Poll shows nearly 2/3rds of Thais are tired of wearing masks

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thais are tired of wearing face masks. (via Redbubble)

A new poll shows that Thais are tired of wearing masks and prefer to skip the inconvenience in many instances. The poll was conducted online by the Department of Health Service Support to judge people’s feelings about the relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in Thailand now.

A total of 7,507 people responded to the opinion poll that was conducted between June 17 and June 30, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying that there were certain places that they prefer to no longer wear their masks. When asked about specific places Thai people do not want to mask up, entertainment venues were the top answer.

The department considered this troublesome, as entertainment venues are one of the easiest places for the coronavirus to spread, due to several factors including proximity, loss of inhibitions, large crowds, poor ventilation, and commonness of sharing drinks.

While wearing masks in public places and outdoor areas has not been required anymore since late June, many still choose to keep masks on, more so in light of increased infections after the long holiday weekend. The department still encourages wearing masks when in groups or crowded areas, especially for those considered high risk – elderly, pregnant, or with underlying conditions.

They encourage people who may be at risk of having been infected to get tested with home antigen test kits every 3 to 5 days to confirm continual negative results and stop spread as quickly as possible if infected.

The poll focused on two main questions:

 

Do you still wear your face mask?

  • 62.8% – prefer not to wear a mask in certain locations
  • 36.3% – prefer to keep continue to wear a mask
  • 0.9% – prefer to never wear a mask
Poll - Do you still wear your face mask?

Poll – Do you still wear your face mask?

 

What place do you NOT wear your mask anymore?

  • 12.53% – entertainment venues
  • 10.35% – cinemas
  • 9.79% – shopping centres
  • 8.95% – markets
  • 8.78% – public transport
Poll - Where do you not wear a mask?

Poll – Where do you not wear a mask?

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
Giltee
2022-07-19 21:38
This survey is bizarre. Thais don’t wear masks at entertainment venues I’ve been to. How can you when you’re drinking. If I look around where I live there’s 99% of Thais still wearing them including in supermarkets. If they are…
Manu
2022-07-19 22:43
I would be very interesting to see how tired kids in Thailand are to wear the mask. Nobody never ask their opinion nor seem to care about the damages it has done / is doing to them. No poll about…
Marc26
2022-07-19 22:52
6 minutes ago, Manu said: I would be very interesting to see how tired kids in Thailand are to wear the mask. Nobody never ask their opinion nor seem to care about the damages it has done / is doing…
Janneman
2022-07-20 01:07
99% of all Thai are also tired of wearing a helmet when riding a motorbike. While that might actually save your life when hitting an electricity pole. Facemasks however dont really do much anymore considering that most people have had…
Marc26
2022-07-20 01:55
47 minutes ago, Janneman said: 99% of all Thai are also tired of wearing a helmet when riding a motorbike. While that might actually save your life when hitting an electricity pole. Facemasks however dont really do much anymore considering…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

