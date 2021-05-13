Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Amnesty International calls for Thailand to limit ‘unnecessary detention’ to reduce Covid-19 at prisons
Human rights activists are calling on the Thai government to reduce unnecessary detention to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at prisons. So far, more than 2,000 inmates at 2 Bangkok prisons and at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.
Amnesty International Thailand addressed an open letter to the Justice Ministry says the move to stop placing suspects in court detention while they await trial will help ease congestion in the prisons and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Yesterday, the Department of Corrections released a statement on the outbreak among inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison and the Women’s Correctional Institution after pro-democracy movement leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Rung was released from the Women’s Correctional Institution last week after serving 8 weeks in detention while she awaited a trial on lèse majesté charges. Amnesty International says at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19. Some have already been released on bail.
Some protest leaders have been in court detention, many awaiting trials for lèse majesté charges, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. Some also face sedition charges. Last month, the Human Rights Watch called on Thai authorities to release the detained activists on bail. Since then, some protest leaders, including Rung, have been released on bail.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 32 deaths and 4,887 new infections
The public health ministry has announced 32 new Covid-related deaths and 4,887 new infections from the past 24 hours. 2,835 of the new cases are from 2 of Bangkok’s largest prisons (below). Even with the new prison infections subtracted from the total, Thailand has added over 2,000 new cases for the Thursday tally.
• In another major blow to Thailand’s worst bout of Covid-19, 2,835 inmates from the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, 2 of the largest prisons in the capital, have now been confirmed as infected with Covid.
Anti-government protester, and detainee, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul made the revelation when she had been released on bail on her Facebook page saying that she had contracted the virus whilst in custody. She said that “many inmates have infections”, forcing the Corrections Minister to come clean with the full situation.
• The Thai government is set to subsidise up to 100,000 one way air fares to the island once it’s opened up.
The TAT’s Yuthasak Supasorn says Phuket will attract 30,000 – 40,000 visitors under its Sandbox reopening program. He said they’ve had discussions with Thai Airways and Thai Smile about the subsidy scheme – the local airline brands are going through bankruptcy proceedings at the moment with a clear threat of being declared bankrupt as soon as next week.
Mr Yuthasak also said Thai tourism would “gear up” towards a goal of “3-4 million visitors in Q4 after another 9 tourism areas in country are also re-opened.
• A new clause has been added to Phuket’s extension of the restrictions (to May 31). They now include a specific paragraph aimed at banning gatherings of people at their homes. Obviously with THIS in mind.
Here’s the new clause…
“5.2 Participating in eating or drinking of alcohol, in the family home or in any other place of residence, must not be attended by outsiders. In addition, gathering together or the organising of any other activities is prohibited. If the person who violates or commits this offence is a foreigner, the permission to remain living in Thailand under the Immigration Act could be revoked.”
Bangkok
More than 2,000 inmates in Bangkok test positive for Covid-19
More than 2,000 inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison and at the Women’s Correctional Institution have tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement from the Department of Corrections follows the recent news that a protest leader tested positive for Covid-19 after spending 8 weeks in jail awaiting trial for lese majeste charges.
Pro-democracy activist Panusya “Rung” Sithijirawattanaku made a post on Facebook saying she tested positive for Covid-19. She had been held in the Women’s Correctional Institution for 59 days and was released on bail on May 6.
The Department of Corrections says 2,835 inmates have tested positive for the virus including 1,795 at Bangkok Remand Prison, making up more than half the prison population. A source told the Bangkok Post there is a total of 3,238 inmates at the prison.
The other 1,040 infections are inmates at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution. The prison has a population of 4,518 inmates.
Those with severe symptoms are admitted to hospitals outside the prison while the other infected inmates are being treated at field hospitals set up at the prisons or at the Corrections Hospital, according to Corrections Department director-general Aryut Sinthoppan.
“The Corrections Department has ordered all correctional facilities to set up an area for quarantine and a field hospital, with doctors and nurses on duty to provide treatment for the infected inmates… We also plan to inoculate all detainees. We are only waiting for an allocation of vaccines from relevant agencies.”
Aryut says those at high risk of infection are now in quarantine. New inmates are in quarantine for 21 days and must test negative for Covid-19 twice before being released to the general prison population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Man, posed as Bangkok modelling agent, arrested for allegedly raping 36 women
A man in Bangkok was arrested on rape charges after 36 women came forward to police, claiming the man posed as a modelling agent to lure the women into an in-person meeting, then threatening them to take drugs and forcing them to have sex with him.
The victims say 39 year old Denphum Wattanachotpinyo had posed as an agent, saying he could connect them with jobs as hostesses serving drinks at private parties and hotels.
Some Thai models who are known as “pretties” often work as hostesses at private parties where sex, drugs and excessive drinking are often involved. With the work looked down upon by Thai society, women have been less likely to report abuse.
The dangers many “pretties” face have been brought to light recently after the deaths of 2 “pretty” models. In 2019, a 25 year old model died from “extreme alcohol intoxication.” Her body was found dead in the lobby in a Bangkok condominium. Another model died 2 months ago after working as a hostess at a private party in Bangkok.
Police in Bangkok recently arrested Denphum Wattanachotpinyo, who is from Nonthaburi, a suburb outside the capital. Police say Denphum Wattanachotpinyo told women that he was a modelling agent and said he wanted to meet in person before arranging a job.
Victims say Denphum used a knife to threaten them, telling them to take drugs and then raping them. They say he recorded the sexual acts on video and used it as blackmail. Some victims say Denphum also stole from them.
Denphum was wanted on 3 arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court and Thon Buri Criminal Court. He faces charges of rape, threatening to cause harm, depriving others of their freedom, threatening and intimidating others, and theft. Police say that Denphum denies the charges and claims the sex was consensual.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
