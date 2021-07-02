Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company

Police are warning people about a Covid-19 vaccine booking scam after 20 people in the Isaan province Udon Thani were defrauded by a fake life insurance company promising Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.

A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police says the fraudulent group claimed they could obtain the Chinese-made vaccines from the Federation of Thai Industries, which had ordered the doses from Chulabhorn Royal Academy. They advertised a 2-dose package for 1,800 baht.

“They created a Line group called ‘Vaccine Sinopharm’ and invited potential victims to join the group, which provided information on vaccine arrival date and schedule of transportation to hospitals on the vaccination date to lure the customers into believing that they will get the jab.”

At least 20 people say they transferred the payment to the group, adding up to a total of 36,000 baht. The victims filed a police complaint after they checked with hospitals for their vaccination date and saw that they were not on the schedule.

More than 1,000 people were members of the Line group, so police suspect the number of victims is much more than 20. The police spokesperson also says that there are similar complaints Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Khon Kaen, and Bangkok involving people transferring money to a life insurance agency for a vaccine, but not receiving the jab. The victims all transferred money to the same Kasikornbank branch in Saraburi, so officers suspect the same group is involved.

“Please beware of this scam, and only reserve the vaccine from reliable agencies. Currently, the Sinopharm vaccine must be reserved directly with Chulabhorn Royal Academy… If you have already transferred the money, you can file a complaint at the police station in the area where the money transfer took place.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates