Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says the government will look into the possibility of a vaccine passport policy, with discussions set to take place on Monday. The PM has asked the Foreign Ministry to carry out a study on the use of vaccine passports, but adds that there is no guarantee such a system would work at international level.
“So, at this point, I have ordered a study to be conducted around this idea in preparation for (a future use of it) so that Thailand will be able to keep up with other countries. Opinions about the Covid-19 vaccine passport system still vary, even in Thailand.”
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says Monday’s meeting of the National Communicable Diseases Council will include a discussion on vaccine passports and the possibility of reducing the mandatory quarantine period. It’s understood the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has asked that everybody vaccinated in Thailand be provided with a certification of vaccination to help with any overseas travel plans.
Opas says he’s unsure about vaccinated people who want to come to Thailand, pointing out that the World Health Organisation has not yet outlined any criteria for vaccine passports. He adds that international talks and mutual agreements may need to be put in place first.
“The mandatory quarantine measures in Thailand will be based on the incubation period of the virus, which cannot be determined yet as nobody knows how the vaccine will affect it. The incubation period can be longer or shorter, as vaccines currently do not provide 100% protection. This will also be discussed at the meeting.”
Some countries, such as the US, the UK, and EU member states are understood to be considering a digital vaccine passport, although others have voiced objection to such a plan, questioning the efficacy of vaccines and whether they offer total protection.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cabinet approves budget of over 6.3 billion baht for 35 million more vaccine doses
The Thai government has approved a budget of 6.387 billion baht to procure an additional 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The budget was approved at a Cabinet meeting yesterday, according to a government spokesperson.
Nation Thailand reports that the budget will be divided into 5.6 billion baht, which will be spent on AstraZeneca vaccines, with 700 million baht going on preparation and rollout at a local level. It’s understood officials expect to take delivery of the new consignment at the same time as it receives the 26 million AstraZeneca doses and 2 million Sinovac doses already on order.
In total, this will give Thailand 63 million doses, enough to vaccinate 60% of the population. It’s understood the Public Health Ministry is also in talks with other vaccine manufacturers. Johnson & Johnson has already begun the process of applying to register its single-dose vaccine in the Kingdom. Thailand currently has a limited number of vaccine doses, with high-risk provinces and groups being given priority. The government plans to open vaccine registration to general members of the public in May.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator
The governor of the central province of Samut Sakhon is slowly recovering after more than 2 months battling Covid-19. Weerasak Wichitsangsri tested positive for the virus in late December and subsequently ended up on a ventilator for over 40 days. It’s understood Weerasak’s time on the ventilator was a record for the hospital and at times, medics were unsure if he would recover.
Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital says Weerasak is now off the ventilator and able to breathe normally, as well as talking, walking, and eating unaided. The Pattaya News reports that the governor’s symptoms improved over the last week, but he remains under close medical supervision. Prasit says he will be tested for antibodies, to determine if he should receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Only his muscle functions still need to be treated. The medical team is considering if the governor could have his rehabilitation at home or at Siriraj Hospital. It all depends on his further recovery.”
Weerasak has now been in hospital for more than 2 months, after testing positive for the virus on December 28, after attending a meeting at Samut Sakhon hospital. The central province is seen as the epicentre of the second wave of the virus, which emerged late last year. Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who was also at the meeting, had to self-isolate following Weerasak’s diagnosis.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
A medic for the Royal Thai Army was dismissed and his medical license revoked after injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccines during a United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. The “vaccine” was actually just water. The medic, who is also a lieutenant, apparently injected 273 Thai troops with the water shot and charged 607 baht, or around $20 USD, per injection.
A soldier noticed the bottles the medic was using for the injections were unlabelled. A superior then launched an internal investigation and found that the bottles were just filled with water. Under the UN’s orders, the medic was dismissed and sent back to Thailand. His medical license was also revoked.
Thai media first reported the news, saying that a Thai army doctor at a South Sudan field hospital was suspended from duty due to an investigation into alleged fraud. The medic reportedly worked at the hospital from December 2019 to December 2020.
Following the news report, Thai Supreme Commander General Chalermphol Srisawat confirmed that a medic had been injecting troops with water and claiming it was a Covid-19 vaccine.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Nation Thailand
Brian
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:43 am
This was a ridiculous conspiracy theory not long ago.
B.T.
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:09 am
Yup study is okay.Vaccine passport without vaccine.Oh maybe next year.
Fred glue
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:27 am
I hope they do it right, this passport (document) it could save lives & stop c-19 in its tracks.
Stop the spread of c-19, the Thai government, like all governments around the world, this is our chance too
be 100% truthful on this. I myself have had enough of this virus, like everyone else.
We don’t need B-S,, on this. Wouldn’t it be nice too hug your love one’s & say it’s over… the score- card should now read, human beings (1) C-19 nil,,,,, 🍺 We will win…
Richard Barker
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:34 am
Well, at least they are thinking about it so got to be a plus
patnou
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:12 am
Keep quarantine and in 9 months country back 50 years at least, millions of jobless added to millions, additional 100 thousands + biz closed for ever due no more funds,credits & hopes.Then,surely not adverted thousands of suicides. What a pity when health system ca’ handle thousands which would be hardly found and may be very few hundred casualties of weak & elderly patients !!