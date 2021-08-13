Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows

Yesterday morning in central Thailand, Ayutthaya Railway Police arrested a young man for allegedly stealing his employer’s Mercedes-Benz and driving off to Hat Yai to have it pawned for 40,000 Baht. However, the man’s family had second thoughts about the alleged theft and returned the car a few months later.

Around 10:15 am yesterday, Channarong Zainid, the Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Police, who was joined by a team of other officers, arrested 33 year old “Wirayut”. Wirayut stands accused of stealing his employer’s Mercedes.

Wirayut reportedly drove the Mercedes from Tak, a norther Thai province to Hat Yai, a deep south province. It was not reported how he enjoyed his road trip/alleged grand theft auto.

However, according to Wirayut, he didn’t steal the car out of malice, but because he felt betrayed by his former employer. Wirayut says he had agreed to work for his employer at a rate of 20,000 baht a month with no deductions. However, Wirayut contends that he was only paid between 8,000 to 9,000 baht a month and was deducted for accommodation, water, electricity, and other expenses.

The 33 year old says he felt betrayed by this duplicity and decided to steal his employer’s car and pawn it for 40,000 baht in Hat Yai.

A family member of the former driver/alleged car stealer brought the Mercedes back to the former employer 3 months later, but the employer still had hard feelings about losing his car for a couple of months and filed a lawsuit against the driver. An arrest warrant was later issued by the Mae Sot Police Station. Then, recently, Wirayut was accosted on a train by police regarding the outstanding warrant.

The suspect was then taken to the Mae Sot Police Station for further legal proceedings. Wirayut has been charged with joint embezzlement.

SOURCE: Police TV

