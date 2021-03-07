OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you? | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
by Andrew J. Wood
The World Health Organisation not only advises that vaccines save millions of lives each year, but they also reduce transmissions. They and their partners are working together on tracking the pandemic, advising on critical interventions and distributing vital medical supplies to those in need, thereby reducing the number of infected people to transmit the virus.
Vaccines work by training and preparing the body’s natural defences — the immune system — to recognise and fight off the viruses they target. After vaccination, if the body is later exposed, the body is immediately ready to destroy them, preventing illness.
WHO states on its website…
“Since February 2021, at least seven different vaccines have been rolled out. Vulnerable populations in all countries are the highest priority for vaccination.
“It is understandable that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated now that Covid-19 vaccines are available. While more Covid-19 vaccines are being developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorised or approved for use. Safety is a top priority, and there are many reasons to get vaccinated.”
One of the most frequent asked questions is can a Covid-19 vaccine make you sick with Covid-19? The simple answer is no, as none of the Covid-19 vaccines contain the live virus.
According to the USA’s Centre for Disease Control the benefits of getting a Covid-19 jab will help keep you from getting the virus. All Covid-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19.
“Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a Covid-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get Covid-19 and may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk.“
The CDC reminds us that wearing masks and social distancing help reduce the chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if exposed.
Australia’s government says vaccination is the most effective way to protect against infectious diseases. Vaccines strengthen your immune system by training it to recognise and fight against specific viruses. They add that when you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and helping to protect the whole community by slowing down the spread of the disease. Achieving herd or social immunity is a long-term goal. It usually requires a large amount of the population to be vaccinated.
The CDC notes that people who have already had Covid-19 or tested positive may still benefit from getting the Covid-19 vaccination. There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long people are protected from getting Covid-19 after they have had it (natural immunity). Early evidence suggests natural immunity from Covid-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this.
In Australia the government say that wearing a mask and physical distance is still important, “It may take time for everyone who wants a Covid-19 vaccination to get one. A vaccine that is 95% effective means that about 1 out of 20 people who get it may not have protection from getting the illness,” they advise online.
Some people never show symptoms so vaccinations are important. There is a common confusion between pre-symptomatic spread (people who spread the virus before showing symptoms) and asymptomatic spread (spreading the virus by someone who never shows any symptoms). The former is one of the hallmarks of the pandemic, the latter much less common. What is important to understand is that everyone agrees vaccines reduce transmission.
So why wouldn’t you take the vaccine that are tested to be safe and federally approved? I read comments like “it’s poison” and “does not work” on social media, but the science and three stage testing, prior to receiving government approval, dispel all that.
An Israeli study found that from 100 vaccinated patients, those who received both doses of the vaccine did not become carriers of the virus and cannot spread it further.
Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and has compiled comprehensive data.
A new study has also found a reduction in transmission rates even after the first dose. Those who test positive for Covid-19 showed that twelve or more days after taking the first dose have a viral load that’s four times lower than those who have not been vaccinated. Those receiving the vaccine became far less of a Covid transmission risk even before receiving their second dose.
Being less of a risk would allow more freedom to travel with significantly lower transmissions, especially when coupled with mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
University Professor Cohen linked to the Israeli study and member of the official Health Ministry Advisory Committee on coronavirus vaccines, says…
“This shows that indeed, besides reducing symptoms and hopefully mortality, the vaccine may facilitate reaching some kind of herd immunity, allowing the partial protection of the weak or non-immunised.”
The question to open borders to vaccinated visitors is now looking more and more likely as the risk to do so is manageable.
ANDREW J WOOD
Andrew J Wood was born in Yorkshire England, he is a professional hotelier, Skalleague and travel writer. Andrew has 48 years of hospitality and travel experience. He is a hotel graduate of Napier University, Edinburgh. Andrew is a past Director of Skål International (SI), National President SI Thailand and is currently President of SI Bangkok and a VP of both SI Thailand and SI Asia. He is a regular guest lecturer at various Universities in Thailand including Assumption University’s Hospitality School and the Japan Hotel School in Tokyo.
The content of this article reflects the writer and does not necessarily reflect the editorial stance of The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
79 new cases today-COVID-19 Update
Today, the Thai government is reporting 79 new cases of Covid-19, with 65 locally-transmitted, and 14 imported, raising the total to 26,241 since the pandemic began. 1 new death has been reported, raising the total amount of deaths to 85. The new infections, which are now in the double-digits, shows Thailand’s Covid situation as improving according to the assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Panprapa Yongtrakul.
“The two-digit level of new cases found at hospitals and communities shows that the local Covid-19 situation is under control.”
The CCSA reports that 43 of the 65 local infections were found in communities with 22 of the 65 found in hospitals across 4 provinces.
Samut Sakhon province, the source of the second wave of Covid in the Kingdom, reported 77% of the new cases. Of the 50 cases found in the province, 38 were found in communities and 12 were found at hospitals.
Pathum Thani reported 8 new cases, with 3 being found at hospitals, and 5 in the community. Bangkok reported 6 new cases at hospitals and Chon Buri reported 1 infection found at a hospital. 12 of the 14 imported infections were quarantined arrivals from Russia, The United Arab Emirates, The United States, Slovenia, South Africa, Germany, Libya and Italy.
The other 2 imported cases were that of Thai women, who ellegedly returned from Myanmar illegally through a natural border crossing in Tak province, despite the government closing off natural border crossings after the February coup by the military in Myanmar.
Covid-19 cases rose worldwide by 446,747 over the past 24 hours to 116.21 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 9,955 to 2.58 million. The US still has the most cases at 29.53 million, rising by 68,321 over the past 24 hours, and the most deaths at 533,636, rising by 1,993 over the last 24 hours.
In light of the recent downturn in reported cases, Samut Sakhon has recently reopened 22 of its wet markets. However, the seafood market where the second wave of the Covid outbreak began, is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might reopen.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Minister to chair panel on travel bubbles, vaccine passports
Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, will chair a meeting on Monday, in which a vaccine passport scheme and potential travel bubbles will be discussed. Anutin says those who’ve been inoculated against Covid-19 will be issued with a book to confirm their vaccination. It’s hoped this will make international travel easier, as well as boosting the public’s confidence and helping life return to some kind of normality.
“The Public Health Ministry is making preparations to bring life back to normal, restore businesses and revive the Thai economy.”
A number of groups and industry representatives have added their voices to growing calls for a vaccine passport policy. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is urging the government to implement the scheme without further delay, while also calling for private companies in Thailand to be allowed purchase and distribute vaccines.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is also pushing for a vaccine passport policy, while the Tourism Ministry has urged the Health Ministry to approve one. Meanwhile the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked the Foreign Ministry to carry out a study on vaccine passports, adding that the jury is still out as to their effectiveness. They also have their critics, primarily among rights’ groups and doctors, who argue that there is not yet enough evidence that vaccination prevents transmission.
At Monday’s meeting of the National Communicable Diseases Committee, the Anutin-led panel will also discuss the idea of travel bubbles. Thailand has been considering entering into reciprocal travel arrangements with countries with a high take-up of Covid-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, Anutin says the public must continue with the practice of mask-wearing, noting that the number of Thais doing so has recently slipped. He says that recent data shows the number of people wearing masks has dropped below 80%, compared to 90% last month.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hospital in northern Thailand closes to visitors after 2 patients test positive for Covid-19
A hospital in the northern province of Tak has had to shut its doors to visitors after 2 patients treated at the facility subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Nation Thailand reports that Mae Sot Hospital is now closed to visitors until Monday.
It’s understood that 19 staff members have had contact with 2 patients who tested positive for the virus. Hospital director Thawatchai Setsuppana says the closure is to facilitate a deep clean of the facility and confirmed that a number of medical workers are self-isolating.
“3 doctors, 11 nurses and 5 patient assistants have been ordered to undergo 14-day quarantine.”
Officials are now questioning both patients, in an effort to trace others who may have had contact with them. Tak province is on the border with Myanmar, which has had 142,000 cases of the virus, with 3,200 deaths.
Meanwhile, in the northern province of Sukothai, the provincial Public Health Office has confirmed that a Thai national who returned from working at a casino in Myanmar has also tested positive for Covid-19. It’s understood the woman developed symptoms prior to entering Thailand at the border town of Mae Sot on March 1, before taking a bus to her home in order to attend her grandfather’s funeral.
The provincial health office has issued a statement to confirm the timeline of the woman’s movements. It’s understood 17 people had contact with the woman, with 7 of those considered “high-risk”.
“On March 2, she took a Covid-19 test at Sukhothai Hospital and went shopping in Muang district before heading home. She was admitted to Ban Dan Lan Hoi Hospital on March 3 after her test came back positive.”
It is unclear how the woman managed to evade the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Border officials have stepped up patrols in recent weeks, amid fears that Burmese nationals fleeing the violence in Myanmar may attempt to cross illegally into Thailand, bypassing health checks and quarantine.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Is this the next big change in pop music? The winners of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, BTS
Funeral shooting adds to Thailand’s trend of politically-motivated violence
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
The Area Hotel Quarantine – tweaking Thailand’s arrival options
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
In case you missed it… Here’s a weekly roundup of top news in Thailand
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Freedom House downgrades Thailand to “not free”
Motorists told to avoid certain areas in Bangkok as protests planned for today
2 Phuket Town nightclubs shut down after allegedly violating multiple laws
Thailand bans assemblies, protests, mass gatherings citing Covid-19 fears
Thai navy receives PETA award after rescuing cats from sinking ship
Thailand News Today | Changes to quarantine, ‘adult content’ ban continues | March 5
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
Police seize 920 kilograms of cannabis smuggled across the Mekong River
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Injuries and arrests as Bangkok protests turn violent
Bryde’s whale in Gulf of Thailand gives birth to third baby
Police investigate reports of women’s underwear stolen from Phuket homes
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Nearly 300 cats rescued from Bangkok home shelters
Samut Sakhon shrimp market, recent Covid-19 wave’s epicentre, is back open and bustling
CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Protests2 days ago
Pro-democracy group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after almost 250 kilometre walk
- Opinion11 hours ago
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
- Thailand1 day ago
Updates on international travel to Thailand
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand classified as a “not free” country in Freedom House report
- Myanmar3 days ago
38 people die “bloodiest day” since Myanmar coup – United Nations
- Cambodia2 days ago
Cambodian dog slaughterhouse shut down, owner says he is “ashamed”
- Food Scene11 hours ago
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
Slugger
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 10:27 am
Good advice and stop the rubbish written by amature virologists on the internet. These Google ‘experts’ sully the efforts of those who can help.
Amy Sukwan
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:24 pm
Why wouldn’t I get a Covid-19 vaccine? A better question is why would I? I’m in good health have virtually zero risk from Covid. I also would like to have another baby in the near future, and there are concerns about pregnant women taking the vaccine and also unaddressed concerns about impairment to fertility. Actually the vaccine never underwent animal studies is approved for FDA Emergency Use authorization only, meaning long term safety and efficacy is completely unknown, and the manufacturers CAN NOT be sued or held responsible if you or a loved one dies and or is injured by the vaccine. So you have an unknown risk and an unknown benefit stacked alongside a nothing burger virus. People don’t seem to realize that life is fatal
Dreqo
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:20 pm
Nah. I’ll let the .00001% of the population who’re at actual risk of severe illness have my jab.
dispensed
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:03 pm
Why not?
Because I’m not in the habit of taking vaccines for things I’m not at high risk for, and I consider it unethical to coerce people to do so.
Why not cash in a chunk of your pension and buy a house for a homeless guy? You tellin me your money is more important than someone else’s life? Oh right–apparently it is. So stop pretending.
Yan
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:01 pm
I go for it… more than 30 years I worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry, in the domain of Infectious diseases and oncology. I can only say: ” Go for it!”…I know what I am talking about.
LondonAl
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:06 pm
Some very strong comments here but I think we should have some sympathy for them, these nonsensical and unfounded reasons for not taking the vaccine are nothing more than an excuse for selfishness and cowardice, some people just don’t have it in them to step up to the plate.