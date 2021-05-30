Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai company negotiates to import world’s first pet vaccine from Russia
Pet owners of Thailand can rejoice that their pets may soon be able to get vaccinated from Covid-19. Supreme Pharmatech, a Thai based company, has entered into negotiations with Carnivac-Cov, a Russian manufacturer to secure what Russian media said will initially be 10,000 doses. It was not said when the vaccines are set to arrive or how much they will cost.
Milint Wintarasiri, chief executive officer of Supreme Pharmatech Co, said: “This is a good opportunity to contribute to the health of animals too, as many of us spend time in such close proximity to animals”. She added that “It will help reduce risk of potential infection, and now is an appropriate time since vaccination in humans is being carried out. So, a vaccine for animals is something that can help both humans and animal stay safe from the virus”.
"Risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people
Some coronaviruses that infect animals can be spread to people and then spread between people, but this is rare. This is what happened with SARS-CoV-2, which likely originated in bats. Early reports of infections were linked to a live animal market in Wuhan, China, but the virus is now spreading from person to person.
SARS-CoV-2 spreads easily from person to person. People who are physically near (within 6 feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person are at greatest risk of infection. At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people. Based on the available information to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by SARS-CoV-2.”
The test has been shown to be effective in protecting against Covid-19 for: dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes, and other animals, with minimal side effects. The exact effectiveness was not given, nor were specifics into what the side effects may be.
Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, said the Carnivac-Cov vaccine has been tested on animals since October. Russia had first registered the Carnivac-Cov vaccine for animals on March 31.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals
Today the public health department has reported another 4,528 Covid infections and 24 C-19 related deaths. Another huge proportion of todays cases – 1,902 – are from Thai prisons. We will post the provincial totals early in the afternoon as usual.
Here’s all today’s provincial totals as announced this morning for the past 24 hours…
• Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says it’s prioritising the distribution of Covid vaccine in Bangkok, during the national inoculation drive next month, to vaccinate at least 70% of the capital’s residents by July. Bangkok has an estimated population of 10-12 million (despite its official 8.2 million).
Meanwhile, the Thai government were politely ‘hesitant’ to give the private move a full blessing and said they are “moving forward” to allow private organisations to import foreign-manufactured, and Thai FDA approved, vaccines.
• A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines given to its citizens. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%. CoronaVac is a traditional type of vaccine, using inactivated virus to trigger immunity, while Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. (The original information was posted by Thai PBS World which is the government’s English mouthpiece)
Thailand
Bangkok teenagers busted for party, drugs
Police have busted what Thai media is calling a “drug party” early yesterday morning in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok. They arrested 23 teenagers and “confirmed” 17 of them were using illicit narcotics.
Locals had reported the teenager’s festivities citing fears that it could lead to a Covid-19 outbreak. When they arrived, police allegedly found almost 2 dozen teenagers partying, violating Covid-19 restrictions on group gatherings, in a resort room “VIP 3”.
Police allegedly found ketamine, a drug primarily used for veterinary science and during anaesthesia, but is also taken recreationally, at the scene. 17 of the teenagers allegedly admitted they had taken ketamine, 6 of them said they had only drunk alcohol and had not consumed any of the narcotics in front of them.
All suspects will be submitted to a drug screen will be used to determine whether the teenagers had in fact consumed any narcotics. The teenagers were subsequently arrested and brought to the Sai Mai police station.
It is not reported what other narcotics police may have uncovered at the scene.
The teenagers face charges of violating the emergency decree, illegal drug use, and 2 unidentified charges. Health authorities were alerted to the arrests. All suspects are set to be tested for Covid-19. The nationality of the teenagers was not stated.
Bars, beaches, and especially private “parties” are in the news for violating Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Investigation over Hat Yai woman’s death after vaccine
An investigation has begun into the death of a woman in Hat Yai who died 2 weeks after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine to see if the death was related to the jab. A friend had suggested the possibility of a negative reaction due to the birth control pills the woman was taking combined with the vaccine, as blood clotting is a potential side effect of both.
The woman, 32 year old Naririn Angthong was from the Yala province, and received the Sinovac vaccine at Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla on May 14, 2 weeks before her death. She went to a private hospital for help 5 days later, saying she felt weakness throughout her body and was experiencing fainting. After she was feeling a bit better, she was sent home and seemed fine.
According to the standard procedure of 30 minutes observation after injection and followups through the Mor Prom Line app, she had felt discomfort right away, and reported online headaches and muscle pain the next day. One week later she again reported a headache along with muscle pain and fatigue.
Then on the morning of May 27, 13 days after receiving the first dose of Sinovac, she was rushed back to Hat Yai Hospital after collapsing. She died only a few hours later from blood clotting in her lungs. She had no known pre-existing conditions prior to receiving the vaccine or before her death.
Health officials are investigating the case to see if her death can be directly linked to the vaccine or if the clotting was unrelated. The director of Hat Yai Hospital says that the results of the investigation will be delivered to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Public Health Ministry who will handle the issue from there.
The Disease Control Department is asking the family of the woman for permission to perform an autopsy to gather further information with provincial panels on adverse events following immunity, a network of experts created to study problems after receiving a vaccine. A doctor found her death was caused by her heart stopping suddenly, likely due to a pulmonary embolism, where the artery that moves blood to the lungs is blocked.
Officials will practice precautions of contacting everyone who received Sinovac vaccines from the same lot. They will look specifically for women who are in the reproductive age range who might be on birth control and be susceptible to similar problems.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
