight restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 846 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 640 in Samut Sakhon, 355 in Nonthaburi, 291 in Nakhon Pathom, and 233 in Pathum Thani.
In Thailand’s Deep South region by the Malaysian border, where the provinces are also classified as “dark red” zones, daily case counts continue to be high. 269 new cases were reported today in Pattani, 181 in Songkhla, 172 in Narathiwat, and 160 in Yala.
Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…
