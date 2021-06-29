Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

38 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo by Ian Hutchinson for Unsplash

Those in Thailand will be able to reserve a package of the 2-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for 3,400 baht, according to the Private Hospital Association. Member hospitals agreed on the set price to cover both doses of the US-made Covid-19 vaccine as well as the service fee and insurance.

Pre-paid bookings open up on Thursday while the vaccine deliveries are expected for October. Advance bookings will give the association an idea of how many vaccine doses are needed. The order with go through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and hospitals are required to pay the organisation by the end of July, according to the PHA president, Chalerm Harnphanich.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered in the Thai government’s nationwide vaccination campaign, which includes foreign residents. Chulabhorn Royal Academy recently announced its purchase of the Sinopharm vaccine doses for the private sector and local administrative organisations.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)39 seconds ago

Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Thailand5 mins ago

Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Crime39 mins ago

Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best of2 hours ago

Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Thailand4 hours ago

Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Pattaya sealed route, Bangkok restrictions, more Sandbox hiccups?
Crime4 hours ago

Man in Pattaya arrested after allegedly stealing liquor, running across roofs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Factory workers protest after 60 workers test positive for Covid-19 and factory stays open
Thailand5 hours ago

Suspect arrested in murder of noodle shop owner
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending