Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
More than 6 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines is urging governments around the region to ease what they view as unduly burdensome restrictions on international air travel and re-establish global connectivity with evidence-based measures to safeguard public health. The industry is taking initial steps toward restarting international operations by working closely with governments, health authorities and other stakeholders.
Most international flights worldwide are still grounded by border closures and other travel restrictions, even though domestic lockdowns are gradually being eased. The economic consequences of such lockdowns are extensive and dire, with the travel and tourism sectors amongst the hardest hit. Many airline failures and major job losses have been announced, and could become more widespread if the crisis becomes prolonged. Hopes that international air travel might gradually return in the second half now seem premature, as governments turn their attention and resources to fight resurgences in domestic infections.
The publication in June of guidance material in by the Council Aviation Recovery Taskforce of the International Civil Aviation Organization to anchor coordinated efforts to restart international air travel was a significant step in the right direction and welcomed by the industry.
But progress has been slow and uneven. While there have been initiatives and discussions about opening up international air corridors, “travel bubbles”, “green lanes” or “fast channels”, such initiatives have failed to gain traction due to their impractical requirements and inherent unscalability.
The AAPA reports that good progress is being made on widespread testing and contact tracing, wearing of masks and social distancing in the context of international air travel, but these need to be consistent and coordinated amongst governments working closely with airlines, airports and health authorities.
Public attitudes towards air travel are evolving as confidence is rebuilt. However, a major obstacle is the widespread imposition of blanket quarantine measures by governments on inbound passengers. This makes any attempt to travel internationally by air extremely daunting, with questionable benefits over the need for quarantines once sufficient community testing and contact tracing measures are in place. Furthermore, the unpredictability and changing requirements of such measures only add to the confusion for both airlines and passengers. According to the AAPA’s director-general:
“International isolation is not a sustainable long term solution for any government given the importance of travel and trade in supporting global economic and social activity. After more than 6 months, the lack of a framework encompassing harmonised or mutually recognised measures that are pragmatic, consistent and based on robust risk assessment, will not only irretrievably hurt the region’s airlines, but more importantly, negatively impact the region’s tourism and trade prospects. , as well as millions of livelihoods. We must take a pragmatic approach to restart flights gradually while mitigating risks to restore confidence and trust in the reliability of everyday air travel. “
“Quarantine measures should only be applied selectively for passengers originating from higher-risk locations. Another critical area for cooperation is reaching a common understanding on the use of Covid-19 testing as a further risk mitigation measure in screening international passengers, based on mutual acceptance. “
“Restoring international air connectivity is a shared challenge. We are calling on all governments to work cooperatively to re-establish global connectivity whilst maintaining appropriate measures to safeguard public health. Asia Pacific airlines remain fully committed to working closely with governments and other industry stakeholders to progressively restore international air links in a safe and secure manner, serving the needs of the travelling public and enabling the industry to continue to fulfill its key role in supporting wider global economic recovery. “
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global aviation recovery could take 3 years – Survey
“Widespread recovery of the global airline industry could be up to three years away.”
That’s the consensus out of n industry poll conducted as part of FlightPlan: Charting a Course into the Future. 500 professionals around the world were asked questions about the likely recovery of the global aviation industry. Apart from the dire predictions of a slow recovery over the next three years, there was also a sense of optimism as the industry looked to data analytics, AI and IoT to drive the recovery.
• 60% of respondents expect a recovery between 18 months to three years
• 85% predict that domestic travel will recover quicker than international travel
• 70% expect point-to-point travel will bounce back quicker than hub and spoke routes, with low-cost carriers leading the way ahead of their more ‘cumbersome’ and top-heavy carrier cousins
• Only 7% believe governments have uniformly done enough to support the industry
• 57% said that “contactless catering” was an important issue during the recovery period
• 88% of respondents expected slower turnarounds between flights due to the “deep cleaning” now required, which could have a significant impact on flight schedules.
• 44% said they expect to see empty middle seats as a standard feature of the passenger journey in the coming months despite contrary guidance given by IATA back in May.
“Airlines will have to continue to make flight safety and hygiene a long-term and sustained priority.”
The Asia Pacific’s domestic aviation sector has been the most resilient and the fastest to show signs of recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis. Countries in the region account for 50% of the top 20 domestic aviation markets in July, according to travel data analytics provider Cirium. Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea were the only countries in the world to show growth in domestic air travel during July.
Tourism
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s tourism sector, long seen as a lifeline for the nation’s battered economy, is in a meltdown; more than 30% of tourism-related businesses have left the market with many more expected to follow, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand. The president of the TCT says the tourism industry predicts further deterioration after 6 months of the Covid-19 crisis, as many businesses are closing operations or selling off assets, deciding not to wait for an uncertain recovery.
He says the types of businesses most affected by the crisis are tour operators, bus services with small fleets, restaurants, souvenir shops and hotels that focused on foreign tour groups, especially the Chinese market. He says the TCT is still collecting the exact number of members fleeing the sector, which he believes amounts to more than 30% in the first half of the year, as Thailand continues to seal its borders to international tourists.
The Tourism Department said 1,111 tour operators in the January-June period surrendered their licenses and asked for the return of their guarantees.
The figure peaked in June as 262 companies permanently quit the market; withdrawals in the second quarter made up 65.4% of all withdrawals in the first half as tourism staggered from lockdown measures.
If travel bubbles aren’t implemented this year, more than 30% of outbound operators will have to permanently shut down, according to the president of the Thai Travel Agents Association.
Currently, most operators have put off making any decisions as they wait for further details on travel bubble agreements with other countries. After the recent cases of an Egyptian airman in Rayong and the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat in Bangkok, these agreements may take even longer, as doctors and academics urge caution.
Tourism
South east Asia’s budget airline dilemma
South east Asia’s low-cost carriers are staggering as demand plunges, and countries are ever-wary about re-opening their borders, raising questions whether they will be needing any new planes in the short to medium term.
Malaysia’s AirAsia Group and Vietnam’s VietJet are publicly canvassing their cashflow and funding problems. Indonesia’s Lion Air has shelved a planned flotation this year. But prior to the ‘disruption’, there were questions raised about whether new aircraft ordered during a frenzied decade of new plane orders by south east Asian carriers would ever end up actually being delivered. Whilst the high-profile owners were popping the champagne with sales executives from Airbus and Boeing, bankers and leasing bosses were scratching their heads wondering how it was all going to happen.
The three main regional companies, all with ‘franchises’ in countries outside their home bases, have a collective 938 planes on order. They lease most of their existing fleets of 480 aircraft. They all had plans to nearly double their fleet in the next few years as the new aircraft come off the assembly line.
As the region starts to re-open airports and start up the engines on their grounded fleets, the flights, for now, are almost entirely domestic. Despite getting almost no help, compared to their national carrier cousins – Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways (currently wading through bankruptcy proceedings), Garuda, Vietnam Airlines, Malaysia Airlines – they have been the first to rebound and get back into the sky after the first wave of Covid-19 subsided (well, in some countries).
The lower cost structures gave them the flexibility to benefit first from any the glimpses of recovery. They also have a lower cash-burn due to their smaller financial footprint.
But, barring their return to domestic routes, the prospects of international flights remain dim… for now. Even when the shutters are up and the borders re-open, the flights will remain limited as the flying public won’t be cashed up to travel with economies in tatters and unemployment rampant – the last thing on people’s minds will be discretionary spending on travel. The makes aviation pundits worry if the backlog of new orders will ever go ahead, at least in the next decade or so.
Robert Martin, CEO of BOC Aviation in Singapore, told Reuters. that one area he was concerned about “is all those low-cost carriers who ordered too many aircraft”.
“I think there will still be work to be done on those during the third quarter.”
For the past decade, the region’s burgeoning middle class, growing disposable incomes, open skies policies and support from governments and regulators, made the ASEAN countries lucrative prospects for plane-makers and aircraft leasing companies.
Boeing predicted, just five months ago at the Singapore Air Show, that SE Asian airlines will need 4,500 airplanes over the next 20 years. A few months down the track and the impacts from the pandemic have almost completely closed down regional international aviation – employees are being furloughed, shiny new aircraft remain undelivered, passengers are sparse and manufacturers and leasing companies are absorbing losses.
From a position of high demand earlier in the year, is now the prospect of mass cancellations on aircraft orders. The International Bureau of Aviation now estimates there will be an oversupply of up to 2,500 planes globally over the next 20 months.
Singapore-based aviation analyst Brendan Sobie notes that, even with domestic recovery, you don’t have international.
“They are carrying too large of a fleet and can’t fully utilise the fleet because you can’t operate it back of clock on international flights at night.”
Despite this, VietJet only last month, told its shareholders it plans to go ahead with 12 new Airbus jets to the fleet this year.
Before the pandemic kicked off in the region VietJet had ordered planes from both Airbus and Boeing so it could launch subsidiaries in multiple countries. So far the only offshoot has been in Thailand – Thai VietJet – where it competes against Thai Air Asia and Thai Lion Air.
AirAsia says they expect to reach 70-75% of normal capacity by the end of the year, assuming everything keeps heading in the right direction. But the pandemic has already proven that nothing is set in stone and there have been as many backward steps as forward ones. They’ve already told Airbus they won’t be receiving any of the scheduled new planes this year.
Lion Air, the first airline to suffer from the Boeing 737 Max debacle, has threatened to cancel its order for any more 737 Max jets. Lion Air Flight 610 was a scheduled domestic flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang. On October 29, 2018, the plane crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew. An Ethiopian 737 Max crashed in similar circumstances months later, causing the grounding of the entire world fleet of 737 Max jets.
Whilst the low-budget carriers continue to get their fleets back into the skies they still have hundreds of planes gathering dust and have a long road ahead before they will be needing any new planes. Even so, they may find it easier, and cheaper, to lease older, unused planes that are laying idle from the rest of the world’s fleets.
