Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1. | The Thaiger

Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Thailand has now gone over a month without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, and July 1, approaching quickly, will see the resumption of all businesses and activities originally suspended under the Emergency Decree, including bars, pubs and “soapy” massage parlours. Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the announcement yesterday.
He told the media regulations have been drafted for the fifth round of easing of restrictions “when complete relaxation will occur.” Businesses and activities set to resume this time pose the highest risk of transmission. Their closure had an insignificant impact on the overall economy, but some groups are in deep financial trouble because of it, including bar staff, musicians and singers.
Dr. Taweesilp says schools will also fully open. Restrictions on opening hours at malls will be lifted. Pubs, bars and karaoke shops can reopen, but must close at midnight for now. Groups of customers will be capped at 5 people, and will not be allowed to join other groups. Sales promotion activities, ie “beer girls,” will be banned. Video game parlours can reopen, but will prohibited from selling food or beverages. Busineses offering bath-sauna-massage service (aka. “soapy” massage) will reopen on the condition that customers and staff wear face masks and observe social distancing, except during “bathing time.”
“Customers must use the Thai Chana app when they check in, or manually register their visit in a book.”
Staff will be regularly tested for Covid-19 and other related diseases.
At all the newly reopened premises, the government will continue to require body temperature screening, the use of face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning, a month of surveillance camera footage to facilitate disease investigation, and use of the Thai Chana app for check-in and check-out.
Dr. Taweesilp said (with a completely straight face), that at “soapy” massage parlours surveillance cameras will cover only public areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
“Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules.”
Thailand will begin allowing foreigners to enter the country from July 1, easing the months-long arrival ban. But foreign tourists will still be banned. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the first group will comprise businessmen and investors on the waiting list, skilled workers, experts, those with Thai families, teachers, students and ‘medical tourist’ patients who have agreed to alternative state quarantine.
The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of the CCSA. Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules. They include about 30,000 expected to arrive for medical and wellness ‘tourism’.
Others are expected to include 15,400 skilled workers and experts, 2,000 teachers, educational personnel and students, 2,000 foreigners with Thai families or with residences in Thailand, and 700 businesspeople and investors. Members of this group have already registered for visits and agreed to quarantine.
Another group to be considered for admission comprises businesspeople and investors who will pay short visits, and guests of the government and governmental organisations. They would be tested for Covid-19 both before and upon arrival, have health insurance and be monitored by medical personnel. Businessmen on short-duration stays may be exempted from quarantine but officials are considering alternative ways to monitor them.
A further group would comprise tourists and travellers arriving under the “travel bubble” scheme, though details for this group have yet to be finalised or the reciprocal ‘bubble’ countries announced.
Medical and wellness tourists will be allowed when health institutions and hospitals are ready and have received the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration certification, which is scheduled to start from July 1. Areas open for this group include Bangkok, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
Tourists arriving under the travel bubble scheme could be allowed in on August 1 on condition they undergo “Villa Quarantine”, meaning they stay in their accommodation and not travel.
Dr. Taweesilp says the draft measures will be submitted to the CCSA for consideration next Monday.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government
Post-Covid nightlife in Thailand is likely to be a bit duller than before, but at least “soapie massage” is back on the menu. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that massage parlours of every description will be allowed to reopen along with bars, pubs and other venues in the next phase of easing restrictions.
But, there will be no dancing allowed outside of table areas and no scantily clad girls flogging beer will greet customers when pubs, bars and nightclubs reopen in July, according to the CCSA. They added that they are relenting and will allow massage parlours to reopen after all.
Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says no forms of advertising will be allowed inside nightlife venues, including beer “brand girls,” ostensibly to reduce crowding. Among the many new rules, employees won’t be allowed to sit, sing, or dance with customers, and only 5 people will be allowed per table.
He emphasised that alcohol in shared containers like jugs, towers and buckets should be avoided and tables must be at least 2 metres apart or separated by barriers of at least 1.5 metres. Moreover, all venues must have CCTV cameras covering all areas of the venue. (ALL areas?!)
In a move that will likely put off prospective clients, Dr. Taweesilp says sex massage parlours will need to log all visitors onto the government’s Thai Chana tracking system. Other rules include frequent cleaning, temperature screening, wearing a mask, and social distancing. The last 2 could only be dropped when “bathing”.
Considering how few venues appear to be zealously following the rules lately, enforcement of these rules to the full letter of the law is probably dubious. Many bars have fully reopened without such restrictions in place, and the nightclub rules seem unlikely to be enforced beyond the most high-profile venues. The pubs and clubs already have ‘systems’ in place to avoid prying eyes or undue attention.
Dr. Taweesilp says all the rules are still in proposal form, with details to be confirmed after the CCSA meets next Monday. Its Friday meeting was postponed due to PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s commitment to an ASEAN conference.
PHOTO: An alleged photo from an alleged “soapie massage” alleged venue with real alleged hostesses ready to meet alleged customers.
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service
Local produce farmers and merchants are getting some help distributing fresh fruits from Grab Thailand. The company already has a smart phone application for ride-sharing and food delivery. Now fresh produce will be delivered through GrabMart’s Farmers’ Market feature.
At the moment, the fresh fruit delivery is only available in Bangkok with distribution centres at the Or Tor Kor Market and Bon Marche Market Park. The fruits come from various provinces in Thailand. A spokesperson for Grab said 10 more centres are planned to open in the next month.
Mangos, durian, lychee, mangosteen and bananas from local farmers and merchants will be delivered through Grab as part of the campaigns “Grab Loves Thais” and “Grab Loves Farmers”. The company expects 40,000 orders of fruit by the end of the year. The spokesperson did not say how much of a cut of the profits Grab gets from the fruit sales.
The advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister touts the new digital delivery service and says e-commerce generates 3 trillion baht for the economy.
“Enabling farmers to use digital platforms could ensure better product prices as farmers can reach customers directly.”
While Grab is launching new campaigns and services, Bangkok Post says the company is face hard times amid the pandemic. Grab Holding said it would cut 360 employee, or 5 % of the total, to reduce expenses.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thailand Press Release News
