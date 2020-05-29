Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Thai Airways’ recent declaration of bankruptcy and debt rehabilitation has left many holders of unused tickets high and dry. The carrier grounded its fleet in early April due to the Covid-19 crisis, and is now unable to refund tickets purchased for the period since. The troubled national flag carrier’s PR department said yesterday it is unable to offer refunds at this time as the Central Bankruptcy Court accepted the airline’s request for rehab under Thailand’s bankruptcy law on Wednesday. The value of such tickets is estimated at up to 24 billion baht.
Ticketholders are considered creditors, and the airline has obligations under the law which prevent it from disbursing refunds at this time, but promises to return the money within 6 months without any fees. The pandemic has forced it to ground its flights, and unconditional refunds are just one of many remedies, which also include changing travel dates with no charge, extending tickets’ validity and exchanging tickets for travel vouchers of equal value.
The airline promises to continue to take care of customers holding valid tickets, as well as members of Royal Orchid Plus, its loyalty program. A spokesman says the airline is confident it will beat the odds and overcome the crisis that has beset the company and emerge stronger.
The carrier announced on its website that it will resume operations in July, as borders slowly begin to reopen and passengers start returning.
“However, the planned resumption in July 2020 is still under consideration. THAI is monitoring the situation and preventive measures and lockdowns in each country as well as travel demand to resume services as the Covid-19 situation improves.”
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned all international flights into Thailand until the end of June.
Saddled with a massive 244.9 billion baht in outstanding debt, Thai Airways will be protected from foreclosures until the debt rehabilitation matter is sorted out with creditors and approved by the court, a process which could take up to 6 months.
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts 2 year economic recovery for Thailand
Standard Chartered Bank says that it remains conservative on Thailand’s economic outlook, even though signs are emerging with the possibility of a further policy rate cut to below 0.25%. Their latest report forecasts a return to pre-Covid levels could take more than 2 years depending on improving business sentiment as the economy reopens, noting that the government has been disbursing cash payments to stricken households since April.
The bank forecast Thailand’s 2020 gross domestic product will contract by 5%, (lower than some Thai pundits and Bloomberg, who predict up to 8%), with a sharp contraction of 13% in the second quarter, followed by a gradual correction in Q3 and Q4 this year.
“The export sector is showing signs of recovery and should benefit from China’s resumption of activity and the easing of lockdowns in other markets. Data released in June is likely to confirm a domestic demand recovery after Thailand’s reopening in May. However, we expect the pace of recovery to be slow. Investment is unlikely to recover until next year or later as Covid-19 is likely to exacerbate existing delays in private and government investment and initiatives, keeping the economy below potential.”
Thailand’s first quarter GDP contracted by 1.8% year on year (2.2% contraction quarter on quarter, seasonally adjusted) versus the consensus of a 3.9% contraction on year (4.2% contraction on quarter). This was the first year-on-year contraction since early 2014.
According to Bloomberg, a week ago, “Thailand sees its economy contracting as much as 6% this year, among the worst in Asia, as the coronavirus outbreak cut off travel to the tourism-reliant nation…”
“GDP is forecast to shrink 5%-6% in 2020. The estimate is based on a limited outbreak in the second quarter.”
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
The Thai government says it will lift all remaining business and activity lockdowns on July 1, according to the National Security Council chief.
“This includes interprovincial and international travel, as well as the end of emergency decree and curfew.”
The lift of all restrictions, imposed under the country’s emergency decree, would be a “complete reopening of the country”. Officials and the CCSA will spend June getting ready for this milestone in the country’s relatively successful Covid-19 strategy.
“Authorities will have serious discussions because after the emergency decree ends, other laws will be used instead.”
National Security Council secretary-general General Somsak Rungsita maintained that people’s cooperation is important.
“This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand wash and limited activities. As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while.”
The general said that the emergency decree will remain until the end of June and the ban on international travel will continue until then. A third phase of reopenings is scheduled to be put in place for June 1 – an announcement on the lifting of phase three restrictions is expected tomorrow.
It is also expected that curfew hours will also be shortened for June. Some of the restrictions and paperwork required for interprovincial travel will also be eased during June.
Business operators and customers will still be be required to use the Thai Chana mobile app to check ins and check outs of businesses permitted to reopen during the next month.
