New Phuket city hall gets makeover as emergency Covid-19 hospital | The Thaiger

The new, and yet unfinished, Phuket City Hall is preparing to adjust its meeting spaces to a be a 40 bed field hospital which will accommodate Covid-19 patients as a frontline measure, if the situation worsens in Phuket. The new facility is 40% ready and will be fully functional this Friday (March 27).

The facility is in Phuket Town, near the old provincial hall.

The plan is a collaboration of the Private Sector in Phuket, consisting of Phuket Tourism Business Association, Phuket Tourism Industry Council Phuket Provincial Industry Council Southern, Thai Hotel Association Phuket, Chamber of Commerce Phuket, Real Estate Association Patong Hotel Association Kata Beach, Hotel Association of Karon, Phuket Bank Club, Phuket Pattana City , Phuket Health Spa Association Phuket, plus public and private hospital support.

In a joint effort from government authorities and Phuket private sectors personal, the new Phuket government centre is 40% functional. The new facility has lots of parking spaces and a large fence around, creating distance from the surrounding community. Today the man auditorium in the area was complete with electricity, plumbing, ready to be tested before officially opening on Friday.

Phuket’s private sector has made huge donations to the new facility, this includes….

90 single beds, (9 hotels supporting 10 beds each)

Pillows and sheets for 90 beds

Blankets

Other supplies include…

Wifi

100 bottles of mineral water

30 tables and chairs

3 x 3 metre tents

Large quantities of alcohol

Storage lockers (Thaibev)

Automatic hand washing (10 devices)

12 thermometers

30 small bins, 8 large bins

500ml hand washing gel, 12 bottles

1000ml refillable gel alcohol, 6 bags

50 Partitions (1 x 2.4 metre)

70 bed headboards

SOURCE: Phuket Aandaman News