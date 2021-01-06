Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut | The Thaiger

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is to close restaurants that don’t comply with the Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. Restaurant owners must follow the disease control measures strictly if they don’t want to worsen their business further.

The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says that, in all food shops in Bangkok, alcoholic drinks are banned from being served.

“All districts must ensure that restaurants comply strictly with the Covid-19 steps of the BMA, such as socially distanced seating plans and the use of the Thai Chana application.”

A restaurant owner told the Bangkok Post that the restaurant will be happy to comply with the government’s new restrictions,knowing that it might otherwise be closed for 14 days, which would only further damage their business.

In line with the new Covid-19 restrictions, all restaurants and food shops in Bangkok are ordered to provide dining-in service until 9pm only. If a restaurant or a food outlet regularly operates after 9pm, only takeaway food services are allowed. However, people in Bangkok are urged to eat at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

