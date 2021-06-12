Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Some people never learn. After frequently being named as the source of the Covid-19 third wave outbreak, which brought the more contagious Alpha variant to Thailand and spread it to every province in the country, the clubs and Hi-So people of the Thong Lor area of Bangkok are still flaunting Covid-19 safety restrictions. Today 31 people were arrested after partying at a Thong Lor club last night in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.
Police raided the Black Club in Thong Lor Soi 7 last night and found 18 men and 13 women gathered inside, drinking alcohol, blasting music and socialising. Current Covid-19 restrictions have completely closed all bars, clubs and similar entertainment venues, banning them from opening at all anywhere in Thailand.
The sale of alcohol is also prohibited throughout Thailand. Restaurants face various restrictions around the country, and in Bangkok, they allow restaurants to open but only serve at 25% capacity. Socialising and gathering in groups of any size, big or small, is forbidden in red zone areas like Bangkok.
A group of 31 people gathering, not socially distanced, drinking, partying and playing music in the Thong Lor club violates multiple restrictions of the Covid-19 health and safety decrees. The regulations are part of the Emergency Decree laws, and carry penalties of tens of thousands of baht each and also many violations carry the possibility of up to 2 years in jail.
In similar cases, the prosecution has not just been limited to the businesses open and actively violating the emergency decree, but also to any customer or patron participating in the violations. Both customers and staff of the Thong Lor club may face legal action for being there last night.
The club owner also faces additional prosecution even though it was reported that he was not present on-site last night when the raid occurred. Police are hunting for the club owner now. When asked about the owner during the raid, the people in attendance claimed not to know the whereabouts or even the identity of the owner of the Thong Lor club.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Pfizer vaccine application received, review process begun
Covid-19 prevention leads to 14 arrests of longterm overstays
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Red tape and restrictions suggest a slow Phuket reopening
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths
8.3% of Thailand’s 50 million vaccine target reached so far
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Free quarantine accommodation for arriving Thais to be cancelled
Thailand News Today | Sandbox – bar, clubs closed? Local AZ problems, Sex toy arrest | June 11
UN report: Changes in Southeast Asia drug trafficking during the pandemic
United States to return 27 stolen antiquities to Cambodia
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Last WWII Thai airman died at 102 years old
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business2 days ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Phuket1 day ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Phuket6 hours ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Phuket2 days ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- South3 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
- Business2 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Bangkok3 days ago
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination