Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon speeds up proactive Covid-19 screening to test at least 60,000 people this week
Proactive Covid-19 testing in Samut Sakhon is increasing and health officials now aim to test at least 60,000 people this week. Medical officials from several hospitals are also coming together to help accelerate the screening at different venues in the province.
The active case finding in Samut Sakhon, the primary “Covid-19 hotspot” in the new wave of infections, health officials will test migrant workers who work at various factories as well as residents in 15 communities, market vendors and other people in high risk groups.
According to the CCSA, with the proactive screening, the number of new infections is expected to be high. And with the current proactive plan to be complete this week, it is expected to find 4,400 new infections or about 7% of those being screened.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
50,000 to be tested for Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon, 198 new infections reported in Thailand today
50,000 people are lining up to be tested for Covid-19 in the hotspot of Samut Sakhon over the next 5 days as health officials step up pro-active testing in the hard-hit Thai province. The target of 10,000 people to be tested per day will focus on factory workers, communities and dormitories in an effort to change Krathum Ban and Muang districts from red to yellow and then green zones.
Apisamai Srirangsun, the CCSA deputy spokesperson, says they expect to find 2,000-3,000 new cases as a result of the increased tracking, tracing and testing. She says health officials are trying to track down and free Samut Sakhon of new infections.
“Officials are optimistic that that the pandemic will ease during the 2nd week of February.”
Samut Sakhon is the centre of the 2nd core wave of Covid in Thailand as a cluster of infections broke out late last year in the provincial seafood markets along the coast, just south west of Bangkok. She also said that educational institutes, in some areas of Samut Sakhon, may be allowed to reopen during the next month, if the situation improves.
“But many businesses may have to wait to reopen.”
So far, 70,000 people in the province have been tested for the virus with 5,332 found to be infected. Most of those infected are migrant workers from Myanmar, with the infection rate around 7%.
According to the CCSA, 198 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, including 191 locally-transmitted infections and 7 imported. 1 more fatality was reported, bringing the national total death toll to 73.
The latest victim was a 73 year old woman from Samut Sakhon, who also suffered from dementia, high blood pressure and epilepsy. She was found to have been infected by family members on January 9 and was admitted to the hospital suffering from fatigue and a severe lung inflammation. The woman was placed on a respirator and was transferred to Thaksin Hospital, but she passed away yesterday after her condition worsened.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sumut Sakhon’s Central Prawn Market to reopen at the end of January
Samut Sakhon Central Shrimp Market, the epicentre of the latest wave of Covid-19, is ready to reopen by the end of January after a big clean up. The reopening is considered “important” to the province’s economy, according to the province’s deputy governor. It will also be a new beginning for the workers, mostly migrant workers, who have been so profoundly affected by the cluster.
The Market has been shut since December 20 after more than 500 cases of Covid-19 were detected, following nearly 7 months of single digit daily infection reports.
The Samut Sakhon deputy governor says all infected persons from the market have been sent to the field hospital for treatment and 14 day quarantine and since been released after tests showed they are free of the virus. He added that 1,200 people living near the market will have to undergo another test although previously testing negative.
“This is to make sure that the market is completely free of the virus.”
The market manager also says that he urges vendors to follow the disease preventive measures strictly when the market opens back up again.
Samut Sakhon has 4,921 accumulative cases… 1,045 are Thais and 3,876 are migrant workers, mostly from Myanmar. Some 331 are currently in hospital. 1,332 are in quarantine. 3,257 have either been cured or have tested negative after quarantine. Only 1 death was reported.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Environment
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
Thailand is burning. The burning off of harvested crop plantations is lighting up the agricultural areas. The truth is starkly revealed in the live NASA satellite feeds which track the fires around the world.
CHART: Fires in the past 10 days around parts of Thailand – Firms.Modaps
Concentrations of the current fires can be seen in Central Thailand, north of Bangkok, parts of Isaan, north east of Bangkok, and around Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand. Notably the concentration of fires in northern Cambodia and across the north-western border in Myanmar, is also causing plenty of problems as the foreign smoke drifts across the borders. No matter what Thai officials do to enforce the rice, sugar and corn plantation burn-offs, there is little they can do about the haze drifting across the borders.
Bangkok, so close to clusters of fires, is in for a bad air pollution day anytime the light winds of the start of the year blow from the north or the east. The lack of rain adds to the problem, the annual problem, that engulfs Thailand’s capital during days between December and April, with the worst month, statistically, being March.
The alternative method of preparing for the next harvest, mechanical removal of the refuse and waste after harvesting, is both unpopular in Thailand and economically unviable for the small farmers whose margins remain thin with the multi-national buyers of their produce pushing for lower and lower prices every year.
In Chiang Mai, from January to the end of March, the locals even call it the ‘burning season’. Coupled with the hot season, the farmers in northern Thailand burn their fields to prepare land for the next harvest and also to get rid of biowastes like corn that can’t be sold in the market. It’s officially illegal to do the burn offs but the lack of enforcement leaves the problem unresolved and the smog and haze remain as predictable as the annual wet season.
Chiang Mai also has a local geographic problem which exacerbates the bad smoke pollution. The city is in a valley, surrounded by hills, trapping in the smoke and helping block any breezes that could otherwise blow it away.
For today, Bangkok’s air pollution is better than the past two days but still registering as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ with city readings mostly between 140 – 170. Parts of the city, mostly south-east and south west, were registering readings above 300 in the past few days.
SOURCE: IQair.com
Watch this video for some more information about Bangkok’s smog…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Samut Sakhon speeds up proactive Covid-19 screening to test at least 60,000 people this week
AstraZeneca says reports of vaccine’s low efficacy among elderly is “completely incorrect”
Chulalongkorn University to start human trials for its Covid-19 vaccine
Thai Senate passes landmark bill to allow first trimester abortion
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
15,000+ Covid-19 patients in Japan on waiting list for hospitals and health care accommodations
Chatuchak market is in worst crisis in 5 decades due to Covid-19, vendors say
Thailand News Today | Survey shows a third of tourism businesses are broke or shut down | January 25
Hotline set up for reports on alleged Covid-19 measure violations
First phase of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccinations to start on February 14
Eating out until 11pm in Bangkok is waiting for approval
At least 19 Covid-19 cases linked to 2 parties, including celebrity’s birthday
Police in Bangkok arrest 3 people for allegedly selling cannabis cookies
Make an appointment online for tourist visa extensions – Thai Immigration
CCSA Update: 187 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved for emergency use in Thailand this week
Man arrested for allegedly importing millions of fake designer sunglasses
Amnesty International condemns “shocking” 87-year sentence for lèse majesté offences
Covid-19 in Thailand not a cause for concern – WHO, John Hopkins University
Covid-19 travel pass to pilot on Etihad and Emirates Airways flights
CCSA Update: 59 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
US Ambassador to Thailand quits after Biden inaugurated
The Thai government threw a tourist party (sound of crickets) | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business1 hour ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Economy4 days ago
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
- Bangkok4 days ago
CCSA Update: 309 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Chinese propaganda flick released about the Wuhan lockdown
- North East3 days ago
Ring road collapses leaving at least 10 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
198 new infections, 1 death – Thailand’s Covid-19 update
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
- Chon Buri4 days ago
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today