Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Those in Thailand will be able to reserve a package of the 2-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for 3,400 baht, according to the Private Hospital Association. Member hospitals agreed on the set price to cover both doses of the US-made Covid-19 vaccine as well as the service fee and insurance.
Pre-paid bookings open up on Thursday while the vaccine deliveries are expected for October. Advance bookings will give the association an idea of how many vaccine doses are needed. The order with go through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and hospitals are required to pay the organisation by the end of July, according to the PHA president, Chalerm Harnphanich.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.
The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered in the Thai government’s nationwide vaccination campaign, which includes foreign residents. Chulabhorn Royal Academy recently announced its purchase of the Sinopharm vaccine doses for the private sector and local administrative organisations.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok
Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Pattaya sealed route, Bangkok restrictions, more Sandbox hiccups?
Man in Pattaya arrested after allegedly stealing liquor, running across roofs
Factory workers protest after 60 workers test positive for Covid-19 and factory stays open
Suspect arrested in murder of noodle shop owner
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
- Bangkok3 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Phuket4 days ago
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend