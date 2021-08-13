Thailand
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Yesterday morning in central Thailand, Ayutthaya Railway Police arrested a young man for allegedly stealing his employer’s Mercedes-Benz and driving off to Hat Yai to have it pawned for 40,000 Baht. However, the man’s family had second thoughts about the alleged theft and returned the car a few months later.
Around 10:15 am yesterday, Channarong Zainid, the Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Police, who was joined by a team of other officers, arrested 33 year old “Wirayut”. Wirayut stands accused of stealing his employer’s Mercedes.
Wirayut reportedly drove the Mercedes from Tak, a norther Thai province to Hat Yai, a deep south province. It was not reported how he enjoyed his road trip/alleged grand theft auto.
However, according to Wirayut, he didn’t steal the car out of malice, but because he felt betrayed by his former employer. Wirayut says he had agreed to work for his employer at a rate of 20,000 baht a month with no deductions. However, Wirayut contends that he was only paid between 8,000 to 9,000 baht a month and was deducted for accommodation, water, electricity, and other expenses.
The 33 year old says he felt betrayed by this duplicity and decided to steal his employer’s car and pawn it for 40,000 baht in Hat Yai.
A family member of the former driver/alleged car stealer brought the Mercedes back to the former employer 3 months later, but the employer still had hard feelings about losing his car for a couple of months and filed a lawsuit against the driver. An arrest warrant was later issued by the Mae Sot Police Station. Then, recently, Wirayut was accosted on a train by police regarding the outstanding warrant.
The suspect was then taken to the Mae Sot Police Station for further legal proceedings. Wirayut has been charged with joint embezzlement.
SOURCE: Police TV
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Confusing tweet implies New York Times launching porn service
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13
1 killed and 3 arrested in Buri Ram, drugs also seized
Former Burmese junta leader Than Shwe infected with Covid-19
Red Shirt leader urges pro-democracy protesters not to resort to violence
Best places to visit during Thailand’s summer
Thai Hotels Association urges attention for domestic tourism
Top 5 things to do in Khao Sok National Park
Covid UPDATE: New high of 23,418 infections, provincial totals
Orphaned girls recover from Covid, enter Samut Prakan orphanage
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Assassination plot of Burmese UN Ambassador thwarted
New internet freedom study lowers Thailand to 3rd to last
Covid-19 nasal spray vaccines in development in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People1 day ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Crime3 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- Sponsored2 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- News2 days ago
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Recent comments: