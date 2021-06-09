Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to get 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, 5 million Johnson & Johnson doses
The Thai government is ordering 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, along with 5 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Thai PBS World reports that deliveries are expected in the second half of the year.
The Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and Nattaphon Narkpanich, chair of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses are in addition to another 8 million Sinovac doses, enabling the government to achieve its target of administering 100 million doses this year. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed yesterday that 61 million AstraZeneca doses are also on order.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March – and then things went very quiet. The Pfizer vaccine has yet to be approved by the FDA, but Anutin says the manufacturer has agreed to set aside between 10 and 20 million doses for Thailand.
The government’s mass vaccination got underway on Monday, although many have had their appointments postponed as hospitals around the country ended up receiving fewer doses than expected. The Public Health Ministry has urged hospitals to honour vaccination appointments, in particular for those over the age of 60 and those with 1 or more of 7 underlying health conditions.
The Disease Control Department says 3.54 million vaccine doses are being distributed nationwide for inoculation in June, with a goal of administering 10 million doses by the end of the month. Over 4.6 million doses have been administered so far, of which 400,000 were on Monday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry orders hospitals not to postpone vaccination appointments
The Public Health Ministry has instructed Thai hospitals to honour vaccination appointments, even though they may not have received the number of doses expected. According to Thai PBS World, Satit Pitutacha from the Health Ministry says it’s vital that people over the age of 60, as well as those with 1 or more of 7 underlying health conditions, receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Satit says most hospitals received enough vaccine doses to kick off mass vaccination on Monday. However, around 20% of hospitals have received fewer doses than expected since then. He acknowledges the supply challenges and says it’s not the hospitals’ fault, but adds that inoculation of at-risk people must continue, particularly as some have to travel far to reach their nearest hospital.
According to Satit, the ministry is working to address the supply problem, adding that a further 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected next week, with another 2 million arriving the week after. In total, the government expects to receive 6.3 million AstraZeneca doses this month.
Satit admits that, should any of the deliveries be delayed, there could be a knock-on effect, but says the government will do its best to get doses distributed quickly across the country. He denies the supply issues are politically motivated, saying it’s simply a case of areas with high infection rates being prioritised in the distribution process.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Thai travel agents say ongoing third wave means no return of Chinese tourists for now
The Association of Thai Travel Agents says the ongoing reporting of over 2,000 new Covid-19 infections every day means there will be no Chinese visitors coming for a while. ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn points out that China has imposed tough restrictions on their citizens leaving the country, including mandatory quarantine on their return.
“We can assume the Chinese government will prioritise safety, extending a 21-day quarantine for those returning to China from overseas.”
The Bangkok Post reports that in the southern city of Guangzhou, strict travel restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant (originally known as the Indian variant). Sisdivachr says the ongoing outbreak in Thailand means there’s little hope of luring Chinese travellers to the Kingdom during October’s Golden Week, a significant week-long holiday period in China.
According to the Bangkok Post report, Sisdivachr says not even Phuket’s proposed quarantine-free sandbox scheme will attract vaccinated Chinese tourists, due to the fact that they will then be obliged to quarantine on their return home. He adds that the same applies to most Asian countries, whose citizens are unlikely to travel internationally until the last quarter of the year, at the earliest.
“However, it is necessary to test the re-opening scheme in Phuket because tourism operators are in dire need of such a mechanism. It might not produce a fruitful outcome in the early stages, but at least we can try to survive.”
Meanwhile, Sisdivachr believes future travel bubble arrangements could be affected by how vaccine diplomacy plays out between the US and China, as both countries vie for dominance in Southeast Asia. He says how Thailand responds could affect international relationships and travel policies.
“Everything is about politics, including vaccines and tourism.”
In other news, Sisdivachr says ATTA plans to propose a couple of measures to Tourism Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, aimed at cushioning the sector from future crises. He says a fund needs to be put in place that will save tourism operators from having to shut down should similar emergency situations arise in future.
ATTA is calling on the government to set up a 10-billion-baht fund that will provide loans to tourism businesses. Once the sector recovers, operators would repay the loans with interest, meaning the fund could continue to grow without government support.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,680 new cases and 35 deaths
2,680 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections, 156,365 Covid infections have been reported in Thailand.
Out of the new cases reported today, 280 were in Thai prisons. In the latest wave of infections, around 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. As of yesterday, the Department of Corrections reported more than 13,000 active infections at 12 prisons.
More information on the Covid-19 situation will be reported this afternoon at the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Other updates…
- Around 50% of the population on Koh Samui have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Health officials on the popular Gulf of Thailand island off the coast of Surat Thani have accelerated the immunisation campaign in an effort to reach herd immunity, or 70% of the population inoculated, by the end of the month to reopen the island to foreign tourists under the “Samui Sealed Route” travel model.
- The website www.thailandintervac.com has been launched for Covid-19 vaccinations for foreigners in Thailand. At the moment, registration on the site is only open to expats who are 60 years old or above, and those with certain health conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection.
- The Thai government plans to acquire 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced. The vaccines are expected to be delivered within the second half of the year. The government also plans to acquire 8 million more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine to help reach the goal of 100 million doses acquired by the end of the year.
- China’s Sinopharm vaccines will be used to inoculate factory workers at Thailand industrial estates starting on July 9. Officials plan to inoculate 1,000 workers per day. The immunisation campaign for the factory workers is “crucial,” according to the Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand to get 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, 5 million Johnson & Johnson doses
Health Ministry orders hospitals not to postpone vaccination appointments
Thai travel agents say ongoing third wave means no return of Chinese tourists for now
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Top 10 Nightclubs in Bangkok
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,680 new cases and 35 deaths
As the clock ticks down, Phuket’s sandbox plan moves a step closer to approval
Thai PM apologises for delays in vaccination rollout
Thailand News Today | Autopsy of Koh Tao couple, buy a Moderna vaccine, Koh Samui sandbox? | June 8
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 infections at Thai prisons in recent wave
28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
High speed rail connecting airports may start construction in October
Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics
Korat prisons declared to be Covid free
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Drugs3 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Expats3 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony