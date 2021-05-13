Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s FDA says vaccines don’t have to have WHO approval
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration says vaccines don’t need to be approved by the World Health Organisation before countries can register them. Paisarn Dunkum from the FDA says the vaccines that have been given WHO approval are for distribution through the Covax scheme. He adds that approval by the WHO can also be taken into consideration when vaccines apply for registration in countries without a comprehensive vaccine regulatory process.
According to the Bangkok Post, Paisarn says that if a vaccine is not on the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, it does not mean that vaccine is inadequate in some way, pointing out that the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were all registered in the US and in European countries, including the UK, prior to appearing on the WHO list.
The Bangkok Post reports that Thailand’s vaccine regularly process has been approved by the WHO and the country is a member of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme. According to Paisarn, this means the Kingdom can register its own Covid-19 vaccines, with an example being the AstraZeneca one, which was registered prior to getting WHO approval.
The Chinese vaccine, CoronaVac, manufactured by Sinovac, has been met with scepticism in some quarters, with doubts about its efficacy, but Paisarn says it has been approved in more than 45 countries and meets the WHO’s minimum efficacy requirement. He adds that all Covid-19 vaccines approved by the FDA are safe and effective. In addition to CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have also been approved, while Moderna is currently under review.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Amnesty International calls for Thailand to limit ‘unnecessary detention’ to reduce Covid-19 at prisons
Human rights activists are calling on the Thai government to reduce unnecessary detention to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at prisons. So far, more than 2,000 inmates at 2 Bangkok prisons and at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.
Amnesty International Thailand addressed an open letter to the Justice Ministry says the move to stop placing suspects in court detention while they await trial will help ease congestion in the prisons and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Yesterday, the Department of Corrections released a statement on the outbreak among inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison and the Women’s Correctional Institution after pro-democracy movement leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Rung was released from the Women’s Correctional Institution last week after serving 8 weeks in detention while she awaited a trial on lèse majesté charges. Amnesty International says at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19. Some have already been released on bail.
Some protest leaders have been in court detention, many awaiting trials for lèse majesté charges, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. Some also face sedition charges. Last month, the Human Rights Watch called on Thai authorities to release the detained activists on bail. Since then, some protest leaders, including Rung, have been released on bail.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phuket
TAT looks forward to welcoming 129,000 foreign tourists to Phuket
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says it expects 129,000 tourists to arrive on the southern island of Phuket in the first 3 months of its re-opening. Officials still insist the island will re-open for quarantine-free travel for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1. And according to the Bangkok Post, the TAT also plans to team up with airlines to offer 100,000 subsidised one-way domestic air tickets.
The association is in talks with Thai Airways and Thai Smile Airways about offering a 1,000 – 2,000 baht subsidy towards domestic air fares for tourists participating in Phuket’s sandbox scheme. The scheme will also be expanded to include all local carriers.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn expects around 30,000 – 40,000 tourists a month, through Phuket’s sandbox model, with the primary target being long-haul markets. According to Yuthasak, 7-day packages in Phuket will be on offer for a somewhat eye-watering 150,000 – 200,000 baht per visitor, a significant increase on the 50,000 baht average spending per trip prior to the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post reports that most tourists will be required to arrive via a direct flight to Phuket. However, in the event of there being no available time slots at the airport, tourists will be permitted to transfer via Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport using a dedicated sealed terminal.
Once the other 9 sandbox areas join the re-opening, Yuthasak expects between 3 and 4 million tourists in the last quarter of the year. He says standard operating procedures to govern the entry of foreign tourists, including Covid-19 testing and guidelines for sealed routes, will be submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration this month. Once approved and published in the Royal Gazette, tourism operators can launch their sales and marketing plans.
Yuthasak adds that work is needed on the supply and administration of vaccines, pointing out that new clusters in places like Bangkok could affect vaccine administration in Phuket.
“The new outbreak in Thailand didn’t affect tourism sentiment in foreign markets as the media in each country turned their focus towards the situation in India and domestic cases in their own countries. However, travel agents expressed concern that the virus situation may affect the reopening timeline which prompted TAT to confirm that everything is running as scheduled.”
He said travel agents are waiting for clear entry regulations, so they can offer packages to their customers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thailand’s airlines call for meeting with PM to discuss soft loans
The Thai Airlines Association says 7 member airlines are pushing for a meeting with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss the option of soft loans. The carriers have been seeking this financial aid for some time and have even decreased the amount being asked for, from 24 billion baht last year to 14 billion now.
The Bangkok Post reports that representatives from Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Air want to meet the PM to discuss what progress, if any, has been made on the matter. Wutthipong Prasartthong-osod from the TAA says the loans would give the carriers the support they desperately need at this time, with the association also putting the request in writing.
The airlines previously met with the PM last August to discuss the proposal, with the TAA pointing out the situation has worsened considerably since then. The ongoing third wave of Covid-19 has led to a reduction in flights, which has had a significant impact on revenue.
In addition, carriers are struggling to meet the ongoing costs of operating flights and paying workers. The association says the provision of soft loans would cushion the impact and help domestic tourism. It is also calling on the government to vaccinate airline staff, given that they are frontline workers in the tourism sector.
The Bangkok Post reports that in February, the Finance Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, was hesitant in his response to the call for soft loans, with the Export-Import Bank of Thailand asked to come up with some form of financial assistance for the airlines. According to Arkhom, providing soft loans or bringing such lending under the Public Service Account would mean his ministry having to take responsibility for the difference between market interest and soft loan interest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
