Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study | The Thaiger

Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: TTR Weekly

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says the government will look into the possibility of a vaccine passport policy, with discussions set to take place on Monday. The PM has asked the Foreign Ministry to carry out a study on the use of vaccine passports, but adds that there is no guarantee such a system would work at international level.

“So, at this point, I have ordered a study to be conducted around this idea in preparation for (a future use of it) so that Thailand will be able to keep up with other countries. Opinions about the Covid-19 vaccine passport system still vary, even in Thailand.”

Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says Monday’s meeting of the National Communicable Diseases Council will include a discussion on vaccine passports and the possibility of reducing the mandatory quarantine period. It’s understood the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has asked that everybody vaccinated in Thailand be provided with a certification of vaccination to help with any overseas travel plans.

Opas says he’s unsure about vaccinated people who want to come to Thailand, pointing out that the World Health Organisation has not yet outlined any criteria for vaccine passports. He adds that international talks and mutual agreements may need to be put in place first.

“The mandatory quarantine measures in Thailand will be based on the incubation period of the virus, which cannot be determined yet as nobody knows how the vaccine will affect it. The incubation period can be longer or shorter, as vaccines currently do not provide 100% protection. This will also be discussed at the meeting.”

Some countries, such as the US, the UK, and EU member states are understood to be considering a digital vaccine passport, although others have voiced objection to such a plan, questioning the efficacy of vaccines and whether they offer total protection.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

5 Comments

5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Brian

    Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:43 am

    This was a ridiculous conspiracy theory not long ago.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    B.T.

    Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Yup study is okay.Vaccine passport without vaccine.Oh maybe next year.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Fred glue

    Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:27 am

    I hope they do it right, this passport (document) it could save lives & stop c-19 in its tracks.
    Stop the spread of c-19, the Thai government, like all governments around the world, this is our chance too
    be 100% truthful on this. I myself have had enough of this virus, like everyone else.
    We don’t need B-S,, on this. Wouldn’t it be nice too hug your love one’s & say it’s over… the score- card should now read, human beings (1) C-19 nil,,,,, 🍺 We will win…

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Richard Barker

    Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:34 am

    Well, at least they are thinking about it so got to be a plus

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    patnou

    Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Keep quarantine and in 9 months country back 50 years at least, millions of jobless added to millions, additional 100 thousands + biz closed for ever due no more funds,credits & hopes.Then,surely not adverted thousands of suicides. What a pity when health system ca’ handle thousands which would be hardly found and may be very few hundred casualties of weak & elderly patients !!

    Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

