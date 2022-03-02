Thais can now work in Saudi Arabia

As of yesterday, Thai workers can now work in Saudi Arabia, and will be protected by Saudi laws. Thailand’s cabinet approved two draft agreements about this yesterday, which will last for five years. They will be extended for another five years unless one or both parties decide against it. Both countries will cooperate to make sure recruitment and employment is fair to employers and employees. A Thai government spokesman said job brokers who break laws will be held accountable.

The spokesman said the Thai Labour Ministry must make sure Thai workers don’t have diseases or criminal records, and are properly trained for their jobs. The ministry is also in charge of facilitating workers’ travel to Saudi Arabia, and encouraging them to respect Saudi culture. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is in charge of setting qualification requirements for Thai workers. It’s also in charge of setting wage and fringe benefits, so Thai workers’ rights are protected.

These draft agreements are the latest of several steps in rekindling Saudi-Thai relations. On Monday, the first Saudi tourists took a direct flight to Thailand for the first time after 32 years. The recent reconciliation between the two countries is hoped to open up labour, trade, and investment between them.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World