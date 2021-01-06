Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is to close restaurants that don’t comply with the Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. Restaurant owners must follow the disease control measures strictly if they don’t want to worsen their business further.
The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says that, in all food shops in Bangkok, alcoholic drinks are banned from being served.
“All districts must ensure that restaurants comply strictly with the Covid-19 steps of the BMA, such as socially distanced seating plans and the use of the Thai Chana application.”
A restaurant owner told the Bangkok Post that the restaurant will be happy to comply with the government’s new restrictions,knowing that it might otherwise be closed for 14 days, which would only further damage their business.
In line with the new Covid-19 restrictions, all restaurants and food shops in Bangkok are ordered to provide dining-in service until 9pm only. If a restaurant or a food outlet regularly operates after 9pm, only takeaway food services are allowed. However, people in Bangkok are urged to eat at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
The pollution control department reports PM2.5 dust particles exceed the standard in 21 areas of Bangkok this morning and reaching unhealthy levels. People in the affected areas are being told to monitor their health. People who have any symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, “please stay inside the premises and refrain from outdoor activities”. Children and elderly people should be particularly careful.
The areas where the PM2.5 amount exceeds the standard are…
- Thon Buri
- Bang Khun Thian
- Nong Kahem
- Bang Bon
- Chom Thong
- Bangkok Yai
- Thonburiroom Park (Thung Khru)
- Thung Khru
- Bang Kae Pirom Park, Bang Kae
- Klong San
- Pasi Charoen
- Taweewanarom Park (Taweewattana)
- Taweewattana
- Samphantawong
- Rat Burana
- Bang Koh Laem
- Taling Chan
- Yannawa
- Chaloem Phrakiat Park (Bang Kho Laem)
- Phra Nakhon
- Bangkok Noi
The amount of toxic haze has been increasing lately because of open burning activities in agricultural areas in neighbouring provinces of Bangkok and other regions.
The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department says that in the past week there were fewer vehicles on the road in Bangkok, thanks to the disease-control measures announced before the New Year holiday, which included the work from home alternative.
“Some people in Bangkok also travelled to provinces at this time. PM2.5 levels were below the safe threshold. On Monday, January 4, PM2.5 rose to unhealthy levels because more people returned to Bangkok after the holiday, according to the Director-General. The dust situation in Bangkok has improved from last year, as measures against Covid-19 have reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”
SOURCE: Air4Thai | PCD | NNT | Thairath Online
Thailand
Covid-19 control measures by province
Provincial authorities are stepping up disease control measures as Covid-19 spreads throughout the country. 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported at least 1 Covid-19 case since the new wave of the coronavirus.
Here’s a run down of Covid-19 measures and advisories in some Thailand provinces, posted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Bangkok
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be extended until January 31.
- Dining in at food outlets and restaurants of all types (except at airports) will be allowed from 6am-9pm. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, though takeaway is allowed.
- Meetings, seminars and banquets with more than 200 participants must seek permission from the provincial health authorities with strict disease control measures.
- Closure of 25 non-essential businesses and places where people gather in areas including entertainment venues, theme parks, playgrounds, nurseries, boxing and martial art gyms and stadiums, horse racetracks, massage parlors, tattoo studios, beauty clinics, fitness centres. Other businesses and venues like museums, shopping centres and hotels must follow strict disease control measures.
- All food and beverage outlets including street food stalls, restaurants, food courts and centres and cafeterias (excluding pubs and bars which are ordered closed) are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages on premises.
- Venues allowed to operate must include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations, regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana contact tracing application.
- The public are urged to wear a mask when going outside.
Nonthaburi
- Fresh markets as well as migrant worker residence buildings have been ordered to be closed temporarily until January 12.
- Wat Laharn in Bang Bua Thong district has been ordered to be closed until January 14.
- All educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be closed until January 17 and are advised to apply e-learning systems.
- Closure of fighting cock-fish venues and similar fighting venues or racetracks, snooker and billiard shops, fishing and shrimp fishing parks or similar activities, game stations, games and Internet shops, water and theme parks as well as children’s playgrounds or stations at markets, boxing stadiums and gyms, Buddha amulet stalls and centres, massage and bath parlours, elderly care centres (except for regular overnight cares).
- The following venues and businesses are ordered to close from 10pm to 5am daily and are prohibited from selling any alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises: Restaurants, food parks, hotel restaurants, food and beverage outlets, food centres, cafeterias all food and beverage outlets in shopping malls, street food stalls as well as pubs, bars and karaoke venues.
- A ban on gatherings including concerts and music performances at any venues as well as activities that would draw crowds. Household gatherings can be held while government activities can take place under strict social distancing rules. Religious ceremonies can be held under strict public health measures or should consider a virtual event format.
- The public and venue operators are ordered to strictly follow public health guidelines. These include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations; regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces; and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana or Mor Chana contact tracing applications.
Pathum Thani
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels, games and Internet shops, boxing stadiums, fighting cock and bull facilities, until January 15.
- Cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience marts, and markets are to strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Chiang Mai
- Entertainment businesses of all types (pubs, bars, or karaoke) must close from 11pm to 5am. All customers are required to scan Thai Chana QR code. Number of customers must be limited to 75% of the venue’s capacity.
- All self-service food outlets (shabu and BBQ) to switch to table service or seek prior approval for self-service option. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, from 11pm to 5am.
- A ban on gatherings and events with more than 50 participants.
- All arrivals at any points of entry must register with the CM-Chana contact tracing application and self-monitor their health for 14 days.
- Arrivals from the highly controlled areas are required to enter a 14-day quarantine or be tested for Covid-19.
- Operators of accommodation of all types must collect the contact information of all guests and re-check their CM-Chana registration.
Krabi
- Mass gathering events and activities can only be held under the approval from the local public health office.
- Travellers are welcomed but must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Surat Thani
- Arrivals from Samut Sakhon are to report to the local public health office.
- Individuals who visited the COVID-19 risk areas are to enter a 14-day quarantine. Mass gathering events with more than 300 participants must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
For a full list of control measures by province, click HERE to read the update from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
SOURCE: TAT
Politics
YouTube blocks music video with pro-democracy protest footage after legal complaint
A music video by a pro-democracy movement band was blocked on YouTube in Thailand due to a legal complaint from the government, according to the message posted on the video’s page.
The band Rap Against Dictatorship, also known as RAD, made a post on their Facebook fan page saying that the music video for their song “Reform” was blocked on YouTube.
“Happy New Year everyone. Our new music video has been blocked. This is obviously the ‘New Year Gift’ from the government.”
The band members are active in the pro-democracy movement and 2 of them are currently facing criminal charges relating to a protest in July.
The song conveys a definition of the word ‘reform’ in the Thai language and mentions the current problems in Thailand, including politics, social inequality and the right of protesters to seek justice.
The music video had footage from recent protests in Bangkok including clips from rallies in October and November where water cannons were deployed, some spraying tear gas on pro-democracy protesters.
The music video was first released in about mid-November and reached over 300,000 views on YouTube within 9 hours. It now has over 9 million views. The band was told that the music video is against the law without any other explanations from YouTube or government agencies.
RAD made a reputation with its previous work “Prathet Ku Mi” (“Which is My Country”) released last year and it went viral across the country. The group was also recognised one of the three winners of the 2019 Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent that was presented in 2019 at the Oslo Freedom Forum.
SOURCE: Facebook|Prachathai English
Ipissonjohn
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 1:04 pm
Nothing better than the use of fear of govt to get compliance. The use of real and transparent science is not working because there is none.
The FDA, WHO, and Dr fauci admitted the PCR tests are scientifically unreliable yesterday. Does the hasn’t minister care to utilize this new info?
Nope. More lies, more distrust, and more threats from the gov.
What a joke this has become.