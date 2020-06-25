Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1. | The Thaiger

Thailand has now gone over a month without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, and July 1, approaching quickly, will see the resumption of all businesses and activities originally suspended under the Emergency Decree, including bars, pubs and “soapy” massage parlours. Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the announcement yesterday.

He told the media regulations have been drafted for the fifth round of easing of restrictions “when complete relaxation will occur.” Businesses and activities set to resume this time pose the highest risk of transmission. Their closure had an insignificant impact on the overall economy, but some groups are in deep financial trouble because of it, including bar staff, musicians and singers.

Dr. Taweesilp says schools will also fully open. Restrictions on opening hours at malls will be lifted. Pubs, bars and karaoke shops can reopen, but must close at midnight for now. Groups of customers will be capped at 5 people, and will not be allowed to join other groups. Sales promotion activities, ie “beer girls,” will be banned. Video game parlours can reopen, but will prohibited from selling food or beverages. Busineses offering bath-sauna-massage service (aka. “soapy” massage) will reopen on the condition that customers and staff wear face masks and observe social distancing, except during “bathing time.”

“Customers must use the Thai Chana app when they check in, or manually register their visit in a book.”

Staff will be regularly tested for Covid-19 and other related diseases.

At all the newly reopened premises, the government will continue to require body temperature screening, the use of face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning, a month of surveillance camera footage to facilitate disease investigation, and use of the Thai Chana app for check-in and check-out.

Dr. Taweesilp said (with a completely straight face), that at “soapy” massage parlours surveillance cameras will cover only public areas.

