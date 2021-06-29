Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht

Those in Thailand will be able to reserve a package of the 2-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for 3,400 baht, according to the Private Hospital Association. Member hospitals agreed on the set price to cover both doses of the US-made Covid-19 vaccine as well as the service fee and insurance.

Pre-paid bookings open up on Thursday while the vaccine deliveries are expected for October. Advance bookings will give the association an idea of how many vaccine doses are needed. The order with go through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and hospitals are required to pay the organisation by the end of July, according to the PHA president, Chalerm Harnphanich.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered in the Thai government’s nationwide vaccination campaign, which includes foreign residents. Chulabhorn Royal Academy recently announced its purchase of the Sinopharm vaccine doses for the private sector and local administrative organisations.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

