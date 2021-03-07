The Area Hotel Quarantine – tweaking Thailand’s arrival options | The Thaiger

Tourism
The Area Hotel Quarantine – tweaking Thailand’s arrival options
We spoke about the new proposal for an Area Hotel Quarantine last Friday and in Thailand News Today. The mandatory 14 day quarantine (magically extended a couple of days at many facilities at the foreigner’s cost) remains the key sticking point for the return of tourists or travellers, in any significant or useful numbers. A number of visas and quarantine programs has done little to increase the numbers of foreign arrivals to Thailand.
The proposal, leaked out as a ‘discussion’ pending cabinet talks and a final decision, has not received much support from the overseas community that are trying to travel to Thailand, or former expats that are trying to get back. Many of the comments believe the 14 days, even restricted to a larger set of walls, is still too restrictive, costly and inconvenient.
“It would also be nice if the two weeks quarantine was not part of the visa! You get a two month visa minus the two weeks.”
“It’s still a prison if you can’t get out. Voting with my feet”
“There’s just not going to be any tourism until Thailand stops this 14-day quarantine nonsense.”
The proposal allows guests to leave their hotel rooms after the first 3 days of a 14 day stay. The proposal is on the agenda for the next CCSA weekly meeting. The proposal was mooted at a meeting last Thursday and chaired by Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
After the first 3 days, guests would have another swab test before being able to spend the remaining 11 days meandering around the rest of the hotel complex (so, suddenly, REALLY large hotels in great locations become much more attractive). But they wouldn’t be able to leave the hotel property.
The Area Hotel Quarantine is being seen as an accommodation for the hardest hit tourist zones in Thailand – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani (the 3 islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao) and Chon Buri (Pattaya). In all cases the key tourist zones are desperate for the government to ease restrictions or do something… anything… to help boost travel to the battered tourist economies that rely, mostly, on the visits from tourists.
After the 14 day AHQ the visitor will be free to travel anywhere around Thailand.
Last Thursday’s conference call says that Ministers are trying to come up with ways to start re-opening up Thailand to more travellers from next month by expanding the options and slowly easing restriction.. They also want to re-open talks with neighbouring countries and other countries deemed ‘low risk’, or with high vaccination uptake, with travel bubble options, hopefully by May.
About vaccinations, the government is also considering plans to have a no-quarantine option for visitors to come to Thailand as long as they’ve been vaccinated. But the Public Health Ministers says they are looking at the lead from the World Health Organisation about how to administer this sort of ‘vaccine passport’ access as there needs to be a greater body of knowledge about the efficacy of various vaccines. The International Air Transport Association is also in discussion with airlines and governments about restricting access to international travel for people who have been vaccinated.
It was also disclosed this week that some foreigners in the first batch of golf quarantine, where they have to stay in their room for 3 days then can roam around the golf course and play golf, have tested positive for the coronavirus after the test on the third day of their stay. Another batch of Villa Quarantine tourists, visiting Phuket at the end of February, have all returned negative test results.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
(The hotel depicted in the main photo may, or may not, be associated with the Area Hotel Quarantine program)
Tourism
Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April
From next month, foreign visitors to the Kingdom will be able to experience the delights of “area quarantine”, after the government confirmed the scheme for 5 provinces. Following a meeting with the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani (Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan) have been chosen to pilot the scheme.
Foreign tourists opting for area quarantine will be required to remain in their hotel rooms for the first 3 days of their stay. They will be tested for Covid-19 and, if negative after 3 days, will be allowed to leave their room and roam freely around the resort for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine. At the end of the 14-day period, they will once again be tested for the virus and, if negative, allowed to travel around the quarantine area.
In order to avail of the scheme, tourists will still need to fulfil the other requirements for travel, including obtaining a Certificate of Entry, a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to travel, and adequate health insurance. Nation Thailand reports that the area quarantine plan will be run by 29 travel agencies, under TAT supervision.
The area quarantine scheme comes as the TAT hails the success of the first “golf quarantine” scheme, which operates in a similar manner. Travellers from countries considered “low-risk” for Covid-19 can come to Thailand for a golf holiday at approved golf resorts in the Kingdom. Conditions are similar to those attached to area quarantine, with the golfers having to spend the first 3 days in their room, test negative for the virus, and then enjoy free rein of the resort, with a few rounds of golf thrown in.
Thailand’s economy has been decimated by the fallout from the pandemic, in particular the loss of international tourism. The current mandatory 14-day quarantine period is seen as the biggest hurdle to overcome in order to re-ignite the sector. In 2019, international tourism contributed 2 trillion baht out of a total 3.01 trillion baht tourism trade. In the same year, tourism made up 17% of Thailand’s GDP.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai 3rd most polluted city in world in yesterday’s air quality ratings
Chiang Mai ranked as the 3rd most polluted city in the world yesterday, according to AirVisual, following Lahor in Pakistan and New Delhi in India. The northern Thai city’s was recorded to have an average PM2.5 dust level higher than 200.
All 4 air quality monitoring stations in the municipal area reported the PM as exceeding the safe level, with the deputy chief of an air pollution command citing some 928 hotspots detected across the nation’s 17 northern provinces.
In Tak province, its PM2.5 and PM10 ratings exceeded the safe level for 4 consecutive days, affecting people’s health and road visibility. Mae Sot district yesterday saw the PM 2.5 and PM10 measured at 114 and 171 µg/m3 with people being advised to avoid all outdoor activities and stay away from areas with high air pollution.
The governor of Tak says the province has initiated measures to prevent forest fires and to prohibit the burning of old crops for 2 months starting from March 1. Those who are caught burning or carrying hunting equipment will be charged by forest patrol officers.
The Department of Health Director-General says tropical storms in the northern part of Thailand would help reduce the PM2.5 in Bangkok, the Central Plains, the East and the lower North over the next few days. But some areas in the north, northeast and central plains may see more pollution due to burning in the country and smoke from neighbouring countries.
The Director advised people to protect themselves by wearing a face mask when going outside and follow air pollution news on the official website of the Department of Pollution Control.
According to IQAir, Chiang Mai’s air quality index is at 176, with the PM2.5 measured at 103.9 µg/m³, sitting at unhealthy levels.
Meanwhile, the PM2.5 air pollution was behind approximately 160,000 deaths in the world’s 5 most populous cities in 2020, according to a Greenpeace Southeast Asia analysis of IQAir data from a live Cost Estimator.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Coming up today… the fallout from yesterday’s latest protest violence in Bangkok, the first vaccine in Thailand who got it, and a major drug haul along the Mekong.
But first we’ll start up north where Lampang Province is joining other northern provinces todday by putting a total fire ban in place from today, March 1, until the end of April. Chiang Mai also started a ban on all deliberately lit fires from today and Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, already has one in place.
The bans are timely after a horrid weekend of air pollution in many of Thailand’s provinces over the long weekend, even as far south as the tourist destination of Phuket where visibility was down to about 1 kilometre and the smell of smoke was noticeable.
Whilst up in the north… 4 Thai women were arrested at a security checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand.
Illegal casinos and fancy hi-so massage parlours in Myanmar in areas near the border, have attracted wealthy Thais and Burmese. The establishments have also attracted plenty of Thais looking for well-paid work across the border.
In a major bust along the Mekong River, a notorious hotzone for drug trafficking, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis from a boat along the Nakhon Pathom riverbank, bordering Laos.
Now to the weekend violence as the protests resume where they left off last year…
At least 22 people were arrested during the major Bangkok protest yesterday. It turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the Thai PM’s residence. It’s been reported that one officer died during the rally, reportedly due to heart failure.
At least 33 people were injured… that includes 23 police officers. The clashes happened in front of 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and involved around 1,500-2,000 activists from the Restart Democracy movement, part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the country’s constitution and monarchy since protests began in July of last year.
And Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign started with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who received the first of China’s Sinovac vaccine yesterday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was initially planned to be the first to kick off Thailand’s immunisation plan with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but due to problems with paperwork, the PM’s injection was postponed.
Dave
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:58 am
It would also be nice if the two weeks quarantine was not part of the visa! You get a two month visa minus the two weeks. I reported only to discover I had overstayed a week instead of being a week early. Not very generous. The immigration staff behaved as if there were no pandemic.
EdwardV
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 10:45 am
An “area quarantine” is just a quarantine by another name. You are still locked up. I’ll wait till Thailand drops the quarantine instead. This summer there will be other places to visit while we wait.
Toby Andrews
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 11:01 am
“The photo may or may not be associated with the area Hotel Quarantine Program.”
Yes it looks like a Maldives hotel.
You will receive no mercy from immigration staff Dave.
How is it some offices insist on photocopies and others do not? I doubt they need photocopies anyway.
They just want to make money selling photocopies.
My hero is an Irishman who being told that the extension for another month at Jomtien immigration was £45, stood up and called them all the bar stewards under the sun, including other choice insults that the Irish are expert at expressing.
They gave him two days to leave the country.
It is no surprise to me that they found some quarantine golfers were contagious on the third day.
I wonder if, as they whisked the golfers off to hospital, that they were refunded the nights that they did not stay at the Quarantine hotel. I doubt it.
A sweet deal for the Thais. the golfers still pay for the hotel and the hospital takes money from the golfers insurance – big money!
Thai smiles all around, especially if the golfers did not have the virus.
This is the risk in this Thai quarantine deal.
I would not believe a Thai if they told me the sea tastes of salt.
Jan Schauseil
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 11:44 am
“The International Air Transport Association is also in discussion with airlines and governments about restricting access to international travel for people who have been vaccinated.” So, it’s better not to be vaccinated? So you don’t get restricted from international travel.
Neil Leathers
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:06 pm
This is interesting as I’ve been waiting almost 18 months now to see my girlfriend. We’re opening a cafe in Chai Nat, and I want to be there to help start it. Trouble is, I won’t be fully retired for over a year, and I can only stay in Thailand for 35 days max. Don’t want to waste half of it locked in a bedroom.
The questions it raises: (1) Will this involve only top hotels with high prices? (2) Am I free to mix with others in all areas of the hotel, such as massage/sauna, pool, bars, etc – and do we wear masks? (3) Will it be open to members of the Thai public too? Maybe I could book my girlfriend in for some time after I’m released from the 3 day lockup. Clever.
Gobsmacked_1
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:33 pm
Well spotted Jan.
Poor English – which will confuse the “numpties” even more! The writer should have said “……………about restricting access TO people who have been vaccinated”. I think that that’s what is going to happen, and the WHO will lead the way on this one. If someone doesn’t want to be vaccinated,AND doesn’t want to be quarantined that’s absolutely fine. No jab, no international travel. For the future, “Have jab, will travel.” Same as for some other nasty, highly contagious infections.
Here’s a proposal for Thailand. For international arrivals with proof of vaccination from countries with approved vaccinations and proper insurance and negative Covid test before flying. Five day quarantine at NORMAL hotel prices at designated resorts/hotels. Three further tests – 1. on arrival 2. on the third day and 3. on the fifth day. Then free to travel in Thailand to any non-restricted area and free to spend their considerable savings they have accumulated in their time away from Thailand!!
I would suggest that most vaccinated expats currently stranded away from Thailand would return tomorrow and that would prepare the way for reigniting international tourism long before Thailand’s “winter season”. How’s that for a controlled “soft restart” for a battered tourist industry, battered economy and indeed a decimated airline too?
David
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:57 pm
This is still under 14 days in lockdown, yes some tourists may will come but that’s not much, will not serve the purposes of economy growth.
The area quarantine system will be more costly than ASQ hotel quarantine, it’s understood by the tourits.
Well, ASQ in hotels or Area quarantine in the resorts: I think it will be okay with 3 nights to 5 nights in quarantine will be enough for non vaccinated tourists, they will be tested twice, once during entering to the facilities and the one during departure.
Vaccinated tourists may welcome with covid free + vaccine passport holders with 3 days quarantine will be enough.
The process will really bring Budget tourists, medical tourists and business class personals.
Alavan
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:50 pm
Neil Leathers, what is the use of quarantaine if you can meet people from outside your quarantaine bubble?
Issan John
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:56 pm
At last – clarification in line with what has been widely reported elsewhere.
So it’s nothing more than golf quarantine without the golf, but probably at the same cost (60,000 baht plus).
“It was also disclosed this week that some foreigners in the first batch of golf quarantine, where they have to stay in their room for 3 days then can roam around the golf course and play golf, have tested positive for the coronavirus after the test on the third day of their stay.”
… and the golf quarantine is restricted to low risk countries to minimise the chances of that happening! So if approved those who test positive will be hospitalised, as normal, but as they’ll have been roaming around freely in the hotel they could have infected not only any other quarantined guests but any of the unquarantined staff.
Absolutely stupid – very little to gain, as very few will be willing to still be confined for 14 days, whether to a room or a resort, while there’s a great deal to lose as the reaction to supposedly quarantined “tourists” infecting Thai satff, if it happens, could undeservedly sway public opinion against vaccinated tourists as well as unvaccinated.
Not just pointless, but downright stupid.
Matt
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 6:44 pm
There is enough data to know that if you have been vaccinated, have or have not been tested positive, in addition to ‘herd immunity’, have proof of insurance, countries had better open up to travelers or their neighboring countries will gladly seize the opportunity.
Wake Up Thailand!