Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government mulling more relief packages in light of Covid-19 third wave
Thailand’s government is mulling more relief packages to help counteract the country’s third wave of Covid-19. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told all economic agencies to fast-track their assessments of how the third wave has impacted the economy, a requirement that must be completed before new relief packages can be detailed. Once the packages have been created, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will make the final decision.
Past relief packages aimed at helping with living costs, such as discounts on electricity, water and cooking gas bills for instance, proved effective in helping ease the economic impact of the outbreak on consumers. When the first wave of Covid-19 hit Thailand early last year, the government took out 1 trillion baht in emergency loans to help with the economic impact of the pandemic. Now, more than 700 billion baht has already been used to fund several relief and stimulation packages.
More than 700 billion has already been spent to fund several Covid-19 relief and economic stimulation projects. The first aid package was given to about 16 million self-employed people. Each of those who qualified for the package were given a total of 15,000 baht over 3 months. A second group of about 10 million farmers was later given a similar package. Infants, seniors, and disabled people were given 1,000 baht a month for 3 months. Those with state welfare cards were given extra money in addition to their normal monthly allowances.
Late last year, a co-payment scheme went into effect, reaching 10 million people. They were each offered a 50% co-payment for buying consumer products, with a cap set at 3,000 baht per person. State welfare card holders were once again included in the scheme, with 500 baht per month being paid out for 3 months to 14 million card holders. The co-payment scheme saw a second phase covering 5 more million people.
The second wave of Covid-19, which hit at the beginning of 2021, saw another financial aid scheme that provided 7,000 baht in subsidies to 31 million people. 14 million state welfare card holders also received up to 2,800 baht each.
So far, the rollout of the new set of financial aid packages has not been given a timeline publicly, but once it has been mapped out, the CCSA will surely announce its decision.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5
Koh Lan, off Pattaya, may be closed to tourists for 15 days, starting May 5. The island resort is waiting for the vote to be officially approved but 845 residents and business operators voted on the island’s closing.
420 voted for it to be closed to tourists for at least 15 days, while 306 voted for a complete closing to all incoming travellers. The remainder voted for it to stay open, but under the adherence to current Covid restrictions.
If the island’s closing is approved, operators of resorts and lodging houses are to clear out tourists by May 5, with the reopening of the island to be scheduled for May 21. Lottery vendors and hawkers from Pattaya would also be banned from entering the island. Postal companies and private delivery companies would only be allowed to deliver letters and parcels to the island’s Na Ban boat landing.
The island would only provide 2 boat trips per day for residents between Pattaya and Koh Lan. Boats departing from Pattaya would be scheduled for 7am and 6pm. Those departing from Koh Lan would run at the same times. For those who wish to travel to the island for business, they would be required to get permission from a Covid administration centre at least 1 day in advance.
Although the committee voted to shutter the island to tourists, it is still needing approval by Pattaya City government and the provincial communicable disease committee. The Koh Lan committee first will forward the lockdown proposal to those departments who will then decide the island’s fate.
Chon Buri province is reporting 153 new Covid infections today, and 1 death. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit early in April. Thailand, overall, has reported 2,014 new infections today, with 31 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Buri Ram sees 2 villages go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections
Thailand’s northeastern, or Isaan, province of Buri Ram, is seeing 2 villages ordered to go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections have threatened the community. The provincial communicable disease committee is ordering the villages of Ban Sao-e and Ban Nong Phai, located on Moo 2 and Moo 12, respectively, to lockdown from 6pm on May 2. The villages have around 1,000 people in total and are in tambon Hin Lek Fai, of Khu Muang district.
The spread of the infections was attributed to parties being held between April 16-18 with outsiders in attendance. The 8 infections include both children and adults. The lockdown will prevent travelling in and out of the villages. Violators will face up to 1 year in jail or a fine up to 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act of 2015. Yesterday, the total number of infections in the province totaled 111.
Today, in Thailand, the daily 24 hour infection report for Covid-19 has jumped to back over the 2,000 mark with 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.
New infections announced since April 25…
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,014
Meanwhile, another 3.5 million Sinovac Biotech vaccines have been confirmed to be arriving in Thailand by the end of May, according to health officials last Friday. With a slow vaccine rollout putting Thailand’s ambitious July 1 reopening plan in jeopardy, the confirmation of another batch of jabs is welcomed news. The head of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation announced the first million vaccines will arrive in just a few days, with a May 6 expected delivery date. By the end of May, 2 million more are expected to follow. The Chinese government has committed to donating an extra 500,000 jabs to round out the 3.5 million figure.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees 153 new infections of Covid-19, 1 death
Chon Buri province, home to Pattaya, reported 153 new Covid-19 infections today, along with 1 death. The results from the Department of Public Health are thought to be due to a large increase in pro-active testing. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit at the start of April. 1,636 people are still in medical care. The province has seen a total of 7 Covid-related deaths since the latest wave began.
1,121 people have been released from treatment and have fully recovered. The district breakdowns for new infections today…
Chonburi main city area – 59
Si Racha – 17
Bang Lamung (including Pattaya) – 70
Koh Jan – 5
2 patients were transferred to Chonburi from other provinces for medical treatment.
Details of today’s cases…
- 1 close contact patient from parties and went to Sukhothai.
- Contacts from previous confirmed cases, mostly family, and under investigation
- 39 in the process of investigation from active case finding
- 31 in the process of investigation
196 close contacts were tested over the past day through contact tracing, and 1,557 people were tested through proactive testing by medical staff going out into the community. 1,146 other people were tested from mobile testing vans. People are still awaiting results.
- Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited
- Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed
- Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm
- Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves
So far, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan have been upgraded to dark red zones.
Today, Thailand reports 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
