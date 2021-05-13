Amnesty International calls for Thailand to limit ‘unnecessary detention’ to reduce Covid-19 at prisons

The public health ministry has announced 32 new Covid-related deaths and 4,887 new infections from the past 24 hours. 2,835 of the new cases are from 2 of Bangkok’s largest prisons (below). Even with the new prison infections subtracted from the total, Thailand has added over 2,000 new cases for the Thursday tally.

• In another major blow to Thailand’s worst bout of Covid-19, 2,835 inmates from the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, 2 of the largest prisons in the capital, have now been confirmed as infected with Covid.

Anti-government protester, and detainee, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawatta­nakul made the revelation when she had been released on bail on her Facebook page saying that she had contracted the virus whilst in custody. She said that “many inmates have infections”, forcing the Corrections Minister to come clean with the full situation.

• The Thai government is set to subsidise up to 100,000 one way air fares to the island once it’s opened up.

The TAT’s Yuthasak Supasorn says Phuket will attract 30,000 – 40,000 visitors under its Sandbox reopening program. He said they’ve had discussions with Thai Airways and Thai Smile about the subsidy scheme – the local airline brands are going through bankruptcy proceedings at the moment with a clear threat of being declared bankrupt as soon as next week.

Mr Yuthasak also said Thai tourism would “gear up” towards a goal of “3-4 million visitors in Q4 after another 9 tourism areas in country are also re-opened.

• A new clause has been added to Phuket’s extension of the restrictions (to May 31). They now include a specific paragraph aimed at banning gatherings of people at their homes. Obviously with THIS in mind.

Here’s the new clause…

“5.2 Participating in eating or drinking of alcohol, in the family home or in any other place of residence, must not be attended by outsiders. In addition, gathering together or the organising of any other activities is prohibited. If the person who violates or commits this offence is a foreigner, the permission to remain living in Thailand under the Immigration Act could be revoked.”

