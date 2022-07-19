Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll shows nearly 2/3rds of Thais are tired of wearing masks
A new poll shows that Thais are tired of wearing masks and prefer to skip the inconvenience in many instances. The poll was conducted online by the Department of Health Service Support to judge people’s feelings about the relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in Thailand now.
A total of 7,507 people responded to the opinion poll that was conducted between June 17 and June 30, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying that there were certain places that they prefer to no longer wear their masks. When asked about specific places Thai people do not want to mask up, entertainment venues were the top answer.
The department considered this troublesome, as entertainment venues are one of the easiest places for the coronavirus to spread, due to several factors including proximity, loss of inhibitions, large crowds, poor ventilation, and commonness of sharing drinks.
While wearing masks in public places and outdoor areas has not been required anymore since late June, many still choose to keep masks on, more so in light of increased infections after the long holiday weekend. The department still encourages wearing masks when in groups or crowded areas, especially for those considered high risk – elderly, pregnant, or with underlying conditions.
They encourage people who may be at risk of having been infected to get tested with home antigen test kits every 3 to 5 days to confirm continual negative results and stop spread as quickly as possible if infected.
The poll focused on two main questions:
Do you still wear your face mask?
- 62.8% – prefer not to wear a mask in certain locations
- 36.3% – prefer to keep continue to wear a mask
- 0.9% – prefer to never wear a mask
What place do you NOT wear your mask anymore?
- 12.53% – entertainment venues
- 10.35% – cinemas
- 9.79% – shopping centres
- 8.95% – markets
- 8.78% – public transport
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Poll shows nearly 2/3rds of Thais are tired of wearing masks
Thailand News Today | Progress on Thai Airways – Rolls Royce scandal
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
Pro-Prayut James Bond “008” posters mocked by opposition
No confidence debate – Day one. Opposition attacks Anutin over botched cannabis laws.
MP warns Thais to be wary after fake job agency scams 50 women
Bangkok CCTV footage can now be accessed online
VIDEO: Couple narrowly escapes death as steel beam falls onto Bangkok expressway
Study: vaccines prevented nearly half a million deaths in Thailand
Cash-strapped BMTA gets green light for 7.5 billion baht loan
5-day holiday weekend brings predictable surge in Covid-19 infections
British hero hails US film director’s depiction of Thai cave rescue
GoFundMe for American man who fell through roof at Full Moon Party
Piracy crackdown on intellectual property as tourism grows
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Thailand4 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
-
Central Thailand1 day ago
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
-
Blackpink3 days ago
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
Recent comments: