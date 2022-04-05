Thailand’s 1330 hotline primed for post Songkran spike in Covid-19 infections

With Songkran holiday just around the corner, the National Health Security Office, or NHSO, is ready to deal with an expected increase in Covid-19 cases with it’s 1330 emergency hotline. The number of new infections in Thailand is expected to increase after the Thai New Year, according to NHSO deputy secretary-general Atthaporn Limpanyalert.

Vulnerable groups can dial 1330 ext 18 and the NHSO will help to initially register them for home isolation, before helping them find hospital beds nearby, the Bangkok Post reported. Those considered vulnerable include the elderly, people with pre-existing health conditions or disabilities, and children aged 5 and below, as well as people who are bed-ridden.

For those who’s symptoms are not severe, they can dial 1330 ext 14 to have health authorities guide them on their options, which may include health checks and medicine distribution at local hospitals, or simply home isolation for the those who are “green-coded” as asymptomatic or having mild symptoms.

In case the hotline is busy, people infected with Covid-19 during and after the Songkran festival can register online at https://crmsup.nhso.go.th/#TicketHI. You can also register via the NHSO’s LINE account, @nhso or https://lin.ee/zzn3pU6. Meanwhile, those in Bangkok have more options through the website for local district offices, https://bit.ly/3FBOgvw, as well as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s LINE account, @BKKCOVID19CONNECT or

https://bit.ly/3Iuw7Si, the BMA’s Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3x4yGYD,

or their hotline, 1669 ext 2.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post