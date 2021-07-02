Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

12 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Flickr/Casino Connection

Police are warning people about a Covid-19 vaccine booking scam after 20 people in the Isaan province Udon Thani were defrauded by a fake life insurance company promising Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.

A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police says the fraudulent group claimed they could obtain the Chinese-made vaccines from the Federation of Thai Industries, which had ordered the doses from Chulabhorn Royal Academy. They advertised a 2-dose package for 1,800 baht.

“They created a Line group called ‘Vaccine Sinopharm’ and invited potential victims to join the group, which provided information on vaccine arrival date and schedule of transportation to hospitals on the vaccination date to lure the customers into believing that they will get the jab.”

At least 20 people say they transferred the payment to the group, adding up to a total of 36,000 baht. The victims filed a police complaint after they checked with hospitals for their vaccination date and saw that they were not on the schedule.

More than 1,000 people were members of the Line group, so police suspect the number of victims is much more than 20. The police spokesperson also says that there are similar complaints Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Khon Kaen, and Bangkok involving people transferring money to a life insurance agency for a vaccine, but not receiving the jab. The victims all transferred money to the same Kasikornbank branch in Saraburi, so officers suspect the same group is involved.

“Please beware of this scam, and only reserve the vaccine from reliable agencies. Currently, the Sinopharm vaccine must be reserved directly with Chulabhorn Royal Academy… If you have already transferred the money, you can file a complaint at the police station in the area where the money transfer took place.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 seconds ago

Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Phuket20 mins ago

PM in Phuket visit calls for cooperation in making re-opening a success
World26 mins ago

Volcano eruption in the Philippines, thousands evacuated

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand44 mins ago

GMT | Phuket Sandbox, East vs West, Intercultural Communications, Live from Cafe Waya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)52 mins ago

ICU beds full at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Friday Covid Update: Another record high, 61 deaths and 6,087 new cases
Protests1 hour ago

Pro-democracy activists to march in support of restaurant operators
Phuket2 hours ago

Next 2 weeks in Phuket will decide the fate of other sandbox areas: Tourism Ministry
Transport13 hours ago

Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
Bangkok14 hours ago

Entertainment and nightlife reps submit petition for aid, reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Uptick in Covid-19 in Isaan as workers flee Bangkok construction camps
Thailand16 hours ago

DTAC extends benefits and policies to LGBTQ+ employees
Thailand16 hours ago

More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Record Covid numbers, Thai restaurant revolt, new field hospitals | July 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Laos reports first Delta variant cases, patients had returned from Thailand
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending